ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye Brook, NY

Plan Ahead: Lane Closures To Affect Hutchinson River Parkway, King Street In Rye Brook

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46gQnF_0jYBbMcq00
The Hutchinson River Parkway northbound in Rye Brook. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Lane closures are set to slow down traffic for commuters on a busy parkway in Westchester County.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., northbound lanes of both the Hutchinson River Parkway and King Street in Rye Brook are scheduled to be closed for road work, according to the Rye Brook Police Department.

The roadways will still be open to traffic, but only one lane will be open, police said.

Work on the southbound lanes of both roadways was completed on Monday, Dec. 5.

"Please plan ahead and leave extra time on your commute!" police said.

to follow Daily Voice Rye and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

'Never Forget The Tragedies': Schumer Calls For Safer Train Crossings In Putnam County

Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling for safer train crossings across the Hudson Valley to prevent more people from being injured or killed in accidents. To help accomplish this, Schumer announced a two-part plan on Friday, Dec. 9 to increase safety at these crossings and prevent tragedies such as the 2015 train crash in the Westchester County hamlet of Valhalla, which killed six people when a Metro-North train struck an SUV stopped on the tracks.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

2 Seriously Hurt In 5-Vehicle Crash On NJ Turnpike

Two people were seriously hurt in a five-car crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Hudson County on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities said.The crash occurred when a Volvo flatbed truck struck the back of a Mercedes Benz C30, which struck a Nissan and the concrete barrier around 12:55 p.m. near milepost 108…
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Nassau County Woman Among 2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash

A 63-year-old Long Island woman is among two people who were killed in a wrong-way crash on a major highway in Central Massachusetts, authorities said. Susan Celauro, of the hamlet of East Norwich in the town of Oyster Bay in Nassau County,, died following the crash, which happened just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Route 20 in Worcester County, Massachusetts, in the town of Charlton, according to Massachusetts State Police.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed While Walking On Long Island Street

A man has died after being struck by a car while walking on a Long Island street.Emergency crews in Bay Shore were called at around 6:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, with reports that a pedestrian had been struck on Spur Drive North near Bentwood Road, according to Suffolk County Police.Investigators said …
BAY SHORE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
422K+
Followers
61K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy