Plan Ahead: Lane Closures To Affect Hutchinson River Parkway, King Street In Rye Brook

The Hutchinson River Parkway northbound in Rye Brook. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Lane closures are set to slow down traffic for commuters on a busy parkway in Westchester County.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., northbound lanes of both the Hutchinson River Parkway and King Street in Rye Brook are scheduled to be closed for road work, according to the Rye Brook Police Department.

The roadways will still be open to traffic, but only one lane will be open, police said.

Work on the southbound lanes of both roadways was completed on Monday, Dec. 5.

"Please plan ahead and leave extra time on your commute!" police said.

