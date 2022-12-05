Perham, MN (KROC-AM News) - There were two fatal crashes involving pedestrians in Minnesota Monday evening. The State Patrol today reported that a 74-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle on a northern Minnesota Highway. The victim, who was from the town of Palisade, was walking in the traffic lane on Highway 78 south of Perham when he was hit. The deadly collision occurred in an area where the roadway runs between two lakes in Otter Tail County and there are dozens of lakeshore resorts and homes nearby.

PERHAM, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO