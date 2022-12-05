ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Quick Country 96.5

Guilty Plea For High Speed Chase and Burglary in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the two men charged with leading police on a high-speed chase following a burglary recently entered into a plea agreement. 37-year-old Kyle Felter admitted to felony counts of third-degree burglary and fleeing police. Two felony theft-related charges and three misdemeanor offenses were dropped through the plea agreement.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After Standoff on Minnesota Freeway

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Rice County arrested a 33-year-old suspected kidnapper following a standoff on I-35 Tuesday night. A news release from Mankato Public Safety says officers responded to the report of 33-year-old Xia-Ziang Plunkett taking her biological son from a Mankato residence shortly before 10:30 p.m. Authorities say Plunkett had no custodial rights to take the child.
MANKATO, MN
Minnesota House Flipper Sentenced for Investor Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Twin Cities woman was sentenced for her role in a $3 million dollar house-flipping fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 46-year-old Suzanne Griffiths was sentenced Friday to 58 months, or nearly five years, in prison followed by two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution.
MINNESOTA STATE
2 Pedestrians Killed in Separate Crashes in Minnesota on Monday

Perham, MN (KROC-AM News) - There were two fatal crashes involving pedestrians in Minnesota Monday evening. The State Patrol today reported that a 74-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle on a northern Minnesota Highway. The victim, who was from the town of Palisade, was walking in the traffic lane on Highway 78 south of Perham when he was hit. The deadly collision occurred in an area where the roadway runs between two lakes in Otter Tail County and there are dozens of lakeshore resorts and homes nearby.
PERHAM, MN
Red Wing Crash Sends Three People to Hospital

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people were hospitalized after a car and an SUV heading in opposite directions on Hwy. 61 in Red Wing collided Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says a northbound Chevy Suburban, driven by 67-year-old Michael Murphy of Red Wing, and a southbound Pontiac G6, operated by 33-year-old Rebecca Ashby of Red Wing, crashed into each other west of downtown Red Wing shortly after 3 p.m. Ashby had two passengers in her vehicle that troopers are identifying as a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
RED WING, MN
Minnesota Has Another $1 Million Powerball Winner

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There is a new millionaire in Minnesota. The State Lottery has announced that a Powerball ticket purchased at a Cub Foods store in Chanhassen can be redeemed by the lucky holder of the ticket for a $1 million prize. The ticket matched the first five numbers from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing but did not match the Powerball number.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester, MN
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

