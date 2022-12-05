Read full article on original website
Related
11-Year-Old Hurt in Southeast Minnesota Crash
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash in Rice County sent an 11-year-old boy to a hospital Friday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates a Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Joelle Lubke of Webster, MN, and a Ford Escape, operated by a 17-year-old girl, crashed on Hwy. 19 at the intersection of 70th St. West. The crash occurred in the northwest outskirts of Lonsdale at 3:18 p.m.
Guilty Plea For High Speed Chase and Burglary in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the two men charged with leading police on a high-speed chase following a burglary recently entered into a plea agreement. 37-year-old Kyle Felter admitted to felony counts of third-degree burglary and fleeing police. Two felony theft-related charges and three misdemeanor offenses were dropped through the plea agreement.
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After Standoff on Minnesota Freeway
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Rice County arrested a 33-year-old suspected kidnapper following a standoff on I-35 Tuesday night. A news release from Mankato Public Safety says officers responded to the report of 33-year-old Xia-Ziang Plunkett taking her biological son from a Mankato residence shortly before 10:30 p.m. Authorities say Plunkett had no custodial rights to take the child.
Stearns County Deputy Uses Technology to Catch Burglary Suspect
Stearns County is using thermal imaging in squad cars. I was joined by Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka to talk about this. He says they've added this technology within the last two years and recently used this to find and arrest a burglary suspect in the Albany area. Soyka explains there was a burglary in progress a couple of weeks ago to a pole shed north of Albany. He says the home owner has motion detected lights and saw someone actively try to break into the shed at 3:00 in the morning. A Stearns County deputy was nearby and located the suspect hiding in the woods using the thermal imaging technology. Soyka indicates the deputy probably wouldn't have been able to find this person without the technology. He says the suspect had the stolen property on them.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle Along Minnesota Highway
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in the Twin Cities Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report says 39-year-old Jacob Witt was walking north across Hwy. 13 at Nicolette Ave. in Burnsville when he was hit by a westbound pick-up truck. The truck was driven by 18-year-old Tyus Smith of Prior Lake.
Minnesota Man Returns Library Book After Nearly Fifty Years
This...is the definition of Minnesota nice! A Minnesota man gave back a library book after nearly five decades. This restores my faith in humanity a little and is an awesome story. Being nice is one stereotype about Minnesota that is actually true. Other stereotypes of Minnesota? That we all live...
Red Wing Crash Sends Three People to Hospital
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people were hospitalized after a car and an SUV heading in opposite directions on Hwy. 61 in Red Wing collided Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says a northbound Chevy Suburban, driven by 67-year-old Michael Murphy of Red Wing, and a southbound Pontiac G6, operated by 33-year-old Rebecca Ashby of Red Wing, crashed into each other west of downtown Red Wing shortly after 3 p.m. Ashby had two passengers in her vehicle that troopers are identifying as a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
Minnesota Has Another $1 Million Powerball Winner
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There is a new millionaire in Minnesota. The State Lottery has announced that a Powerball ticket purchased at a Cub Foods store in Chanhassen can be redeemed by the lucky holder of the ticket for a $1 million prize. The ticket matched the first five numbers from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing but did not match the Powerball number.
How one Kind Minnesota Employee Takes Nice to New Level in Helping!
Do you ever read stories and wonder, what would I do in that situation? Would I have gone above and beyond the way this Minnesota Employee did? If you're looking for something to restore your faith in humanity again, you have definitely come to the right place. In a world...
If You’re Afraid of Heights You’ll Hate the Top of the Foshay Tower in Minneapolis (PICTURE)
When I first saw this picture... oh man. It's a picture from the top of the Foshay Tower in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. If you aren't familiar with the Foshay Tower, here's what it looks like. It's a pretty iconic building in the downtown area. If you've been to the cities...
Goodhue County Added to USDA Natural Disaster List for Drought
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Farmers in Goodhue County could be eligible for government assistance after the county was added to the USDA’s Natural Disaster list due to drought conditions. Goodhue County is one of six Minnesota counties recently designated as a disaster area by USDA Secretary Tom Vilsak....
Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
Sasquatch 107.7
Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0