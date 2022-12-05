ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Sasquatch 107.7

11-Year-Old Hurt in Southeast Minnesota Crash

Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash in Rice County sent an 11-year-old boy to a hospital Friday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates a Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Joelle Lubke of Webster, MN, and a Ford Escape, operated by a 17-year-old girl, crashed on Hwy. 19 at the intersection of 70th St. West. The crash occurred in the northwest outskirts of Lonsdale at 3:18 p.m.
RICE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Guilty Plea For High Speed Chase and Burglary in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the two men charged with leading police on a high-speed chase following a burglary recently entered into a plea agreement. 37-year-old Kyle Felter admitted to felony counts of third-degree burglary and fleeing police. Two felony theft-related charges and three misdemeanor offenses were dropped through the plea agreement.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After Standoff on Minnesota Freeway

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Rice County arrested a 33-year-old suspected kidnapper following a standoff on I-35 Tuesday night. A news release from Mankato Public Safety says officers responded to the report of 33-year-old Xia-Ziang Plunkett taking her biological son from a Mankato residence shortly before 10:30 p.m. Authorities say Plunkett had no custodial rights to take the child.
MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Stearns County Deputy Uses Technology to Catch Burglary Suspect

Stearns County is using thermal imaging in squad cars. I was joined by Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka to talk about this. He says they've added this technology within the last two years and recently used this to find and arrest a burglary suspect in the Albany area. Soyka explains there was a burglary in progress a couple of weeks ago to a pole shed north of Albany. He says the home owner has motion detected lights and saw someone actively try to break into the shed at 3:00 in the morning. A Stearns County deputy was nearby and located the suspect hiding in the woods using the thermal imaging technology. Soyka indicates the deputy probably wouldn't have been able to find this person without the technology. He says the suspect had the stolen property on them.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle Along Minnesota Highway

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in the Twin Cities Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report says 39-year-old Jacob Witt was walking north across Hwy. 13 at Nicolette Ave. in Burnsville when he was hit by a westbound pick-up truck. The truck was driven by 18-year-old Tyus Smith of Prior Lake.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Red Wing Crash Sends Three People to Hospital

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people were hospitalized after a car and an SUV heading in opposite directions on Hwy. 61 in Red Wing collided Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says a northbound Chevy Suburban, driven by 67-year-old Michael Murphy of Red Wing, and a southbound Pontiac G6, operated by 33-year-old Rebecca Ashby of Red Wing, crashed into each other west of downtown Red Wing shortly after 3 p.m. Ashby had two passengers in her vehicle that troopers are identifying as a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
RED WING, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Has Another $1 Million Powerball Winner

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There is a new millionaire in Minnesota. The State Lottery has announced that a Powerball ticket purchased at a Cub Foods store in Chanhassen can be redeemed by the lucky holder of the ticket for a $1 million prize. The ticket matched the first five numbers from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing but did not match the Powerball number.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
