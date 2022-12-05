Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard to take on the ‘Shoe this summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud finishes 3rd in Heisman votingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Football: Bailey expected to become tight ends coachThe LanternColumbus, OH
Tri-City Herald
Louisville CB Kei’Trel Clark Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville junior cornerback Kei'Trel Clark has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced Saturday on social media. He will not play in Louisville's upcoming bowl. "It seems like yesterday I was walking through the doors of college," he said in a graphic posted to Twitter and...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Sign Titans Ex QB to Active Roster; What’s Next?
It's been a hectic week at the quarterback position for the Atlanta Falcons, and even as the dust has settled surrounding the starting role, the team isn't done. Searching for depth, the Falcons signed quarterback Logan Woodside off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad Saturday afternoon, meaning he's now on Atlanta's active roster.
Tri-City Herald
College football recruiting update: Deion trying to flip Clemson 5-star
Deion Sanders has more than proved his skill as a recruiter since entering the ranks of college football coaches, and now after being hired at Colorado, he's getting to work trying to flip recruits from other schools. Five-star Clemson pledge Peter Woods recently revealed that Sanders is "trying to holler...
Tri-City Herald
5 Things to Watch: Steelers Welcome New Faces to Ravens Rivalry
The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed home with their first winning streak of the season after wins against the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons. The Baltimore Ravens won in dramatic fashion at the buzzer last weekend against the Denver Broncos. The faces change, but this remains one of the very best rivalries in all of sports, and Week 14 should offer plenty of drama and excitement.
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game Against Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Week 13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and they'll be looking to right the ship against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. First, though, they have to decide who will and will not be playing on Empower Field. Of the 13 players who...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Grades at the Bye: Rebuild Hits an Ugly Stretch
Bears coach Matt Eberflus loves the fight in his team. As they reached this week's bye, they have managed to stay close until the end in all but a few games without the overall talent level required to push through out of a tailspin at the end to close games.
Tri-City Herald
Locked On Colts: What Can the Pacers Teach Cross-Town Brothers?
In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Zach is joined by Tony East of AllPacers and the Locked On Pacers podcast. The Indianapolis Colts are at a crossroads at the moment, a similar place that their NBA counterparts (the Indiana Pacers) were at last year. Can the Colts evolve into the fun, electric team that the Pacers have turned into?
Tri-City Herald
Johnson scores 17 to help West Virginia beat UAB 81-70
Kedrian Johnson scored 17 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 16 — with four 3-pointers — and nine rebounds and West Virginia beat UAB 81-70 Saturday night to snap the Blazers' six-game win streak. Joe Toussaint had 14 points and three steals and Tre Mitchell had 13 points, seven...
Tri-City Herald
Al Holcomb Talks His Future as a DC, Facing Geno, What Burns Has Left to Prove + More
If this year's success will help become a full-time NFL defensive coordinator. "Not really sure. I'm not really in position to make those assessments right now. I honestly, am just focused on going out to Seattle and getting this defense prepared to play well." Biggest challenges facing Geno Smith. "Well,...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos DC Addresses OLB Nik Bonitto’s One-Snap Game vs. Ravens
When the Denver Broncos drafted rush linebacker Nik Bonitto in the second round earlier this year, the pick was mainly praised for his prowess as a pass rusher. However, before the hype could get out of control, the Broncos coaches spoke on Bonitto and what he had to work on.
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins-Chargers Week 14 Odds, Spread and Betting Insights
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins head west for a pivotal AFC showdown with Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Week 14. Miami, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped last week by San Francisco, has drawn the ire of burned bettors due to posting a dismal 3-6 against the spread (33.3%) mark over the last nine games overall. Tagovailoa will face a suspect Chargers defense that is ranked 30th in scoring, allowing 25.8 points per game.
Tri-City Herald
New York Giants: First Look at Philadelphia Eagles’ Offense
Walk around the New York Giants locker room Sunday following their all-important divisional contest with the Washington Commanders, and you were bound to find the deepest faces of dejection seen in such an overachieving season. The reason for such dissatisfaction did not stem from a game that slipped out of...
