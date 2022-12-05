ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shady Spring, WV

Prep Basketball: Shady Spring, Bluefield and James Monroe earn No. 1 spots in respective classes in preseason AP poll

By Tyler Jackson
lootpress.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
lootpress.com

Girls Basketball: Wyoming East tops Frankfort, improves to 4-0

MORGANTOWN – With three players scoring in double figures and a defense that forced 22 Frankfort turnovers, the Wyoming East Warriors earned their second win in as many days, racing past the Falcons, 56-38, Saturday at Trinity High School in the Vision Homes Invitational. The Warriors jumped out to...
FRANKFORT, KY
Lootpress

Girls Basketball Roundup: Harvey and Blackburn explode as Summers County and Wyoming East pick up wins in Morgantown; Midland Trail tops Pocahontas County

Morgantown – Gracie Harvey poured in 30 points as Summers County beat Frankfort 71-66 in the Vision Homes Invitational Friday night at Trinity in Morgantown. Sullivan Pivont canned four 3s, adding 20 points for the Lady Bobcats while Avery Lilly rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10. Larae Grove...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Girls Basketball Roundup: James Monroe falls to Bland in OT

Bland, Va. – James Monroe missed 21 free throws and had five players foul out Thursday in a 56-53 overtime loss to Bland, Va. in the Narrows Holliday Tournament. Adyson Hines led the Lady Mavs with 16 points, 13 rebounds and eight steals while Haley Hunnicutt added 14 points and seven steals in the loss. Bland was led by McKenzie Tindall who score 23.
BLAND, VA
WVNS

Local athlete signs to take his talents on the diamond to the next level

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– One local baseball player is continuing his career on the diamond. Midland Trail High School senior, Bo Persinger signed with West Virginia Wesleyan to play baseball. Persinger said his older brother also attended Wesleyan. He said the decision was an easy one to make. “It was definitely my first choice,” said […]
HICO, WV
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Makes the Top 8 for 2024 Four-Star QB Michael Van Buren

Michael Van Buren has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class with his average rating easily being four stars while ESPN rates him as a five-star recruit. The talented QB from Baltimore powerhouse St Frances Academy is undoubtedly one of the top overall targets for Virginia Tech in the 2024 class.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WOWK 13 News

Crash with entrapment in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area. According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet. Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the FVRCP vaccine, microchipping, dewormer, and flea […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after crash in Charleston, West Virginia

UPDATE (11:17 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave SE near Thayer St. are now open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SE in Charleston are closed after a crash. Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash involved two vehicles. They say that two people were taken to the hospital. There is […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Steve-O makes visit to South Charleston Lowe’s

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was no typical Tuesday night at the South Charleston Lowe’s, as a comedy superstar made an appearance at the store. Lowe’s of South Charleston took to social media Tuesday night to share the news, along with some photos taken with team members which saw the television star enthusiastically giving the “thumbs up” hand sign.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy