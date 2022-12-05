Prep Basketball: Shady Spring, Bluefield and James Monroe earn No. 1 spots in respective classes in preseason AP poll

Read full article on original website
Girls Basketball: Greenbrier West, Summers County, Mercer Christian, James Monroe and PikeView win; Greenbrier East falls to John Marshall
Covington, Va. – Greenbrier West improved to 2-0 on the season with a 63-34 win over Covington Saturday night. Abigail Thomas led the Cavaliers with 15 points and nine steals, while Meagan Poticher added 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Preslee Treadway also scored 12 points for West and...
Girls Basketball: Wyoming East tops Frankfort, improves to 4-0
MORGANTOWN – With three players scoring in double figures and a defense that forced 22 Frankfort turnovers, the Wyoming East Warriors earned their second win in as many days, racing past the Falcons, 56-38, Saturday at Trinity High School in the Vision Homes Invitational. The Warriors jumped out to...
Girls Basketball Roundup: Harvey and Blackburn explode as Summers County and Wyoming East pick up wins in Morgantown; Midland Trail tops Pocahontas County
Morgantown – Gracie Harvey poured in 30 points as Summers County beat Frankfort 71-66 in the Vision Homes Invitational Friday night at Trinity in Morgantown. Sullivan Pivont canned four 3s, adding 20 points for the Lady Bobcats while Avery Lilly rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10. Larae Grove...
Boys Basketball Roundup: PikeView, Princeton, Greenbrier West, Greenbrier East and Montcalm pick up wins Friday
Princeton – PikeView erupted for a 36-point second quarter Friday, topping Greater Beckley 97-55 at Princeton. Jared Vestal led the way for the Panthers with 18 points, one of five Panthers to score in double figures. John Rose led Greater Beckley with 35 points in the loss. PikeView will...
Girls Basketball Roundup: James Monroe falls to Bland in OT
Bland, Va. – James Monroe missed 21 free throws and had five players foul out Thursday in a 56-53 overtime loss to Bland, Va. in the Narrows Holliday Tournament. Adyson Hines led the Lady Mavs with 16 points, 13 rebounds and eight steals while Haley Hunnicutt added 14 points and seven steals in the loss. Bland was led by McKenzie Tindall who score 23.
Gallery: State Champion Mavericks open with win over Bland, Va.
Narrows, Va. – A shorthanded James Monroe team opened its title defense Friday with a 71-52 win over Bland, Va. in the Narrows Holliday Tournament at Narrows. Eli Allen scored 27 points while Josh Burks pitched in 15 and Collin Fox added 10. David Boone led Narrows with 13...
The Forest Service is hiring in West Virginia
If you've ever wanted to work in the Monongahela National Forest, this might be your chance. The U.S. Forest Service is hiring.
Friday Night Blitz VHSL Class 1 Finals Preview – George Wythe Maroons
WYTHEVILLE, VA(WFXR) — The George Wythe Maroons take on the Riverheads Gladiators in the Class 3 state finals Saturday at Noon at Salem Stadium in Salem. Friday Night Blitz VHSL Class 1 Finals Preview – …. WYTHEVILLE, VA(WFXR) — The George Wythe Maroons take on the Riverheads Gladiators...
Sobriety checkpoint on Friday in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The South Charleston Police Department will do a high-visibility sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 9. The checkpoint will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, West Virginia. Police did not say which part of the road the checkpoint will be on. The checkpoint […]
Treasurer Moore Announces Final $20,000 Winner In SMART529 20th Anniversary Scholarship Sweepstakes
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Wednesday presented a 2-year-old Huntington child and his family a $20,000 SMART529 scholarship – the third and final winner in the program’s 20th Anniversary scholarship sweepstakes. Owen Dennis, son of Rachel and David Dennis of Huntington, was presented...
Local athlete signs to take his talents on the diamond to the next level
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– One local baseball player is continuing his career on the diamond. Midland Trail High School senior, Bo Persinger signed with West Virginia Wesleyan to play baseball. Persinger said his older brother also attended Wesleyan. He said the decision was an easy one to make. “It was definitely my first choice,” said […]
Virginia Tech Makes the Top 8 for 2024 Four-Star QB Michael Van Buren
Michael Van Buren has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class with his average rating easily being four stars while ESPN rates him as a five-star recruit. The talented QB from Baltimore powerhouse St Frances Academy is undoubtedly one of the top overall targets for Virginia Tech in the 2024 class.
Crash with entrapment in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area. According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet. Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped […]
34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the FVRCP vaccine, microchipping, dewormer, and flea […]
2 taken to hospital after crash in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (11:17 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave SE near Thayer St. are now open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SE in Charleston are closed after a crash. Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash involved two vehicles. They say that two people were taken to the hospital. There is […]
What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
3 counties respond to motel fire in Fayette County, West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three counties responded to a fire at the T & C Motel in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers say the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. No injuries are being reported, according to dispatchers. They say fire crews from Oak Hill, Mount Hope, Fayetteville, Pax, Boomer and Nutall in […]
CIAA expected to add Bluefield State, cut ties with Chowan
CIAA membership is expected to undergo a change as the leadership preps to add Bluefield State and clip Chowan. The post CIAA expected to add Bluefield State, cut ties with Chowan appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
The Cline twins join Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. on “Home for the Holidays” tour
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan native, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., made headlines when he won America’s Got Talent. Now he’s taking two more AGT stars, the Cline twins, on tour with him. They stopped by Studio 3 to talk about all the details.
Steve-O makes visit to South Charleston Lowe’s
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was no typical Tuesday night at the South Charleston Lowe’s, as a comedy superstar made an appearance at the store. Lowe’s of South Charleston took to social media Tuesday night to share the news, along with some photos taken with team members which saw the television star enthusiastically giving the “thumbs up” hand sign.
