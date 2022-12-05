Read full article on original website
First California Offshore Wind Auction Nets Over $750 Million
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management finalized the sale of offshore wind leases along California’s coastline Wednesday, with the combined bids totaling $757.1 million, which the agency says well exceeds the first lease sales that were held in the Atlantic. The U.S. Department of the Interior’s auction lasted for...
Governor Newsom Unveils Plan He Hopes Will Bring Lower Gas Prices
Governor Unveils Plan To Cap Profits For Oil Companies. Sky-high gas prices this year prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to propose a new law limiting how much oil companies can charge at the pump. Newsom’s proposal would put a cap on how much companies can charge for a gallon of gas and penalize those that charge more. But it doesn’t include specific profit ceilings yet.
Bill Would Ban Homeless Encampments Near Parks, Schools
New Bill Would Ban Homeless Encampments Near Schools Across The State. A new bill introduced this week would make it illegal for unhoused residents in California to sit or sleep in certain public spaces. The proposal is already drawing ire from advocates, who say it does little to solve homelessness.
New Law Ends Jaywalking Tickets When Streets Are Safe To Cross
If you've ever thought twice about jaywalking because of fear getting a ticket that will soon change. Starting on January 1, California's "Freedom to Walk Act" becomes law. It will prohibit police from writing jaywalking tickets, unless people are caught trying to cross the street in clearly dangerous traffic conditions.
What Prop. 28 Funding Will Mean for Arts Education in California
On Nov. 8, Californians overwhelmingly passed Proposition 28, which will bring a windfall of arts education funding to California schools. Advocates say the investment is long overdue, as arts education has declined in most districts — particularly those in lower-income areas — for decades. While the state requires arts education in grades one to six and a year of arts education in high school, it’s up to districts to decide how to fund and implement it. The result has been an inconsistent patchwork of arts programs that leave many children with little exposure to music, dance, art and other creative forms of expression.
'When They Took the Foundation, Everything Started Crumbling': California Group Fights Eminent Domain, Racism
Beverly Moore recalls feeling a wave of relief when her family rented a house in Richmond after their prior house burned down in the late 1950s. The one-story wooden house at 502 Enterprise Ave. soon became part of a close-knit Black community. There was a porch and a den filled with books. Moore remembers her mom tending to their fig and pear trees with water from their well. Her mother grew collard greens that she traded with neighbors for fresh-caught fish.
