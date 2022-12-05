Local business owner and rancher Mary Rickert has served on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors for only six years but she’s about to become its senior member. Last year Rickert and two other county supervisors faced attempted recalls, largely for supporting state COVID mandates. One of the three supervisors, former police chief Leonard Moty, was successfully recalled. Another, Joe Chimenti, decided not to run for re-election, saying he felt he could accomplish more as a private citizen.

1 DAY AGO