Police: Overnight car accident leaves person trapped in Westport
The 1 a.m. crash resulted in a vehicle being submerged in 2 feet of water in a creek off Imperial Avenue.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested after causing disturbance, assaulting Montpelier police officer
MONTPELIER — A 28-year-old man was arrested Montpelier on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of an altercation that occurred within a convenience store involving a person in a mental health crisis. The incident occurred on Berlin and State Street at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the involved party was reported...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Jericho
JERICHO — A 30-year-old man was arrested for first-degree aggravated assault in Jericho early this morning. Authorities were notified of a domestic assault that occurred at a home at around 2:30 a.m. Police allege that Brandon Bessette, of Jericho, had attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family...
WCAX
Burlington man charged with murder in downtown stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Police say Von C. Simmonds, 40, of Burlington allegedly killed 23-year-old Abubakar Shariff. According to court paperwork, a group of friends was inside Piesano’s restaurant on Main Street around 3 a.m. Sunday. The group was confronted by another man and a fight, broke out. One person involved later told police the fight started because of an argument over a woman.
WCAX
newportdispatch.com
Man cited for disorderly conduct, trespassing in Starksboro
STARKSBORO — A 30-year-old man from Burlington was cited in Starksboro yesterday. Authorities were notified of a disturbance outside a home located on Varney Hill Road at around 11:50 p.m. Police say that Daniel LaScala-O’Keefe was making unreasonable noise outside the home. LaScala-O’Keefe was asked to leave several...
mynbc5.com
Bicycle rider injured in Colchester hit-and-run
COLCHESTER, Vt. — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Colchester on Thursday night. The Colchester Police Department said the cyclist was on Lakeshore Drive just before midnight when he was struck by a maroon-colored Honda SUV. The driver of the SUV left the scene before the...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A 26-year-old man was arrested in Charlotte yesterday. Authorities were notified of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Ethan Allen Highway at around 5:00 p.m. Police say that Tabarreon Burris, of Charlotte, attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a household member. Burris was placed under...
newportdispatch.com
Driver cited for negligent operation in Winooski
WINOOSKI — A 40-year-old man from Colchester was cited in Winooski early this morning. Police initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling 90 miles-per-hour in a clearly posted 55 miles-per-hour zone. The incident took place at around 2:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Thomas...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 36-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in St. Johnsbury yesterday. On October 14, authorities were notified of a theft on Avenue D at around 12:45 p.m. Police say that Nichole Cloutier also damaged property to a home. Yesterday, Cloutier was arrested on a warrant...
newportdispatch.com
Glover teen reported missing
GLOVER — Authorities are looking for a missing teen in Orleans County. The Vermont State Police was notified today at around 7:30 a.m. that Promise Kempton had run away from her residence on First Pl, in the town of Glover. Kempton is 17-year-old. Police say they have been actively...
WCAX
Colchester Police investigating hit and run
A judge this week ruled that an accused killer was not competent to stand trial for the murder of a Pownal woman last year.
suncommunitynews.com
Meth lab located in city apartment, woman charged
PLATTSBURGH | The discovery of an alleged meth lab in the City of Plattsburgh has left a local woman facing charges. New York State Police said the drug lab was found inside a McMartin Street apartment at about 3 p.m. Dec. 7. An investigation determined Jana A. Lagree, 28, was...
newportdispatch.com
Rollover crash with injuries in Glover
GLOVER — Police responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in Glover earlier this week. The crash took place on Vermont Route 16 at around 4:45 p.m. on Monday. Police say the driver, identified as Joseph Hutchinson, 26, of Barre, was entrapped in the vehicle when they arrived. Glover Ambulance...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Jericho
JERICHO — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Jericho early this morning. The crash took place on Route 117 and Barber Farm Road at around 5:05 a.m. According to the report, An 18-year-old from Jericho was traveling north prior to the crash. Trey Cote, 24, of Eden, told...
mynbc5.com
Former Vermont deputy sentenced after shooting at drivers during road rage incident
MONTPELIER, Vt. — A former Orange County Sheriff's deputy was sentenced on Wednesday after he was found guilty of shooting into a car during a road rage incident. Officials sentenced 52-year-old William Pine of Brookfield, Vermont, to serve 18 months to 10 years in prison, with credit for approximately four months of in-patient treatment.
suncommunitynews.com
Rouses Point mechanic arrested in truck-repair investigation
ROUSES POINT | A Rouses Point man was arrested on a felony grand larceny charge Dec. 6 after he allegedly received money for repair work never completed. New York State Police charged Ernest L. Guerin, 49, with third-degree grand larceny after being contacted about the larceny of a vehicle in late October.
mynbc5.com
Cabot man dies in one-vehicle accident
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont State Police say a man was killed when his vehicle veered off Vermont Rt. 14 on Thursday afternoon, striking a tree before coming to a rest. The initial investigation determined that 33-year-old Kyle Hartman of Cabot was traveling northbound, when his 2014 Nissan Rogue crossed the double yellow line lane divider. The vehicle traveled into the southbound lane and left the west edge of the roadway.
