Luverne Man Injured in Steele County Rollover Crash
HOPE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Luverne man was seriously injured Tuesday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Hope in Steele County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 11:44 p.m., 29 year-old Justin Olson was heading west on Steele County Road 5 near the 125th Avenue Southeast intersection, when the vehicle apparently left the roadway, entered the ditch, rolled and came to rest on the passenger side.
Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94
WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
Jamestown Water Outage and Lane Reduction
JAMESTONW, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – On December 8th there will be a temporary water outage and lane reduction on the 600 block of 5th St NW/Highway 52/281 in Jamestown. The lane reduction will continue until the work is finished. City officials estimate it will be about a week. Motorists advised to...
Moorhead Homicide Victim: Receia Kollie, 56, Died of “Multiple Sharp Force Injuries”
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead woman killed by her own son last week died of “multiple sharp force injuries”. That’s according to Moorhead Police in the release of the preliminary autopsy for 56-year-old Receia Kollie. Her death on December 1 was confirmed as a homicide...
UPDATE as of 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7: The Fargo Police Department can confirm Alfred VonBank has been located and safe
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are searching for a missing 88-year-old man. Alfred VonBank suffers from dementia and other health problems and is without medication. His last known whereabouts were Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. at the 1600 block of 29th Avenue South. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car has serious damage after it rolled off a bridge along 25th St. S. in Fargo. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 the car flipped off the bridge over Rose Creek. A witness says the teen driver walked away from the scene without serious injuries.
Oakes man charged with computer fraud, extortion
(Fargo, ND) -- An Oakes, North Dakota man is facing charges in federal court in connection with computer fraud and abuse, extortion, and harassment. Authorities say 51-year-old Thomas Dorsher, also known as Scammerblaster, could face up to 32 years in prison and more then a million dollars in fines if convicted.
Lisbon Boys, Fargo Girls Win 2022 Al Larson Invitational Wrestling Tournament
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Lisbon Broncos ran away with the boys team title with 255 points easily outpacing runner-up New Salem-Almont (NSA) with 152.5 points. Pembina County North (PCN) finished right behind NSA with 152 points, Minot High 150.5, Velva 144, and Carrington 136 were the top six teams. Carrington’s sixth place finish was 66 points ahead of seventh place Harvey-Wells County (HWC) with 70 points. Twelve teams competed in the tournament on the boys side.
Minot Shuts Out Blue Jay Girls
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – After three games on the road to start the season, the Blue Jay girls hockey team played its home opener on Friday night at Wilson Arena versus Minot High. The Magi scored three 2nd period goals and topped Jamestown 3-0, outshooting the Jays 35-19. Minot...
VCPS Prepared For Virtual Leaning Days If Needed
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Valley City Public School District (VCPS) is considering using Virtual Learning Days (Weather-Related) at Valley City Public Schools in 2022-2023. Superintendent Josh Johnson said a framework for the district is attached below that has guided the creation of virtual learning plans at each of our...
North Dakota Man Charged After Incident with St. Cloud Police
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A North Dakota man faces several charges after an incident in St. Cloud on Thanksgiving Day. According to the charging complaint, 49-year-old Leroy Schmidt of West Fargo approached a group of people in his vehicle and was making racial slurs and sexual comments to them.
Valley Twisters Compete in the Dullum Invite in Dickinson
VALLEY CITY, ND (Submitted by Valley Twisters) The Valley Twister Gymnastics Club had several athletes competing in the 2022 Dullum Invite gymnastics meet in Dickenson, ND Dec 2 – 4th. Athletes and their scores are listed below with their all around score followed by individual event scores (asterisks mark...
Bring Donations For Rosie’s Mitten Tree To Stoudt Miller Inc
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Stoudt Miller Inc has teamed up with Valley City Cares and Rosie Larson, the Mitten Tree coordinator, to collect mittens, gloves, boots, blankets, toys, and non-perishable food items to help families throughout Barnes County. Manager Jim Nelson said, support from the community has been fantastic.
VCPS Virtual Learning Day On Monday, December 12
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, December 12th, Valley City Public Schools will be initiating a K-12 Virtual Learning Day due to unprecedented levels of student illness in our school district. Superintendent Josh Johnson said as of this afternoon, 22% of students at Jefferson Elementary and 20% at...
Minnesota Woman Demolishes Apartment After Being Evicted
Being a landlord can sometimes be a giant pain. It's just a fact of life, you don't pay your rent, you'll be evicted. Same as if you miss a few car payments, you can bet they will come and take your car. So why would a person take it out...
Jays Skate Past Demons
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jay boys hockey team picked up a 4-1 West Region win over the Bismarck Demons on Thursday night at Wilson Arena. Jamestown received first period goals from Gavin Gerhardt, his sixth of the season, and Nate Walz, his third of the season. The...
Stutsman County Girls Tourney Day Two Results
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Day two of the Stutsman County Tournament wrapped up on Friday night at the Jamestown Civic Center. Here are your results from the consolation and championship brackets:. ELLENDALE 63, WARWICK 49. It was a back-and-forth battle in the opening game of day two of the...
South Border Continues Win Streak Over Oakes
OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The South Border Mustang defeated the Oakes Tornadoes by a score of 45-24 Thursday night. The scoring for the dual went as follows…. 132: Vetter defeats Wald by a score of 10-6. 13,12. 138: Hoffman wins 5-2 over Wagner. 16, 12. 145: Glaesman majors Awender...
Coyotes Squeak Out Win Over Blue Jays
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Williston picked up a 2-1 win over Jamestown in girls hockey on Saturday at Wilson Arena. Despite being outshot 48-19, the Blue Jays battled to the end. The Jays lone goal came on a 5 on 3 power play midway through period three when Sophomore...
Kalli Hegerle Named 2022 NAIA Player of the Year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (jimmiepride.com)– Kalli Hegerle (SR/West Fargo, N.D.) has been chosen as the 2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Player of the Year, the national office announced Friday. The setter/opposite hitter recorded a total of 420 kills on the season for an average of three kills per set and...
