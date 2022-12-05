ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

newsdakota.com

Luverne Man Injured in Steele County Rollover Crash

HOPE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Luverne man was seriously injured Tuesday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Hope in Steele County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 11:44 p.m., 29 year-old Justin Olson was heading west on Steele County Road 5 near the 125th Avenue Southeast intersection, when the vehicle apparently left the roadway, entered the ditch, rolled and came to rest on the passenger side.
STEELE COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94

WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
WEST FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Water Outage and Lane Reduction

JAMESTONW, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – On December 8th there will be a temporary water outage and lane reduction on the 600 block of 5th St NW/Highway 52/281 in Jamestown. The lane reduction will continue until the work is finished. City officials estimate it will be about a week. Motorists advised to...
kfgo.com

UPDATE as of 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7: The Fargo Police Department can confirm Alfred VonBank has been located and safe

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are searching for a missing 88-year-old man. Alfred VonBank suffers from dementia and other health problems and is without medication. His last known whereabouts were Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. at the 1600 block of 29th Avenue South. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car has serious damage after it rolled off a bridge along 25th St. S. in Fargo. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 the car flipped off the bridge over Rose Creek. A witness says the teen driver walked away from the scene without serious injuries.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Oakes man charged with computer fraud, extortion

(Fargo, ND) -- An Oakes, North Dakota man is facing charges in federal court in connection with computer fraud and abuse, extortion, and harassment. Authorities say 51-year-old Thomas Dorsher, also known as Scammerblaster, could face up to 32 years in prison and more then a million dollars in fines if convicted.
OAKES, ND
newsdakota.com

Lisbon Boys, Fargo Girls Win 2022 Al Larson Invitational Wrestling Tournament

Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Lisbon Broncos ran away with the boys team title with 255 points easily outpacing runner-up New Salem-Almont (NSA) with 152.5 points. Pembina County North (PCN) finished right behind NSA with 152 points, Minot High 150.5, Velva 144, and Carrington 136 were the top six teams. Carrington’s sixth place finish was 66 points ahead of seventh place Harvey-Wells County (HWC) with 70 points. Twelve teams competed in the tournament on the boys side.
LISBON, ND
newsdakota.com

Minot Shuts Out Blue Jay Girls

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – After three games on the road to start the season, the Blue Jay girls hockey team played its home opener on Friday night at Wilson Arena versus Minot High. The Magi scored three 2nd period goals and topped Jamestown 3-0, outshooting the Jays 35-19. Minot...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

VCPS Prepared For Virtual Leaning Days If Needed

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Valley City Public School District (VCPS) is considering using Virtual Learning Days (Weather-Related) at Valley City Public Schools in 2022-2023. Superintendent Josh Johnson said a framework for the district is attached below that has guided the creation of virtual learning plans at each of our...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley Twisters Compete in the Dullum Invite in Dickinson

VALLEY CITY, ND (Submitted by Valley Twisters) The Valley Twister Gymnastics Club had several athletes competing in the 2022 Dullum Invite gymnastics meet in Dickenson, ND Dec 2 – 4th. Athletes and their scores are listed below with their all around score followed by individual event scores (asterisks mark...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Bring Donations For Rosie’s Mitten Tree To Stoudt Miller Inc

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Stoudt Miller Inc has teamed up with Valley City Cares and Rosie Larson, the Mitten Tree coordinator, to collect mittens, gloves, boots, blankets, toys, and non-perishable food items to help families throughout Barnes County. Manager Jim Nelson said, support from the community has been fantastic.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

VCPS Virtual Learning Day On Monday, December 12

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, December 12th, Valley City Public Schools will be initiating a K-12 Virtual Learning Day due to unprecedented levels of student illness in our school district. Superintendent Josh Johnson said as of this afternoon, 22% of students at Jefferson Elementary and 20% at...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Jays Skate Past Demons

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jay boys hockey team picked up a 4-1 West Region win over the Bismarck Demons on Thursday night at Wilson Arena. Jamestown received first period goals from Gavin Gerhardt, his sixth of the season, and Nate Walz, his third of the season. The...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Stutsman County Girls Tourney Day Two Results

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Day two of the Stutsman County Tournament wrapped up on Friday night at the Jamestown Civic Center. Here are your results from the consolation and championship brackets:. ELLENDALE 63, WARWICK 49. It was a back-and-forth battle in the opening game of day two of the...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

South Border Continues Win Streak Over Oakes

OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The South Border Mustang defeated the Oakes Tornadoes by a score of 45-24 Thursday night. The scoring for the dual went as follows…. 132: Vetter defeats Wald by a score of 10-6. 13,12. 138: Hoffman wins 5-2 over Wagner. 16, 12. 145: Glaesman majors Awender...
OAKES, ND
newsdakota.com

Coyotes Squeak Out Win Over Blue Jays

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Williston picked up a 2-1 win over Jamestown in girls hockey on Saturday at Wilson Arena. Despite being outshot 48-19, the Blue Jays battled to the end. The Jays lone goal came on a 5 on 3 power play midway through period three when Sophomore...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Kalli Hegerle Named 2022 NAIA Player of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (jimmiepride.com)– Kalli Hegerle (SR/West Fargo, N.D.) has been chosen as the 2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Player of the Year, the national office announced Friday. The setter/opposite hitter recorded a total of 420 kills on the season for an average of three kills per set and...
WEST FARGO, ND

