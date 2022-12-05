ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Q 105.7

What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?

What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, December 8

The search is on for a new State Health Commissioner, after Dr. Mary Bassett announced her plans to step down at the beginning of next year. And in Schenectady, a high schooler was slashed in the face by another student, police say. Those stories headline today's five things to know.
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Longtime Saratoga-based Chiropractor David Gabay to Retire

SARATOGA SPRINGS — After over 40 years as a practicing chiropractor, Dr. David Gabay is calling it a career at the end of the year. Gabay, who is based in Saratoga Springs, has run his own practice since 1982, and has also worked with collegiate, professional, and Olympic athletes among many other highlights. He said he first took an interest in chiropractics after a bicycle accident in his early teen years.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
columbiapaper.com

Deputy injured in crash en route to incident in Hudson

HUDSON—A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt in a patrol car crash, November 29 at 9:11 p.m. The deputy, who was not identified in a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Donald Krapf, was driving a patrol car on South Third Street in the city, responding to assist Hudson Police on a “fight in progress” call.
HUDSON, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings

Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?

Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow

Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
GLENS FALLS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Binghamton, NY
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York.

