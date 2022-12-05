Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
Related
Code blue issued through weekend for Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert from today, December 8, through Monday, December 12.
What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?
What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
5 things to know this Thursday, December 8
The search is on for a new State Health Commissioner, after Dr. Mary Bassett announced her plans to step down at the beginning of next year. And in Schenectady, a high schooler was slashed in the face by another student, police say. Those stories headline today's five things to know.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Longtime Saratoga-based Chiropractor David Gabay to Retire
SARATOGA SPRINGS — After over 40 years as a practicing chiropractor, Dr. David Gabay is calling it a career at the end of the year. Gabay, who is based in Saratoga Springs, has run his own practice since 1982, and has also worked with collegiate, professional, and Olympic athletes among many other highlights. He said he first took an interest in chiropractics after a bicycle accident in his early teen years.
State Police conduct underage drinking detail in Albany County
State police recently conducted an underage drinking detail enforcement in Albany County.
columbiapaper.com
Deputy injured in crash en route to incident in Hudson
HUDSON—A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt in a patrol car crash, November 29 at 9:11 p.m. The deputy, who was not identified in a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Donald Krapf, was driving a patrol car on South Third Street in the city, responding to assist Hudson Police on a “fight in progress” call.
Nasal dryness and dripping: Albany ENT talks solutions ‘Live at 9’
'Tis the season for cold weather ear, nose, and throat issues. News10's Stephanie Rivas sat down with Dr. Gavin Setzen, President of Albany ENT & Allergy Services, to discuss solutions to some of the most common symptoms, from dryness to dripping.
One business caught in underage drinking operation
The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) went undercover on December 1 in Schenectady, Saratoga and Warren counties to conduct an underage-drinking operation. Out of seven businesses visited only one sold to an underage agent.
adirondackalmanack.com
After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings
Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
Flower & Fruit Mission pledges $225K for Mother/Baby Unit at Saratoga Hospital
Flower & Fruit Mission pledged $225K to purchase new labor and delivery beds for the Mother/Baby Unit at Saratoga Hospital.
Man allegedly tries to torch Schenectady home
A man who allegedly barricaded himself in the basement of a Schenectady home, and then tried to burn down that home, is being treated at Ellis Hospital, according to the Schenectady Police Department.
Nursing home duo accused of forgery, petit larceny
Two nursing home employees have been arrested for allegedly falsifying and forging business records at their place of work.
Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?
Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
Free coffee and a movie at Albany Public Library
The Albany Public Library welcomes adults to free coffee and a movie at the Washington Avenue branch. Films will be screening every Wednesday for the rest of December.
Futia takes fatal motorcycle crash case to trial
Anthony Futia—the accused motorcyclist in a Lake George crash that killed a local man and his young stepson—will take his case to trial.
Schenectady man accused of grand larceny
A Schenectady man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly failing to report unemployment benefits. David Arredondo, 38, faces one count of third-degree grand larceny.
ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow
Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
Albany investigations recover guns and narcotics
Albany detectives conducted two separate investigations on Southern Boulevard the morning of December 7. Detectives recovered three loaded handguns as well as various narcotics.
Three arrested for Broadalbin high school burglary
Fonda police arrested two 18-year-olds and Logan B. VanDyke, 20 of Gloversville on December 7. The three were allegedly involved in a burglary at Broadalbin high school.
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Binghamton, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1360binghamton.com
Comments / 0