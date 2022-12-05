Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
uwmpost.com
The Coolest Music in Milwaukee Right Now
There’s something for everyone in Milwaukee, a truth that applies to both the city itself and the vibrant music scene it fosters. From indie rock to pop to high-octane rap, there seems to be a scene in the city to suit nearly any music taste. Although local scenes can be difficult to navigate, there’s so much great music waiting to be heard – if you’re willing to dig for it. Here’s a primer on some of the most interesting music coming out of Milwaukee right now, from bedroom productions to local hits.
WISN
Historic Milwaukee mansion up for auction
MILWAUKEE — Either luck or fate led Laura Sue Mosier and her husband Rick to the corner of 32nd and Wells streets in Milwaukee in 2007. The couple stumbled upon the historic Schuster Mansion, also known as "The Wells Street Red Castle." "He goes, 'We don't know Milwaukee. Where...
WISN
Grafton woman discovers long-lost siblings
GRAFTON, Wis. — "Holidays for me, growing up with my grandma and grandpa were special," said Heather Boesch. But this holiday season will be unlike any other for her, a holiday that she says is 48 years in the making. The Grafton woman had a difficult childhood. She and...
shepherdexpress.com
TomKen’s Serves Chicken in all the Right Ways
The sign outside of TomKen’s Bar & Grill (8001 W. Greenfield Ave.) in West Allis says, “Home of the Famous Friendly Fried Chicken” and it holds true. While I’ve always known about this place for their top-rated wings, turns out the story starts elsewhere. Best buds...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hot holiday craze; give 'Pilk' a try
MILWAUKEE - The hottest holiday craze is not what goes under your tree – but into your glass. Pilk, the combination of milk and Pepsi, may have just gone viral. But is actually been around since the days of Laverne and Shirley. The FOX6 WakeUp team gave it a try.
CBS 58
'Bobbleheads Bring us Together': Waukesha Christmas parade survivor spearheads new nonprofit
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We're hearing from a young survivor of the Christmas parade tragedy. Tyler Pudleiner says he's hoping a new project he's spearheading will bring something positive out of the tragedy. Pudleiner is starting a nonprofit that he calls "Bobbleheads Bring us Together." The premise is simple...
kenosha.com
Remembering Carl: Kenosha’s unofficial mascot brought joy to many
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A wild turkey that not only survived Thanksgiving but became an inspirational folk hero ultimately met his fate one...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
WISN
New rector appointed at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
MILWAUKEE — A new rector has been appointed at Milwaukee's Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. The Rev. Timothy Kitzke will take over the role succeeding Bishop Jeff Haines. June marks the end of Haines' second six-year term as cathedral rector. Kitzke will remain the shared pastor of Old...
WISN
'The rats are everywhere': Tenant takes extermination into her own hands
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee tenant at 31st and Wells streets says she’s had enough with a rat infestation in her apartment. When WISN 12 News visited Monday, nine dead rats could be seen piled on the floor of a bedroom, and the resident said it's just the tip of the iceberg.
WISN
Milwaukee seniors live without hot water for nearly a week
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee seniors living in the Sherman Park Senior Living community on 37th Street near Fond du Lac Avenue haven't had hot water since last week. "You should not have ever been without hot water with senior citizens in this building for that long," said resident Gregory Taylor Myeres. "The problem is we're not here to make trouble or cause trouble. I'm here to get what's right for right."
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
Portable toilets placed at MacArthur Square for homeless population
Portable toilets have been placed in Milwaukee's MacArthur Square following approval from the Hunger Task Force.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Prayers for Justin as Living Word Lutheran High School graduate suffers leukemia relapse
West Bend, WI – Relapse. One of the ugliest words in the world. Justin of West Bend, Wi has not been feeling well the past month. Our conversations have unfortunately been that of possible relapse. He was sent for labs last week, but the hospital had the wrong orders and drew labs for when he was on Accutane for acne.
WISN
Family, friends ask people to send birthday cards to 4-year-old girl with terminal cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Doctors diagnosed a Pewaukee 4-year-old with terminal brain cancer in October and her family was told she might only have about six weeks to live. "Your heart stops for a minute. The world stops. You can't breathe, you just try to process it. She's four, you know?" said Heather Krings, about her daughter, Delaney Krings.
Thousands Of Minneapolis Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Minnesotans are moving.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
wuwm.com
'This is a serious public health crisis': Milwaukee Diaper Mission addresses period poverty
On Dec. 11, the public is invited to grab a slice of red velvet cake and join Milwaukee Diaper Mission for a menstruation celebration event to help raise awareness for period poverty in Milwaukee. WHEN: Period Party to benefit Milwaukee Diaper Mission on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 4-7 p.m. at...
Toddler miraculously recovers after falling 15 feet onto concrete floor
A toddler is lucky to be alive after falling about 15 feet from the second floor onto concrete below at Plymouth High School.
Greenwald Manor palace for sale in Mukwonago for $4.9 million
Now is your chance to live like royalty while still in Wisconsin. An opulent palace known as Greenwald Manor in Mukwonago is for sale for $4.9 million.
