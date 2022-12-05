Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
Women’s Basketball: Mikesell, Mikulasikova carry No. 4 Buckeyes 82-70 win against RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
A City Girl Tries Van Life in the CityAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
Related
thecoaster.net
Historic Commission in Asbury Park’s Future?
The rear portion of the iconic Casino building on Asbury Park’s boardwalk was demolished many years ago. Whether Asbury Park will create a historic preservation committee – in view of the fact this past year or so has seen threats to iconic sites there – is a matter most likely to be pursued aggressively in the new year after new City Councilwoman Angela Ahbez-Anderson will be sworn in.
RED BANK: PIZZERIA PLAN GOES COLD
Looks like Red Bank won’t be getting an Artichoke Basille’s Pizza restaurant after all. A painting of the Kennedy brothers was displayed in the window for months while renovations were underway. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) The New York City-based franchise posted a “for sale”...
thelakewoodscoop.com
My Shabbos Family: From Thursday packing, to Shabbos tables
My Shabbos Family: From Thursday packing, to Shabbos tables. For Chaim, one of 200 + volunteers who unload pallets of food on Thursday nights, this isn’t just a nice chesed, but a vocation. “There’s something special about packing for My Shabbos Family and Tomchei Shabbos,” Chaim announces. “Everyone who...
thecoaster.net
Scrooge and Company Make Merry at the Crane House
Three actors portray all of the characters in “A Christmas Carol,” as the Traveling Literary Theater brings the Dickens classic to the Crane House in Asbury Park Sun., Dec. 11. “Decrease the surplus population!” That famous quote, attributed to one Ebenezer Scrooge, is familiar from numerous dramatizations of...
Jackson, NJ ‘Santa Jim’ needs your help
Since 2013, Jim Mitchell aka "Jackson's Santa Jim" has been making deliveries to families who have suffered catastrophic events in full costume with a sleigh full of gifts. Among those he's helped through the years include a Mom with ALS and the family of a New Jersey State Trooper who died of colon cancer at the age of 39. He could use your help with this year's run which will take place on December 18.
Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey
So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
Rare 3-home offering: Riverfront ‘family compound’ for sale in Brick, NJ
BRICK — If you've been going without your daily lunch and coffee purchases in order to pad your savings, maybe you have enough now to purchase this set of riverfront mansions. No?. Well, it's still fun to dream. And you can at least take a look around, and inside,...
This Neighborhood in Toms River is Just Too Cute Decorated for Christmas
You know how much I love to drive around with my family and look at Christmas lights. I look forward to it every year and this year is no exception. I love it. I love it, even more, when listeners call the studio hotline and tell me where I should look and go for the best Christmas lights.
thesandpaper.net
Beach Haven Rejects Redevelopment Plan
At an agenda meeting last week, the Beach Haven Borough Council voted down an ordinance that would have approved a redevelopment plan for a proposed Queen City East/Queen City West project. Council members Nancy Davis and Daniel Allen voted in favor, but Mayor Colleen Lambert, Council President Jaime Baumiller and...
This is the state’s plans for super-polluted cancer cluster site in Toms River, NJ
There is a new future in the works for the infamous and hazardous Ciba-Geigy Superfund Site in the township of Toms River. But there's still much to be worked out and residents will have an opportunity to speak their mind as well on the site plans. A settlement was reached...
A Wildly Popular Korean BBQ Chain Is Opening Soon In Hazlet, NJ
Get ready to chow down because there's a new Korean BBQ opening up in Hazlet that looks delicious!. I'll be honest, I've never had Korean BBQ before, but I've heard nothing but good things. A while back, some of the best wings in New Jersey were voted on, and surprise...
Officials need help with unsolved October homicide in Neptune Township, NJ
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Officials are still looking for the person or persons responsible for the death of a 26-year-old township man in October. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is seeking the public's help in the homicide investigation. At approximately 10:48 p.m. on Oct. 6, Neptune Township police responded to...
4.6 Acres Could Be Saved As Open Space
BRICK – The Brick Open Space Savers Committee (BOSS) was formed earlier last year with the purpose of identifying undeveloped parcels of land in town and recommending that they be preserved as open space. The Committee had its first meeting in September 2021 and since then, they have identified...
Public Invited To Comment On Toms River Police Department
TOMS RIVER – Toms River Police Chief Mitchell A. Little announced that the public is welcome to comment on the Department’s policies and procedures. The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) will be examining all aspects of the Department on December 12, including policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.
Ocean County woman turns 106
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Six years ago, Lakewood resident Jeannette Mazur, a resident at the Harrogate Senior Living Community in Lakewood, turned 100. Her birthday was met with great fanfare, and this week, Jeannette turned 106. A former Rutgers University Student who was born in Newark, she spent most of her life in Union County before spending twelve years between Iowa and Illinois. Now, she has lived at Harrogate for the past 19 years. On November 23rd, she celebrated her 106th birthday. She was born in 1916. The post Ocean County woman turns 106 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean County Investigates: NJ DPW Worker Mocked Jews in ‘Sketch’
An Ocean County Department of Public Works employee who is also a former Lavallette fire chief and police officer put on a one-man comedy sketch that was critical of Jewish people and Lakewood. The county is now investigating the incident, which took place in 2018 but came to light recently...
Ocean County, NJ: Turning Grief Into A Profound Addiction Home
Paul Hulse is the Chief Executive Officer of Just Believe, Inc., a nonprofit that advocates for the homeless and at risk population in Ocean County, New Jersey. We have learned that Hulse is in the planning stages of honoring the memory of his late friend, Larry Robertello by developing a special transitional home that will help men overcome addiction.
One of My Favorite Italian Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made the Best of List
When we mention Italian, everyone has their favorite. It's like anything else, Italian is so popular in New Jersey. Italian food is my husband's absolute favorite and we've been to this restaurant several times in Ocean County. When I bring up this restaurant in Brick, everyone says it's the best...
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
Shelters Caring For Animals Rescued From Brick Home
OCEAN COUNTY – The 175 malnourished dogs and cats evacuated from a home at 111 Arrowhead Park Drive in Brick Township are receiving care from the Ocean County Health Department. Ocean County Health Coordinator Dan Regenye said the department was taking care of 175 of the 180 animals brought...
Comments / 1