Asbury Park, NJ

thecoaster.net

Historic Commission in Asbury Park’s Future?

The rear portion of the iconic Casino building on Asbury Park’s boardwalk was demolished many years ago. Whether Asbury Park will create a historic preservation committee – in view of the fact this past year or so has seen threats to iconic sites there – is a matter most likely to be pursued aggressively in the new year after new City Councilwoman Angela Ahbez-Anderson will be sworn in.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: PIZZERIA PLAN GOES COLD

Looks like Red Bank won’t be getting an Artichoke Basille’s Pizza restaurant after all. A painting of the Kennedy brothers was displayed in the window for months while renovations were underway. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) The New York City-based franchise posted a “for sale”...
RED BANK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

My Shabbos Family: From Thursday packing, to Shabbos tables

My Shabbos Family: From Thursday packing, to Shabbos tables. For Chaim, one of 200 + volunteers who unload pallets of food on Thursday nights, this isn’t just a nice chesed, but a vocation. “There’s something special about packing for My Shabbos Family and Tomchei Shabbos,” Chaim announces. “Everyone who...
HOWELL, NJ
thecoaster.net

Scrooge and Company Make Merry at the Crane House

Three actors portray all of the characters in “A Christmas Carol,” as the Traveling Literary Theater brings the Dickens classic to the Crane House in Asbury Park Sun., Dec. 11. “Decrease the surplus population!” That famous quote, attributed to one Ebenezer Scrooge, is familiar from numerous dramatizations of...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Jackson, NJ ‘Santa Jim’ needs your help

Since 2013, Jim Mitchell aka "Jackson's Santa Jim" has been making deliveries to families who have suffered catastrophic events in full costume with a sleigh full of gifts. Among those he's helped through the years include a Mom with ALS and the family of a New Jersey State Trooper who died of colon cancer at the age of 39. He could use your help with this year's run which will take place on December 18.
JACKSON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey

So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Beach Haven Rejects Redevelopment Plan

At an agenda meeting last week, the Beach Haven Borough Council voted down an ordinance that would have approved a redevelopment plan for a proposed Queen City East/Queen City West project. Council members Nancy Davis and Daniel Allen voted in favor, but Mayor Colleen Lambert, Council President Jaime Baumiller and...
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

4.6 Acres Could Be Saved As Open Space

BRICK – The Brick Open Space Savers Committee (BOSS) was formed earlier last year with the purpose of identifying undeveloped parcels of land in town and recommending that they be preserved as open space. The Committee had its first meeting in September 2021 and since then, they have identified...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Public Invited To Comment On Toms River Police Department

TOMS RIVER – Toms River Police Chief Mitchell A. Little announced that the public is welcome to comment on the Department’s policies and procedures. The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) will be examining all aspects of the Department on December 12, including policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean County woman turns 106

LAKEWOOD, NJ – Six years ago, Lakewood resident Jeannette Mazur, a resident at the Harrogate Senior Living Community in Lakewood, turned 100. Her birthday was met with great fanfare, and this week, Jeannette turned 106. A former Rutgers University Student who was born in Newark, she spent most of her life in Union County before spending twelve years between Iowa and Illinois. Now, she has lived at Harrogate for the past 19 years. On November 23rd, she celebrated her 106th birthday. She was born in 1916. The post Ocean County woman turns 106 appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Ocean County, NJ: Turning Grief Into A Profound Addiction Home

Paul Hulse is the Chief Executive Officer of Just Believe, Inc., a nonprofit that advocates for the homeless and at risk population in Ocean County, New Jersey. We have learned that Hulse is in the planning stages of honoring the memory of his late friend, Larry Robertello by developing a special transitional home that will help men overcome addiction.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Shelters Caring For Animals Rescued From Brick Home

OCEAN COUNTY – The 175 malnourished dogs and cats evacuated from a home at 111 Arrowhead Park Drive in Brick Township are receiving care from the Ocean County Health Department. Ocean County Health Coordinator Dan Regenye said the department was taking care of 175 of the 180 animals brought...
BRICK, NJ

