Lincoln Square tree lit up for holiday season

Eyewitness News and 7 On Your Side reporter Nina Pineda helped kick off an annual holiday tradition on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

The lighting of the Lincoln Square holiday tree took place Monday night as part of "Lights Up on Lincoln Square."

The 20-foot-tall Fraser Fir has been decorated with hand-painted ornaments from a local pottery studio.

The lighting at Dante Park is always a festive event full of music and performances. Throughout the month of December, there will be special pop-up performances and workshops.

Lincoln Square Business Improvement District will also showcase its expanded holiday lighting throughout Lincoln Square, including the Broadway Malls with 20 trees wrapped in lighting and the return of "Tumbling Brights" - a sequence of 15 lighted spirit figures designed and created during the pandemic as symbols of hope and resilience.

New to this year's holiday programming is the installation of The Big Apple, A Musical Tree and Music Box by DIX au carré and Canadian-based urban art designer Felix Marzell, where visitors to Lincoln Square can create lasting memories, create their own music or sing-along to holiday classics karaoke style.

Lights Up will culminate with a community procession and mini paper lantern workshop on the Winter Solstice on December 21.

