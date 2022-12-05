ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotary Club’s Tyler Christmas Parade winners announced

By Luke Whitney
 5 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – The local Rotary International clubs hosted the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade in downtown on Thursday, Dec. 1.

There were multiple categories that different local businesses and professional leaders who attended were able to enter and these are the winners from each of those categories:

  • The Best Holiday Theme: Life Church
  • The Best Band: TJC
  • The Brightest Entry: Hospice of East Texas
  • The Spirit Award: Leslie Cain Realty
  • The Most Creative: Career and Technology Center
  • The Best Decorated Vehicle: Thrive Skilled Pediatric
Rotary International is an international service organization whose purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. Its motto is “Service Above Self.”

