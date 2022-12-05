CFB world reacts to Jaxon Smith-Njigba decision

In a bit of a double whammy for Buckeyes fans, Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has announced that he is heading to the NFL draft and will not play in the College Football Playoff.

“I want to be out there competing with my brothers more than anything,” Smith-Njigba told ESPN on Monday. “The decision to turn pro was made after I was unable to come back on multiple occasions during the season and the doctors determined I would be unable to participate in the playoffs.”

Smith-Njigba came into the season with a ton of hype and the expectation that he would be a top draft prospect. However, a hamstring injury severely limited his play all year . After breaking the Big Ten record with 1,606 yards last year, he caught five passes this season for 43 yards in three games.

“More than you could imagine,” he said about how frustrating the season was. “The season was tough, and I did everything I could to help my team and get back on the field. Sometimes things don’t work out how you planned, but my faith in God has given me the strength to focus on my health and the next challenge.”

Hopefully, JSN is able to heal up and regain his productive form, but the disappointing end to his college career is what many noted in their reactions to the news.

[ Pete Thamel ]

