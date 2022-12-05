Read full article on original website
Cissna Park girls basketball wins 51-33 over Georgetown-Ridge Farm
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team won 51-33 over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Saturday. Mikayla Knake scored 22 points for the Timberwolves (8-1, 2-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) while grabbing two rebounds and recording two steals. Josie Neukomm had nine points and four rebounds while Sophie...
PBL JV boys basketball wins 55-19 over Hoopeston Area
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity boys basketball team won 55-19 over Hoopeston Area on Friday. The Panthers outscored Hoopeston Area 16-4 in the first quarter as Robert Boyd-Meents, Bryar Cosgrove and Matthew Suaava each had four points while Conner Vaughn and Sawyer Floyd each had two points. In...
GCMS boys basketball wins 61-20 over Watseka
WATSEKA – With a 61-20 victory over Watseka on Friday, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity boys basketball team improved to 6-1. The Falcons will host Ford County rival Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Tuesday before facing Roanoke-Benson at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Eureka College and participating in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla on Dec. 26-28.
GCMS/Fisher wrestlers earn second-place finishes at Reaper Classic
PLANO – Shawn Schlickman and Gage Martin of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team each earned a second-place finish at the Reaper Classic on Friday and Saturday. Schlickman finished second in the 120-pound class. After winning via injury default over St. Ignatius’ Colin McCann in the first round,...
Obituary: Marinell Jones
Marinell Jones, 84, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 6:30pm Tuesday December 6, 2022 at the Farmer City Rehab & Health Center. Visitation will be held 9:30-11:00 am Thursday December 15, 2022 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Funeral services will follow beginning at 11:00 am with Pastor Paul Thomason officiating. Burial will be in Greenleaf Cemetery in Farmer City. Memorial contributions may be made to Gibson Area Hospital or to The Friends of Moyer District Library.
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: TIF district extension for Pontiac passes
Throughout Illinois many cities and towns have TIF districts, which stands for Tax Increment Financing. These districts have to be created by the General Assembly and the local government working together. They are valuable economic development tools which help these local communities to create and retain jobs. Some of these TIF districts are located in our area, including in Hoopeston and Gibson City, as well as in Pontiac.
Paxton Police Blotter (Dec. 9, 2022)
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Paxton police received a report at 4:33 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, that a semi-trailer struck two poles while backing up in the lot of the Paxton Auto Laundry, 580 S. Cherry St., and then left the scene.
State Sen. Scott Bennett hospitalized; governor issues statement
CHAMPAIGN — In response to the hospitalization of state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, Gov. J.B. Pritzker released the following statement Thursday:. “Scott Bennett is genuine, kind and dedicated to serving his constituents. MK and I are keeping Scott, Stacy and his entire family and community in our prayers.”
SAFE-T Act lawsuits to proceed despite recent amendment to law
KANKAKEE — Despite amendments to the state’s SAFE-T Act being passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently, Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian said Thursday that he and dozens of other state’s attorneys across the state are proceeding with lawsuits they filed against the governor and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul challenging the law’s constitutionality and seeking an injunction to prevent the Jan. 1 implementation of its provisions to end the use of cash bail.
