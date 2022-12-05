ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Update: Police find missing York County man

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvMu3_0jYBNYyC00

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fairview Township Police Department was searching for an 86-year-old man who police said might have been at special risk of harm or injury or confused.

Police were looking for James Garrison, who they say is a 5-foot-10 white man with white hair and blue eyes.

Garrison had last been seen in the area of Valley Road in Fairview Township, York County, on Dec. 5 around 9 a.m., according to police.

Police said on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 9:15 a.m. that Garrison was located and was safe.

