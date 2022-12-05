Read full article on original website
Angel Tree Toy Workshop
The State of Nevada, Division of Child and Family services hosted a toy workshop. The Division of Child and Family Services serves Carson City and Nevada’s 14 rural counties.
Locals prep as Winter Storm moves into northern Nevada
A winter storm is projected to come through the mountains going through the weekend. Saturday morning snow and rain were falling with chain controls in effect and travel was not advised. Locals we spoke to say they think everyone should stay home because of how bad the weather is. Jeff...
Christmas on the Comstock in Virginia City
Virginia City has been transformed into a winter wonderland and they are asking for your help in deciding which storefront is the most festive. If you live or are visiting Virgina City anytime from now until December 18, 2022, you can check out the town's holiday decor and vote on which business you like the best.
Division of Child and Family Services Angel Tree toy workshop
Throughout the year staff at the State of Nevada, Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) wear many hats, on Saturday, the DCFS staff put on their elf hats and went to work for Santa by hosting a Toy Workshop event to organized more than 600 toys and gifts that were collected for the annual Angel Tree toy and gift drive.
Damonte Ranch Wild Horse Sunset
Awesome sunset hike to the "D" above Damonte Ranch in Reno were we spotted some wild horses and amazing views! Thanks for watching.
Local man selected to receive new smile
Just in time for the season of giving, the doctors at Northern Nevada Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeryselected Kyle Fox, 35, of Reno, out of over 530 local applicants to receive a complimentary $50,000 full-smile transformation that will replace his missing and broken teeth with a brand-new custom-made prosthesis. The father...
KTMB looking for volunteers for this year’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program
With the holiday season upon us and tree lots beginning to appear around town, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful has already begun preparations for their Christmas Tree Recycling Program. Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) and program sponsor NV Energy Foundation will be hosting its annual Christmas Tree Recycling program starting the...
SYC 7:55am: Grand Sierra Resort
You can donate non-perishable food at 3 locations until 6pm tonight!. Annual Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive TODAY!
Mt. Rose Highway Closed Due to Heavy Snow
NDOT is reporting Mt. Rose Highway is currently closed following the heavy snow from the storm. Chain controls are required on all other mountain roads. They are recommending that you do not drive if you don't need to this morning, as crews are working to clear the roads and make them safe for travel.
SYC 8:55am: Food Donations in Minden
You can also donate food in Reno and Carson City until 6pm tonight!. Annual Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive TODAY!
Central Nevada Health District Now Established
Rural communities in Nevada will soon have their own Health District. The creation of the Central Nevada Health District and Central Nevada Health District Board of Health was approved by the State of Nevada Board of Health on December 2, 2022, in accordance with NRS 439.370. This is the third...
30th Annual Share Your Christmas Wraps Up
You may have seen our crews at three different collection sites, in Carson City, Minden and Reno. KTVN is proud to have had another successful year of Share Your Christmas.
Local Youth in Need Surprised with Kohl's Shopping Spree
The Hot August Nights Foundation teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows to sponsor 25 local kids who are in need of new clothes. They were allowed to go shopping for free at a Kohl's store in Reno, on the morning of December 10, 2022. The...
SYC 9:40am: Carson City, Minden and Reno!
Our 30th annual drive-by food drive goes until 6pm tonight!. Annual Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive TODAY!
Travel Will Be Nearly Impossible Over the Weekend, Snow Forecast
Travel will be nearly impossible over the weekend as a strong storm moves through the region. Heavy snow will fall in the Sierra with periods of whiteout conditions, making driving dangerous. A plume of sub-tropical moisture will move up from the Pacific, playing a big role in producing high snow totals. The snow will be rich in moisture and water content. This is great news for our water supply.
SYC 9am: GSR, Governor's Mansion and Minden
You can donate non-perishable food at these locations until 6pm tonight!. Annual Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive TODAY!
Homestead Holidays Event Cancelled Saturday and Sunday
The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invited the community to join for the 3rd Annual Homestead Holidays event at Silver Saddle Ranch from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. each evening from December 9 - 11. It had to be cancelled on Saturday and Sunday due to...
Santa, Mrs. Claus Land at Reno-Tahoe International Airport to Benefit The Children’s Cabinet
Santa, his elves, Mrs. Claus and a parade of 20 aircraft brought Christmas joy to 25 Children’s Cabinet families Saturday during a unique holiday event called Operation Santa Claus. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in a Nevada Air National Guard C-130 where other aircraft taxied as one large squadron...
Alpine County looking for qualified applicant to install, manage EV charging stations
Officials in Alpine County are seeking a qualified applicant that will work with the local utility providers to install, manage and operate level-3 electric vehicle charging stations in Markleeville and Bear Valley. The county says it has identified multiple sites located on County property that are desirable for the installation...
Sparks Police Take into Custody Man Wanted for Murder in Indiana
Sparks Police have taken into custody a man wanted for murder in Indiana. On December 9, 2022, a little after noon, Sparks Police received information a male identified as Tayshawn Newman was staying at a local hotel in Sparks, Nevada. Investigation revealed Newman had a fully extraditable warrant for Murder...
