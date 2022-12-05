ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caribou County, ID

eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced in high speed chase following alleged involvement in Walgreens robbery

BLACKFOOT — A 22-year-old California man involved in a high-speed chase was sentenced Monday and remains a suspect in a robbery at a Pocatello Walgreens. According to court documents, Demar Antione Lacy fled from law enforcement and led them on a high-speed chase with two teenagers in the car. This all happened after he allegedly robbed a Pocatello store in May.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man crashes pickup in Pocatello after suffering medical emergency

POCATELLO — A man was hospitalized Friday morning after suffering a medical emergency that caused his pickup truck to leave the roadway on the city’s north side. The man was driving a Dodge pickup truck on Highway 30 around 6:40 a.m. when he experienced the medical emergency, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, police said. The pickup left Highway 30 and traveled up and over a berm on...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pedestrian dead after being struck by car in Pocatello

POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car in south Pocatello early Saturday evening, authorities said. The collision occurred around 5:45 p.m. on South Fifth Avenue near Jason Avenue. Authorities have confirmed that the adult female pedestrian died at the scene after being struck by the car. The man driving the car stopped after the collision and is cooperating with police, authorities said. The names of the pedestrian and driver have not been released. South Fifth Avenue has been shut down by police because of the incident and is expected to be closed to all traffic for at least the next few hours. The collision remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rob Vandewiele III

Felix Robert “Rob” Vandewiele III, 68, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on December 5, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Ashton Pineview Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Kathy Fielding

Kathleen “Kathy” Fielding, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 1, 2022, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. She was under the care of her loving children. Kathy was born February 25, 1943, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to James Lloyd Peterson and Valene Henderson Peterson. She spent her early years in Preston, Idaho, and then her family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Kathy attended Idaho Falls High School and was a proud member of IF’s Class of ‘61 and treasured many very close life-long friendships which were maintained to the very end.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

David Livingston Sr.

David Patrick Livingston Sr., 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 7, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rare medical condition claims the life of 11-year-old Idaho Falls girl

IDAHO FALLS – Friends and family are mourning the death of a local girl who succumbed to a rare medical condition last week a few weeks shy of her 12th birthday. Zion Waynewood of Idaho Falls passed away on Dec. 1 from thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a life-threatening blood disorder where clots form throughout the body and block the flow of blood to organs, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Commission seeking replacement for retiring magistrate judge

ARCO – The Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission will meet in Butte County in late January to select a new magistrate judge. The new judge will replace the Honorable Ralph Savage , who is retiring effective March 31. Three applications have been submitted, according to Trial Court Administrator Tammie...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello's Carson Street Bridge closing for reconstruction

Starting Dec. 15, 2022, the entire Carson Street Bridge will be closed for reconstruction. Motorists will be detoured to the Custer Street Bridge during the construction. The project is expected to be completed late April 2023. The existing Carson Street Bridge was built in 1950 and is approximately 54 feet wide, with a 51-foot span. The bridge was rated as “Poor” in an annual bridge inspection program and replacement was recommended. The deck has severe delamination, spalling, exposed rebar, and steel girders have up to...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man gets probation after abusing 6-year-old

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to probation after abusing a 6-year-old girl. John Wiece, 47, was sentenced to five years of probation and 100 hours of community service by District Judge Michael Whyte after pleading guilty to felony injury to a child. Wiece accepted a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Water superintendent gives boil advisory update

Princton Lee, the Blackfoot water superintendent, gave an update to the city council at its Tuesday meeting on the boil advisory that was initiated earlier in November. “It’s not acceptable to me, and the mayor and I have discussed the matter, to have this many boil orders in this short of a time,” Lee said.
BLACKFOOT, ID
kidnewsradio.com

It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho’s wildlife

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We all have a checklist we run through when winterizing our homes when fall turns to winter. But did you know that you need a checklist of items that need to be done to protect wildlife that might pass through your yards?. Residents across...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Woman charged after allegedly throwing a glass at man

IDAHO FALLS — A 52-year-old Idaho Falls woman has been charged after allegedly throwing a glass at a man, which caused blood to run down his face. Leslie Lee Billman-Suitter was charged with felony battery and misdemeanor resisting arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

