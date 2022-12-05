Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Bonneville County law enforcement spread Christmas cheer during annual Shop with a Cop
IDAHO FALLS – Dozens of onlookers watched as a parade of law enforcement vehicles pulled into the Target parking lot in Ammon with sirens blazing Saturday morning. It was all part of the 29th annual Shop with a Cop. Santa arrived in a one-horse open sleigh to greet law enforcement and the kids as they arrived. Watch it in the video above.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced in high speed chase following alleged involvement in Walgreens robbery
BLACKFOOT — A 22-year-old California man involved in a high-speed chase was sentenced Monday and remains a suspect in a robbery at a Pocatello Walgreens. According to court documents, Demar Antione Lacy fled from law enforcement and led them on a high-speed chase with two teenagers in the car. This all happened after he allegedly robbed a Pocatello store in May.
Additional details released in Swan Valley pursuit, arrest
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released new details of a police pursuit on Highway 83 that took place on Wednesday.
Mountain lion spotted in Pocatello
A mountain lion has been spotted near Elmore St. in Pocatello early Saturday morning. The post Mountain lion spotted in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
Man crashes pickup in Pocatello after suffering medical emergency
POCATELLO — A man was hospitalized Friday morning after suffering a medical emergency that caused his pickup truck to leave the roadway on the city’s north side. The man was driving a Dodge pickup truck on Highway 30 around 6:40 a.m. when he experienced the medical emergency, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, police said. The pickup left Highway 30 and traveled up and over a berm on...
Pedestrian dead after being struck by car in Pocatello
POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car in south Pocatello early Saturday evening, authorities said. The collision occurred around 5:45 p.m. on South Fifth Avenue near Jason Avenue. Authorities have confirmed that the adult female pedestrian died at the scene after being struck by the car. The man driving the car stopped after the collision and is cooperating with police, authorities said. The names of the pedestrian and driver have not been released. South Fifth Avenue has been shut down by police because of the incident and is expected to be closed to all traffic for at least the next few hours. The collision remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
eastidahonews.com
Rob Vandewiele III
Felix Robert “Rob” Vandewiele III, 68, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on December 5, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Ashton Pineview Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Caribou County coroner found dead Monday
The Caribou County coroner was found dead Monday morning. The post Caribou County coroner found dead Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Kathy Fielding
Kathleen “Kathy” Fielding, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 1, 2022, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. She was under the care of her loving children. Kathy was born February 25, 1943, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to James Lloyd Peterson and Valene Henderson Peterson. She spent her early years in Preston, Idaho, and then her family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Kathy attended Idaho Falls High School and was a proud member of IF’s Class of ‘61 and treasured many very close life-long friendships which were maintained to the very end.
eastidahonews.com
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
New City Clerk and Treasurer appointed for the City of Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper has appointed a new city clerk and treasurer to fill recently created vacancies. The post New City Clerk and Treasurer appointed for the City of Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
David Livingston Sr.
David Patrick Livingston Sr., 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 7, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
eastidahonews.com
Rare medical condition claims the life of 11-year-old Idaho Falls girl
IDAHO FALLS – Friends and family are mourning the death of a local girl who succumbed to a rare medical condition last week a few weeks shy of her 12th birthday. Zion Waynewood of Idaho Falls passed away on Dec. 1 from thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a life-threatening blood disorder where clots form throughout the body and block the flow of blood to organs, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
eastidahonews.com
Commission seeking replacement for retiring magistrate judge
ARCO – The Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission will meet in Butte County in late January to select a new magistrate judge. The new judge will replace the Honorable Ralph Savage , who is retiring effective March 31. Three applications have been submitted, according to Trial Court Administrator Tammie...
Pocatello's Carson Street Bridge closing for reconstruction
Starting Dec. 15, 2022, the entire Carson Street Bridge will be closed for reconstruction. Motorists will be detoured to the Custer Street Bridge during the construction. The project is expected to be completed late April 2023. The existing Carson Street Bridge was built in 1950 and is approximately 54 feet wide, with a 51-foot span. The bridge was rated as “Poor” in an annual bridge inspection program and replacement was recommended. The deck has severe delamination, spalling, exposed rebar, and steel girders have up to...
eastidahonews.com
Man gets probation after abusing 6-year-old
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to probation after abusing a 6-year-old girl. John Wiece, 47, was sentenced to five years of probation and 100 hours of community service by District Judge Michael Whyte after pleading guilty to felony injury to a child. Wiece accepted a...
Pocatello East Bench Wildfire fuels mitigation project
The City of Pocatello plans to conduct wildfire fuels mitigation on approximately 70 acres of City-owned gullies located east of Satterfield Drive. The post Pocatello East Bench Wildfire fuels mitigation project appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Water superintendent gives boil advisory update
Princton Lee, the Blackfoot water superintendent, gave an update to the city council at its Tuesday meeting on the boil advisory that was initiated earlier in November. “It’s not acceptable to me, and the mayor and I have discussed the matter, to have this many boil orders in this short of a time,” Lee said.
kidnewsradio.com
It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho’s wildlife
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We all have a checklist we run through when winterizing our homes when fall turns to winter. But did you know that you need a checklist of items that need to be done to protect wildlife that might pass through your yards?. Residents across...
eastidahonews.com
Woman charged after allegedly throwing a glass at man
IDAHO FALLS — A 52-year-old Idaho Falls woman has been charged after allegedly throwing a glass at a man, which caused blood to run down his face. Leslie Lee Billman-Suitter was charged with felony battery and misdemeanor resisting arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the...
Comments / 1