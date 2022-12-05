ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

Police Are 'Concerned' After An Alberta Mother & Her 4 Children Went Missing

Police in Red Deer are asking for the public's help to find a mother and her four children who were reported missing on December 5, 2022. According to a statement, a school representative contacted the police after a number of students from a Red Deer family were seen in school earlier that day, but their whereabouts had become unknown "under concerning circumstances."
Narcity

A Shooting In Mississauga Happened Outside A Busy Roller Skating Rink & One Man Is Dead

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating a shooting in Mississauga that happened steps from a busy roller skating rink and left one man dead. Officers were called to the area of Royal Windsor Drive and Southdown Road at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Scooter's Roller Palace.

Comments / 0

Community Policy