Narcity
Police Are 'Concerned' After An Alberta Mother & Her 4 Children Went Missing
Police in Red Deer are asking for the public's help to find a mother and her four children who were reported missing on December 5, 2022. According to a statement, a school representative contacted the police after a number of students from a Red Deer family were seen in school earlier that day, but their whereabouts had become unknown "under concerning circumstances."
Narcity
Ontario Police Were Searching For A Missing Person But Found A Loaded Gun & Fentanyl Instead
Greater Grand Sudbury Police were looking for a missing person when incriminating evidence was thrown from a balcony. On December 5, police were searching an apartment building at 720 Bruce Avenue at around 11:00 a.m. for a missing person case when a good Samaritan handed police a whole other case, according to a press release.
Narcity
A Shooting In Mississauga Happened Outside A Busy Roller Skating Rink & One Man Is Dead
Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating a shooting in Mississauga that happened steps from a busy roller skating rink and left one man dead. Officers were called to the area of Royal Windsor Drive and Southdown Road at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Scooter's Roller Palace.
