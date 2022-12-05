ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susquehanna SPCA Pet Of The Week–‘Buster’

Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – his name is “Buster”. Every Tuesday morning on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA, will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home which has been overlooked by visitors for some reason. Many times, it's because many animals are shy while in the shelter because it can be a stressful situation! Once adopted, many cats and dogs warm right up to their owners.
