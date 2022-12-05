Read full article on original website
Jason Momoa Might Be Done as Aquaman After ‘The Lost Kingdom’
Nothing quite like another Warner Bros. shocker to end a quiet night. The Hollywood Reporter’s latest news drop has revealed an absolute bombshell – Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward, and the DC Cinematic Universe established by Zack Snyder with 2013’s Man of Steel is likely over. If this wasn’t enough, THR also confirmed there are good odds the films released by the newly formed DC Studios over the next couple years will also be the last time fans see many of their favorite actors in their most iconic roles. This, according to the trade, would be true of even the heaviest DC hitters, including Jason Momoa as the undersea hero Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word
Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
‘Superman:’ Henry Cavill Likely Out as the Man of Steel
DC Studios is looking to revamp the DC universe. Following the news that Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward, it was revealed that Henry Cavill‘s return as Superman is already over. After making a cameo in Black Adam, the actor took to social media to proudly announce his return to DC as the Man of Steel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, however, that no longer appears to be the case.
REPORT: Willem Dafoe Will Not Appear in ‘Aquaman’ Sequel
Willem Dafoe has left the ocean, or something like that. According to a new report from industry insider KC Walsh, the fan-favorite actor will not appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, despite playing a major role in the previous film and cameoing alongside Jason Momoa‘s Arthur Curry in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Dafoe portrayed Aquaman’s mentor Nuidis Vulko, a chief Atlantean scientist and one of the hero’s foremost supporting characters from the comics. The former Spider-Man star was widely expected to reprise the Vulko role in the sequel, but Walsh states the story has other plans.
Snyderverse Fans Won’t Love the News Out of the Latest ‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’ Test Screening
Earlier this year, Aquaman star Jason Momoa posted a shot of him alongside Ben Affleck teasing the latter’s inclusion in the upcoming DC release Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. Fans of Affleck’s Batman believed that this meant Affleck was back as the Bat, booting Michael Keaton’s version of the character and signaling a return to the Snyderverse continuity. According to one insider, a recent test screening of the film might not be the best Christmas present for those hoping to see Affleck return to the role.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
New Rumor Reveals the First Avengers to Fall in ‘The Kang Dynasty’
While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still years away, the film is already starting to take shape through other projects. Obviously, Loki served to set the stage for the fifth Avengers film by introducing the concept of Variants, introducing He Who Remains and opening up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added the terrifying concept of Incursions to the mix and introduced a character (America Chavez) whose unique ability to traverse the Multiverse might be useful down the road. Up next is a film that even just a few months ago, relatively few people probably had on their radar as a major player in the Multiverse Saga: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will introduce a dangerous Variant of He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror. This version of the character, who has been described as a warrior by both star Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed, is expected to be the big bad of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will pose a threat not only to the heroes we know and love but also the entire Multiverse.
‘Black Adam’ Sequel Unlikely to Happen
As the internet continues to debate whether Black Adam will be profitable for DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery, a new report suggests a sequel is off the cards. Earlier in the week, Variety reported that Black Adam was set to lose $100 million for Warner Bros. Discovery, after only pulling in $387 million worldwide. Leading man, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would later refute that report, suggesting the film would make a profit of $52 million-$75 million. Despite Johnson’s claims, though, it appears a sequel to the film is off the table.
RUMOR: ‘The Flash’ Spinoff Focused on Michael Keaton’s Batman Scrapped in DC Studios’ Restructuring
Everything is changing over at DC Studios, as the future of the former DC Expanded Universe seems quite uncertain. We’ve had the reveal that Wonder Woman 3 has lost its director Patty Jenkins, a Black Adam sequel seems unlikely at this point and so much more. Now, it seems a new rumor has popped up from Jeff Sneider that another project has been canned as James Gunn and Peter Safran restructure the new DC universe.
DC Studios Still Hopes to Make ‘Wonder Woman 3’ as Patty Jenkins Exits Project
Many wondered what exactly was the cause for Warner Bros. to pass on Patty Jenkins‘ third Wonder Woman film. They could’ve easily prepared the film for whatever they have planned under Peter Safran and James Gunn, but it seems that director Patty Jenkins has moved away from the project completely. According to Deadline, there were creative differences and this wasn’t purely on the new CEOs of DC Studios.
James Gunn, Peter Safran and The Road To Freedom For DC Studios
Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter published an extensive piece regarding the future of DC studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran have started to carve out their path, and it seems to be a fresh one. After hearing that Wonder Woman 3 and Man Of Steel 2 are being canceled or shelved, there is one thought that comes to mind: there’s nothing like a clean slate.
‘Avatar’ Producer Teases ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Sequel
James Cameron has spent the last decade of his career working on Avatar: The Way of Water and its many follow-ups, but that hasn’t stopped him from producing a film or two along the way. Most famously, the director was a driving force behind the creation of Alita: Battle Angel, a 2019 movie based on the acclaimed Japanese sci-fi manga Battle Angel Alita. Cameron had originally been attached to direct the project, which he started developing as far back as the year 2000, but ultimately relinquished the job to Robert Rodriguez so he could better focus on expanding the Avatar franchise. After a middling box office run in theaters, Rodriguez’s final product became a huge sleeper hit on streaming and home video, earning a cult following online with high demand for a sequel.
Zoey Deutch Revealed That Reese Witherspoon's Love For "Set It Up" Inspired Their New Movie, "Something From Tiffany's"
On a potential Set It Up reunion with Glenn Powell, "Glenn and I are really excited and optimistic about finding something to do together. And we're actively looking. I love him, we'll find something great."
‘Rush Hour’ Revival is Happening According to Jackie Chan
There has been a lot of talk over the years that we’d might finally get a return of the Rush Hour franchise. In an era of legacy sequels, it is surprising that the Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan-led film series hasn’t already been greenlit. Any streaming service would be quite excited to get their hands on such an iconic franchise. Chris Tucker has often alluded to talks about it potentially being brought to life, but we still haven’t heard a single thing.
‘Wonder Woman 3’ Dead at Newly Formed DC Studios
In a shocking turn, Gal Gadot’s third Wonder Woman film is no longer a part of the future slate at DC Studios. According to a report by THR, director Patty Jenkins recently turned in a script treatment for the third film, co-written by longtime DC Comics guru Geoff Johns, and it was determined that the script did not fit with the new vision at DC Studios.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is Set to Surprise Fans of the First Film
It took 13 years for James Cameron to bring the sequel to 2009’s Avatar to the screen and early reactions to the film seem to point to it being both a technological marvel and a film worthy of the blockbuster status it’s preemptively been assigned. However, if you think Cameron was going to wait 13 years to simply dish out more of the same from the first film, you’re in for some surprises.
‘Black Adam:’ Trades Say It’ll Cost Warner Bros., Johnson Argues It’ll Profit
Even the prowess of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not enough to stop Black Adam from sliding into the abyss of failing movies. Far from the hype of announcing the film in 2019, the movie never seemed to find its footing at the box office when it hit theaters in October. Recent reports from the trades have suggested Black Adam will lose $100 million for Warner Bros. Discovery, a report Johnson himself has since refuted.
‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Denies Accusations by Former Writer
Netflix’s The Witcher has been facing a rough patch as of late. While Blood Origins spinoff is just on the horizon, there still has been some questionable reveals from behind-the-scenes. First Moon Knight and former The Witcher writer Beau DeMayo reveals that the series’ writers room would openly mock the source material and Henry Cavill suddenly left the project, whose departure hinted at the project moving further and further away from its source material. Yet, now the showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has seemingly debunked any of these accusations.
REVIEW: ‘Night at the Musem: Kamunrah Rises Again’
Over the course of 8 years, 20th Century Fox released a trio of Shawn Levy-helmed Night at the Museum films. While none of the films ever reached blockbuster status, 2006’s Night at the Museum sits at #100 on the all-time North American box office list and the series introduced some memorable and loveable characters to audiences. Disney acquired the franchise in its merger with Fox and decided to return the franchise to its animated roots (the film series is based on a 1993 children’s picture book written by Milan Trenc) and while the short film smartly shifts the focus to a new main character, it ultimately falls short of capitalizing on any nostalgia the audience might have for the original.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw Says Ravonna is a “Powerful Presence” in Season 2 of ‘Loki’
In the Season 1 finale of Loki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw‘s Ravonna Renslayer made the decision to leave the TVA after learning of her nature as a Variant who had been taken from her timeline by He Who Remains. When Season 2 of the streaming series hits Disney Plus next Summer, that thread won’t be left hanging loose, according to Mbatha-Raw.
