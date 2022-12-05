ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Four teens arrested in connection to Price murder

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department has announced the arrest of four teens in connection to a homicide. OPD said the two 13-year-old females, a 15-year-old male, and a 16-year-old male have been arrested in the homicide case of 62-year-old Daniel Price that happened Oct. 31. Authorities said that...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Suspect arrested in deadly Sarpy County crash from July

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A suspect has been arrested in a deadly Sarpy County crash from July. Jarrod Morrow was booked into jail on charges of motor vehicle homicide and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Allen Patton, 54, died in the crash at 36th and Platteview...
KETV.com

Four teenagers arrested, accused of murdering 62-year-old man in Omaha on Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. — Four teenagers are accused of murdering a 62-year-old man on Oct. 31, according to Omaha police. A 16-year-old male was taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and probation violation. A 15-year-old male was taken into custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Two 13-year-old females were taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and tampering with evidence.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
BARTLETT, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman stopped on icy roads, arrested for alleged drug possession

STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska woman is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop in Stanton Thursday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 46-year-old Mindi Tabares of Norfolk was stopped at approximately 8:40 p.m. Unger said Tabares was stopped because she was “driving erratically...
NORFOLK, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Friday morning incident ends peacefully

No one was injured following an incident at about 8:15 this morning in the 100 block of North Clarkson Street. Fremont Police Captain Kurt Bottorff said information was received that an individual was screaming and shooting a rifle toward the street. “The area was secured and certain facilities were put...
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont woman cited following accident

Fremont police responded at 10:28 Wednesday morning to a motor vehicle accident in a business parking lot near Military Avenue and Broad Street. Investigators determined that three minor children were left unattended in a parked vehicle. One of the children managed to unsecure their restraint and put the vehicle into gear. The vehicle then struck another vehicle and a pole before coming to rest.
FREMONT, NE
kmaland.com

Pacific Junction woman booked on child endangerment, OWI warrant

(Glenwood) -- A Mills County suspect was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Shea Christine Downing of Pacific Junction was arrested shortly before 10:45 a.m. on a warrant for three counts of child endangerment and operating while intoxicated first offense. Downing was taken to...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Dalton Alexander Bedsole, 22, of Emerson, was arrested Monday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Bedsole was held on no bond. Shea Christine Downing, 30, of Pacific Junction, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for three counts of Child Endangerment and...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Bennington student arrested, gun confiscated

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a Bennington High School student had been booked into the juvenile center to face charges of terroristic threats. DCSO’s news release stated that that they were notified via the Safe2Help tip line the “student had brought a handgun to a school parking lot and was pointing it at students” on Tuesday.
BENNINGTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD investigates Thursday morning bank robbery

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a robbery that happened Thursday morning. OPD said the robbery happened around 9:11 a.m. Thursday, at the Bank of the West on Harrison St. Officers reportedly spoke to employees who states two black males entered the bank with guns...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Mexican man sentenced for drug trafficking crimes

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 46-year-old man from Mexico was sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking crimes. The Acting U.S. Attorney announced that 46-year-old Fidel Cardenas-Alvarez of Mexico was sentenced on Thursday in Federal court in Omaha. Cardenas-Alvarez was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Prison announced, for three defendants in Gage County District Court cases

BEATRICE – A man already serving time in custody in Lancaster County for drug possession will also serve a prison term from Gage County. Thursday, Mario Martinez had a Gage County probation term revoked and was sentenced to 2-to-5 years in state prison on the original charge of attempted distribution of a controlled substance.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln woman texted ex-husband about plans to kill family members, police allege

A 63-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she texted her ex-husband about her plans to kill two family members, including her new husband, police alleged in court filings. Sharon Naranjo's ex-husband called police at about 11 p.m. Wednesday as she drunkenly texted him about plans to kill the family members, claiming that she had a gun and inviting the 65-year-old to "join," Lincoln Police Officer Payton Egger said in the affidavit for Naranjo's arrest.
LINCOLN, NE

