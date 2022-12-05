Read full article on original website
Fremont Police say morning gunshots were from person in crisis with BB gun
Police in Fremont are investigating an incident that was believed to be an active shooting but instead was a mental health crisis.
News Channel Nebraska
Four teens arrested in connection to Price murder
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department has announced the arrest of four teens in connection to a homicide. OPD said the two 13-year-old females, a 15-year-old male, and a 16-year-old male have been arrested in the homicide case of 62-year-old Daniel Price that happened Oct. 31. Authorities said that...
WOWT
Four teens facing homicide charges in Omaha after deadly assault on Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four teens ages 13-16 were booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on Friday following an Omaha Police investigation into the death of a man who died 12 days after he was found suffering from a head wound. Friday, Omaha Police said they had arrested four...
KETV.com
Suspect arrested in deadly Sarpy County crash from July
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A suspect has been arrested in a deadly Sarpy County crash from July. Jarrod Morrow was booked into jail on charges of motor vehicle homicide and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Allen Patton, 54, died in the crash at 36th and Platteview...
KETV.com
Four teenagers arrested, accused of murdering 62-year-old man in Omaha on Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. — Four teenagers are accused of murdering a 62-year-old man on Oct. 31, according to Omaha police. A 16-year-old male was taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and probation violation. A 15-year-old male was taken into custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Two 13-year-old females were taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and tampering with evidence.
WOWT
Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman stopped on icy roads, arrested for alleged drug possession
STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska woman is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop in Stanton Thursday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 46-year-old Mindi Tabares of Norfolk was stopped at approximately 8:40 p.m. Unger said Tabares was stopped because she was “driving erratically...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County fugitive asks police for a gun permit, gets arrested instead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a man who knew he was wanted in Lancaster County tried to get a Nebraska Handgun Purchase Certificate. Authorities say they discovered that Lakota Hawkes had an active warrant during his background check. Police say Hawkes admitted to knowing...
KETV.com
Fremont police respond to active shooter Friday, find person armed with BB gun
FREMONT, Neb. — Fremont police responded to a reported active shooter Friday morning and found a person armed with a BB gun. The incident occurred near East Second and North Clarkson streets. Officers took the person into custody. No one was hurt.
thebestmix1055.com
Friday morning incident ends peacefully
No one was injured following an incident at about 8:15 this morning in the 100 block of North Clarkson Street. Fremont Police Captain Kurt Bottorff said information was received that an individual was screaming and shooting a rifle toward the street. “The area was secured and certain facilities were put...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont woman cited following accident
Fremont police responded at 10:28 Wednesday morning to a motor vehicle accident in a business parking lot near Military Avenue and Broad Street. Investigators determined that three minor children were left unattended in a parked vehicle. One of the children managed to unsecure their restraint and put the vehicle into gear. The vehicle then struck another vehicle and a pole before coming to rest.
kmaland.com
Pacific Junction woman booked on child endangerment, OWI warrant
(Glenwood) -- A Mills County suspect was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Shea Christine Downing of Pacific Junction was arrested shortly before 10:45 a.m. on a warrant for three counts of child endangerment and operating while intoxicated first offense. Downing was taken to...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Dalton Alexander Bedsole, 22, of Emerson, was arrested Monday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Bedsole was held on no bond. Shea Christine Downing, 30, of Pacific Junction, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for three counts of Child Endangerment and...
thebestmix1055.com
Bennington student arrested, gun confiscated
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a Bennington High School student had been booked into the juvenile center to face charges of terroristic threats. DCSO’s news release stated that that they were notified via the Safe2Help tip line the “student had brought a handgun to a school parking lot and was pointing it at students” on Tuesday.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigates Thursday morning bank robbery
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a robbery that happened Thursday morning. OPD said the robbery happened around 9:11 a.m. Thursday, at the Bank of the West on Harrison St. Officers reportedly spoke to employees who states two black males entered the bank with guns...
UPDATE: Omaha Police release photos from bank robbery at Bank of the West
The Omaha Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at Bank of the West on Thursday morning.
News Channel Nebraska
Mexican man sentenced for drug trafficking crimes
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 46-year-old man from Mexico was sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking crimes. The Acting U.S. Attorney announced that 46-year-old Fidel Cardenas-Alvarez of Mexico was sentenced on Thursday in Federal court in Omaha. Cardenas-Alvarez was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more...
News Channel Nebraska
Prison announced, for three defendants in Gage County District Court cases
BEATRICE – A man already serving time in custody in Lancaster County for drug possession will also serve a prison term from Gage County. Thursday, Mario Martinez had a Gage County probation term revoked and was sentenced to 2-to-5 years in state prison on the original charge of attempted distribution of a controlled substance.
4 teens arrested in baseball bat beating death in Nebraska
Police say four teens have been arrested in the baseball bat beating death of a 62-year-old man on an Omaha street.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln woman texted ex-husband about plans to kill family members, police allege
A 63-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she texted her ex-husband about her plans to kill two family members, including her new husband, police alleged in court filings. Sharon Naranjo's ex-husband called police at about 11 p.m. Wednesday as she drunkenly texted him about plans to kill the family members, claiming that she had a gun and inviting the 65-year-old to "join," Lincoln Police Officer Payton Egger said in the affidavit for Naranjo's arrest.
