The Independent

World Cup 2022 news LIVE: Portugal respond to Cristiano Ronaldo ‘threat’ claim as Luis Enrique replacement confirmed

Raheem Sterling will rejoin England’s World Cup squad with the Three Lions continuing their preparation for what promises to be a massive quarter-final tie against France.Cristiano Ronaldo’s name continues to dominate the headlines with his involvement for Portugal now likely reduced to a bench role ahead of the last eight match against Morocco.Steve Holland has detailed the lengthy process surrounding how to combat the threat of the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who now leads the Golden Boot race.Brazil kick off the quarter-finals on Friday when they face Croatia before Argentina take on the Netherlands in a tie dripping with history.Follow the build-up to England vs France and the latest from Qatar below: Read More The future is now: Jude Bellingham is making the World Cup look easyWhy England’s wide men hold the key to beating France after Senegal masterclassJude Bellingham ready to tear into France at World Cup: ‘You have to have that dog in you’
The Spun

Sports World Is Shocked By The Cristiano Ronaldo Decision

One of the best soccer players on the planet will not be starting for his home country on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo, who's one of the most famous soccer plays in the sport's history, will be on the bench when Portugal takes on Switzerland in their Round of 16 match. This...

