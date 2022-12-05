Read full article on original website
‘Wednesday’ Is Already the Third Most-Watched Show Ever on Netflix
For the second straight week, Wednesday was far and away the most-watched show on Netflix. In fact, it was nearly watched for ten times the number of hours as the second-most-watched show on the streaming service, 1899. And if you add up the total number of hours viewed of the nine other shows in the Netflix top ten most-watched series last week, their total — 191 million hours viewed — is less than half the amount of Wednesday that was watched — 411 million hours.
‘The Dark Tower’ Finally Getting a TV Series
When The Dark Tower finally made its way from Stephen King’s books to the big screen in 2017, the plan was for the movie to lead into some kind of spinoff television series. But The Dark Tower was a major flop, grossing just $113 million worldwide, and got dreadful reviews. Any plans to continue the story elsewhere pretty much ended there.
Why Netflix Doesn’t Have Live Sports
While several other streaming services have made pushes into live television and sports content, Netflix has resisted. CEO Ted Sarandos recently explained why. One would think that with the recent-ish announcement that Netflix is going to get into the video game industry, they’d be willing to take these kinds of risks. According to Sarandos, the reward just isn’t there when it comes to sports.
The Best TV Shows Of 2022
As 2022 winds down, it’s time to look back on the best TV series that have graced the small screen since January. They’ve made us laugh, cry, and even see the world through a different perspective. TV is no longer something we throw on in the background while making dinner — these days, it’s more a form of high art. Many shows require our full attention, serving the same level of engaging drama once reserved for the movie theater.
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
14 Screenshots Of Older People Who Created Unintentionally Hilarious Christmas Greetings
They've certainly got the spirit!!
‘The Simpsons’ Announces New Disney+ Christmas Short
Just in time for the holidays, The Simpsons has a brand-new short on Disney+. This one is appropriately titled “Feliz Navidad.” In addition to the typical crew, the short features guest stars Andrea, Matteo, and Virginia Bocelli. Here is the short’s official synopsis, via a Disney press release:...
Reese Witherspoon to Star in ‘Election’ Sequel
Reese Witherspoon was set on the path to movie stardom by two movies: Legally Blonde in 2001 and Election two years prior, where she played ambitious high school student Tracy Flick, who runs afoul of her school’s social studies teacher (Matthew Broderick) in the midst of an election for school president. The movie was an arthouse hit and an Academy Award nominee, and along with Legally Blonde, it established Witherspoon as a major young star.
The Best Movies of 2022
Time flies at the movies. It feels like it’s only been a month or two since I made a list of the best movies of the year. But it’s already December once again. The arbitrary period when we stop everything we’re doing and compare all the movies released since the last arbitrary period when compared all the movies released since the last arbitrary period has begun!
‘Black Adam’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date
The hierarchy of power in the streaming DC Universe is about to change: Black Adam is coming to HBO Max. While the film is still playing in theaters in some locations, the latest DC movie is just days away from its streaming premiere. If you missed it at the multiplex, or you just want to watch that Henry Cavill cameo over and over and wonder what will be (or if it will be at all) you will be able to do so next week.
TikTok Allegedly Shows Kim Kardashian’s Security Blocking Her Ride Photo at Disneyland
In a TikTok posted Dec. 5 that's steadily going viral, Kim Kardashian and her family were spotted at Disneyland via a security guard covering their Space Mountain ride photo. "My dad checked her bag, he said they were surprisingly nice lol," one viewer claimed in the comments. Another person added,...
15 Best Pop Albums of 2022
As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back on some of the best pop albums of 2022. As pandemic restrictions eased back even more this past year, artists started touring again — and many did so with new music to promote. Even artists who didn't make it out on the road graced us with new bops, bangers and ballads.
‘Wonder Woman 3’ Is Not Moving Forward at DC Studios
The new leadership at DC Studios is looking to make some big changes. According to a new report, the studio’s co-CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran, are readying their plan for the future of the DC Movie Universe, and it could potentially involve altering or completely canceling some projects that were in early stages of development. At the top of that list: Wonder Woman 3, which is apparently not moving forward in its current form.
Disney+ Now Available With Ads
Disney+ planned ad-supported tier is now available. This new model launches on December 8. Previously, Disney+ merely had one tier, priced at $7.99 monthly, without ads. If you want to keep watching Disney+ without ads, the new price for that tier is $10.99 a month. While it’s evident that increasing...
Apple Announces Karaoke Feature Apple Music Sing
If you ever wanted to rap along to your favorite rap songs, Apple is launching a karaoke feature that will help you do just that. The tech giant is launching Apple Music Sing, which works with the streaming platform's lyrics experience. According to the company's press release, Apple Music Sing...
