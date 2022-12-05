ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 104.7

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

‘Wednesday’ Is Already the Third Most-Watched Show Ever on Netflix

For the second straight week, Wednesday was far and away the most-watched show on Netflix. In fact, it was nearly watched for ten times the number of hours as the second-most-watched show on the streaming service, 1899. And if you add up the total number of hours viewed of the nine other shows in the Netflix top ten most-watched series last week, their total — 191 million hours viewed — is less than half the amount of Wednesday that was watched — 411 million hours.
Hot 104.7

‘The Dark Tower’ Finally Getting a TV Series

When The Dark Tower finally made its way from Stephen King’s books to the big screen in 2017, the plan was for the movie to lead into some kind of spinoff television series. But The Dark Tower was a major flop, grossing just $113 million worldwide, and got dreadful reviews. Any plans to continue the story elsewhere pretty much ended there.
Hot 104.7

Why Netflix Doesn’t Have Live Sports

While several other streaming services have made pushes into live television and sports content, Netflix has resisted. CEO Ted Sarandos recently explained why. One would think that with the recent-ish announcement that Netflix is going to get into the video game industry, they’d be willing to take these kinds of risks. According to Sarandos, the reward just isn’t there when it comes to sports.
Hot 104.7

The Best TV Shows Of 2022

As 2022 winds down, it’s time to look back on the best TV series that have graced the small screen since January. They’ve made us laugh, cry, and even see the world through a different perspective. TV is no longer something we throw on in the background while making dinner — these days, it’s more a form of high art. Many shows require our full attention, serving the same level of engaging drama once reserved for the movie theater.
Hot 104.7

‘The Simpsons’ Announces New Disney+ Christmas Short

Just in time for the holidays, The Simpsons has a brand-new short on Disney+. This one is appropriately titled “Feliz Navidad.” In addition to the typical crew, the short features guest stars Andrea, Matteo, and Virginia Bocelli. Here is the short’s official synopsis, via a Disney press release:...
Hot 104.7

Reese Witherspoon to Star in ‘Election’ Sequel

Reese Witherspoon was set on the path to movie stardom by two movies: Legally Blonde in 2001 and Election two years prior, where she played ambitious high school student Tracy Flick, who runs afoul of her school’s social studies teacher (Matthew Broderick) in the midst of an election for school president. The movie was an arthouse hit and an Academy Award nominee, and along with Legally Blonde, it established Witherspoon as a major young star.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Hot 104.7

The Best Movies of 2022

Time flies at the movies. It feels like it’s only been a month or two since I made a list of the best movies of the year. But it’s already December once again. The arbitrary period when we stop everything we’re doing and compare all the movies released since the last arbitrary period when compared all the movies released since the last arbitrary period has begun!
Hot 104.7

‘Black Adam’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date

The hierarchy of power in the streaming DC Universe is about to change: Black Adam is coming to HBO Max. While the film is still playing in theaters in some locations, the latest DC movie is just days away from its streaming premiere. If you missed it at the multiplex, or you just want to watch that Henry Cavill cameo over and over and wonder what will be (or if it will be at all) you will be able to do so next week.
Hot 104.7

15 Best Pop Albums of 2022

As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back on some of the best pop albums of 2022. As pandemic restrictions eased back even more this past year, artists started touring again — and many did so with new music to promote. Even artists who didn't make it out on the road graced us with new bops, bangers and ballads.
Hot 104.7

‘Wonder Woman 3’ Is Not Moving Forward at DC Studios

The new leadership at DC Studios is looking to make some big changes. According to a new report, the studio’s co-CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran, are readying their plan for the future of the DC Movie Universe, and it could potentially involve altering or completely canceling some projects that were in early stages of development. At the top of that list: Wonder Woman 3, which is apparently not moving forward in its current form.
Hot 104.7

Disney+ Now Available With Ads

Disney+ planned ad-supported tier is now available. This new model launches on December 8. Previously, Disney+ merely had one tier, priced at $7.99 monthly, without ads. If you want to keep watching Disney+ without ads, the new price for that tier is $10.99 a month. While it’s evident that increasing...
Hot 104.7

Apple Announces Karaoke Feature Apple Music Sing

If you ever wanted to rap along to your favorite rap songs, Apple is launching a karaoke feature that will help you do just that. The tech giant is launching Apple Music Sing, which works with the streaming platform's lyrics experience. According to the company's press release, Apple Music Sing...
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy