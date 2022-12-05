Read full article on original website
Las Vegas liquor store CEO was impaired at time of fatal crash, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A report released by Nevada State Police shows Lee’s Liquor CEO Kenny Lee was impaired at the time of a fatal crash in rural Nevada in 2021. The crash happened on Nov. 19, 2021 on U.S. 93 at mile marker 28 between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah border. In the initial report regarding the crash, State Police said Lee, 58, was not wearing a seatbelt.
Nevada unemployment warns of text message scam targeting claimants
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation (DETR) is warning of a text message scam targeting claimants. According to DETR, claimants are said to be receiving a text message that appears to be from the agency, asking that they verify their identity. DETR is...
FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington
SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
Shortage of hospital cribs, pediatric beds in Southern Nevada as RSV cases climb
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The rise of RSV cases across Nevada has led to a shortage of hospital cribs and pediatric beds, according to the Nevada Hospital Association. “This week, supplies in southern Nevada have been elevated to an alert level as hospitals have requested assistance getting pediatric beds and cribs as they expand services to meet the rising demand. There is a recognized shortage of this equipment nationally as the pediatric surge placed unanticipated pressures on suppliers and manufacturers,” the association stated in its latest report.
Nevada Taxicab Authority says it’s seeing violent acts against taxi drivers
Nevada to fast track some nursing licenses to assist with influx of pediatric patients. As Nevada continues to see an uptick in respiratory illnesses impacting children, the state announced on Monday that it will fast track some nursing licenses to assist with the influx of pediatric patients.
Inmates at Nevada prison go on hunger strike, alleging poor conditions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Inmates at Ely State Prison are participating in a hunger strike due to alleged poor conditions at the prison. According to the group Return Strong NV, a group dedicated to changing prison systems, about 40 prisoners went on hunger strike on Dec. 1. The group alleges extended use of solitary confinement and lockdowns, physical attacks by staff, group punishments, lack of access to appeal and grievance forms and ongoing health and safety concerns.
Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Established back in 2005 by Congress, it set forth uniform identification standards for all 50 states to follow. That way identification presented at say the airport could be trusted. The DMV’s Kevin Malone says here in Nevada we have a more than 70% compliance with Real...
Public discusses future of several Lake Mead ramps at forum
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A public forum brought dozens of people out Wednesday afternoon in Boulder City to talk about concerns as the water levels continue to drop. Lake Mead has been declining since 2010. The reason for this meeting was to hear input for the next steps from...
Nevada to fast track some nursing licenses to assist with influx of pediatric patients
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As Nevada continues to see an uptick in respiratory illnesses impacting children, the state announced on Monday that it will fast track some nursing licenses to assist with the influx of pediatric patients. The Southern Nevada Health District on Friday reported more than 1,800 cases...
Daiso Japan set to open new store in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is set to open its third Las Vegas Valley location next week. According to a news release, the Daiso location will open its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. The new store, which will mark the company’s...
UNLV hires Barry Odom as new football coach
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV has hired its new football coach. Barry Odom, the defensive coordinator for Arkansas, is the new head coach for the Rebels. Odom previously served as head coach at Missouri from 2016-2019. “My family and I would like to thank President Whitfield, Athletics Director Erick...
Forecast Outlook- 12/6/2022
We have the slight chance for some passing showers on Wednesday before valley rain and mountain snow pick up this weekend. Skies remain partly cloudy on Wednesday with a few isolated showers in the forecast. Most of the precipitation will be focused over the mountains and north of the Las Vegas Valley. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.
