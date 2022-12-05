LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The rise of RSV cases across Nevada has led to a shortage of hospital cribs and pediatric beds, according to the Nevada Hospital Association. “This week, supplies in southern Nevada have been elevated to an alert level as hospitals have requested assistance getting pediatric beds and cribs as they expand services to meet the rising demand. There is a recognized shortage of this equipment nationally as the pediatric surge placed unanticipated pressures on suppliers and manufacturers,” the association stated in its latest report.

NEVADA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO