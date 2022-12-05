Read full article on original website
Local HS Football Semifinals Preview
Three state semifinals will match Dallas area schools against one another. Below are previews of the matchups:. 6A Division I: Duncanville (13-0) vs. Prosper (13-1) When: Saturday, December 10, at 4 p.m. Where: SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Duncanville is in the state semifinals for the fifth consecutive season,...
SMU in New Mexico Bowl
The Southern Methodist University Mustangs will conclude a rollercoaster of a season on December 17 with an appearance in the New Mexico Bowl. SMU will face Brigham Young University, playing for the last time as an independent school. BYU will join the Big 12 next season in preparation for the departure of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC in 2025.
Local Poker Clubs Reopen Pending Appeal
Dallas-based poker clubs can resume regular operations after a district judge’s ruling that blocks local authorities from shuttering the businesses while their final appeal is pending. Texas Card House (TCH), Shuffle 214, and Poker House Dallas are three local poker clubs caught in the midst of a legal battle...
More Millennials Migrating to Dallas
Millennials are increasingly relocating to Texas and Florida, with the city of Dallas being one of the most appealing locations, according to a study from SmartAsset. Even before the government response to the pandemic prompted people to reconsider their living conditions, Americans were beginning to move in large numbers to states in the southern half of the country, like Texas.
Grand Theft Auto | Dallas Edition
Looking over preliminary crime statistics for November, it appears three high-crime districts and their respective city council members are vying to see what part of Dallas will be the most dangerous in which to own a car. Districts 2, 6, and 14 each logged more than 100 Motor Vehicle Theft...
DFW Becoming a Warehouse Mecca
After months of supply chain disruptions led to reduced inventory on store shelves across North Texas, retailers are increasingly facing the inverse challenge: managing a glut of excess stock. Short of selling goods at substantial discounts, which many retailers have resorted to this year, businesses are increasingly demanding additional storage...
Flu Cases Surging in North Texas
Flu cases are rampant in North Texas, and doctors are unsure why. Cook Children’s Medical Center reported that 800 patients tested positive for the flu last week. The facility’s beds are full, and the wait times are especially long due to this outbreak. This past week alone, Dallas...
Local Buddhist Temple Robbed
White Settlement Police are searching for several suspects in the robbery of a local Buddhist temple, according to the department. Wat Busayadhammvanaram, a Buddhist temple in White Settlement, was reportedly robbed by eight individuals. Witnesses told WFAA that there were nine people in total, but only eight entered the temple.
Respiratory Illnesses Overwhelming ERs
Some area emergency rooms have been overwhelmed as hospitals continue to witness the “triple threat” of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu, and COVID-19 cases proliferating across North Texas. Over the past month, Medical City Denton’s emergency department has witnessed seven times more positive influenza tests and 20% more...
Mr. Chris Reader Allegedly Threatens Dallas Express
An investigation into the potential identity and motive of the man who emailed violent threats to The Dallas Express has shown that the alleged suspect’s family are longtime donors to key local Democrat politicians, potentially revealing an animus towards The Dallas Express‘ refusal to become a far-left publication.
Local School Board Votes to Remove Books
A quorum of the Frisco Independent School District’s (FISD) Board of Trustees voted Wednesday night to ban campus circulation of five books containing sexually explicit or obscene content. The books in question were Check, Please! Book 1: #Hockey, Chicken Girl, Glass, The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,...
Dallas Remembers Pearl Harbor
Dallas veterans gathered today to remember the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which happened 81 years ago on December 7, 1941. The local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars met at the Veterans Resource Center to commemorate the event that pulled America into the Second World War and to hear a keynote address from Clarence Jackson.
Missing Four-Month-Old Reunited with Mother
An Amber Alert was discontinued after a four-month-old baby was reunited with her mother after allegedly being abducted by her father, according to Irving police. Gianina Martinez was reportedly taken by her father, Germey Martinez, 29, from an apartment complex in the 6300 block of N. MacArthur Boulevard. Martinez allegedly...
DISD Whistleblowers | Complaints and Reports
As previously reported in The Dallas Express, former Dallas Independent School District (DISD) construction project manager Zachariah Manning earned the ire of his supervisors in 2015 when he raised concerns over potentially illegal activity in the district’s Capital Improvement Department, where he worked. Manning accused then-department director Sylvia Peña...
Local Mall Slated for Demolition
The former Valley View Mall is in the local spotlight again now that a deadline is scheduled for the site’s last round of demolition. The final stage will take place by January 1, 2023, according to city Councilmember Jaynie Schultz. The former mall, located off I-635 LBJ Freeway and...
Dallas Reports on Election Irregularities
Officials from the Dallas County Elections Department (DCED) delivered a presentation to the Dallas County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, December 6, explaining alleged voter fraud witnessed in the November 8 midterm election. Workers at voting precincts noticed that tabulated numbers exceeded initial counts and suspected possible error or fraud. Multiple...
Suspect Arrested in Deadly Family Dollar Shooting
Dallas Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the slaying of a man inside a Family Dollar according to a news release. Diavian Roberts, 22, was arrested Sunday night by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and charged with the murder of 46-year-old Tenery Walker. On December 1, 2022,...
Local Officer Takes Own Life
The Garland Police Department (GPD) is in mourning as one of its own has died, according to a message tweeted on the department’s Twitter page. On Saturday, December 3, it was confirmed by Garland Police that Lieutenant Chris Carker, a 16-year veteran of the GPD, took his own life.
JCPenney Plans New Local HQ
Department store retailer JCPenney is moving ahead with its plans for a Plano-located headquarters. This May, JCPenney announced to its employees the plan to move its headquarters back to the Plano location, which it originally built in 1992. The company had moved operations out of the headquarters early in 2020.
First Dallas Infant Dies from 2022 Flu
Dallas County Health and Human Services has documented its first pediatric flu death, an infant. It is the first child flu death in Dallas County since 2019. Flu cases are the highest they’ve been in a decade, warned federal health officials. Christian Grisales, with Dallas County Health and Human...
