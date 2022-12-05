ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Phillies pick up LHP Matt Strahm with 2-year deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm has joined the Philadelphia Phillies on a two-year deal, the team announced Friday. The 31-year-old free agent was a relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 season, with a 3.83 ERA in 50 appearances, striking out 52, giving up 17 walks and allowing just five home runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy