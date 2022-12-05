Hundreds of previously unreleased songs from Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future, Gunna and more have made their way online in a massive track leak. Last night (Dec. 6), a huge file of songs from some of hip-hop's most popular artists landed on popular music leak source leaked.cx. The number of tracks in the song dump comes in at over 200. Three Playboi Carti songs appear in the file, while Thugger and Gunna have 20 songs a piece. Two songs from Future, including a Lil Yachty collab, were included in the leak, as well as two songs a piece from A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage.

2 DAYS AGO