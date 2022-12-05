Read full article on original website
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Hundreds of Songs From Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future and Others Leak
Hundreds of previously unreleased songs from Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future, Gunna and more have made their way online in a massive track leak. Last night (Dec. 6), a huge file of songs from some of hip-hop's most popular artists landed on popular music leak source leaked.cx. The number of tracks in the song dump comes in at over 200. Three Playboi Carti songs appear in the file, while Thugger and Gunna have 20 songs a piece. Two songs from Future, including a Lil Yachty collab, were included in the leak, as well as two songs a piece from A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage.
Blake Shelton Calls South Dakota Singer His ‘Little Buddy’
It's been an unbelievable year for one South Dakota singer. Rapid City native Rowan Grace took the world by storm during this season of NBC's The Voice. She even gained some new friends from the show. Believe it or not, Rowan's journey on NBC's The Voice started way before this...
