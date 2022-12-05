ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Near 100-year-old Historic building In Monroe receives massive facelift

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Miller Roy building on Desiard Street was built in 1929. Although this building has been in Monroe for decades, it’s received a few new upgrades thanks to local developers. Michael Echols, state representative for district 14 and developer for the Miller Roy Building has turned the property into a sixty-six-unit […]
MONROE, LA
KTBS

First Cup with First News: Candy Cane Lane

CALHOUN, La. - If you're looking for some Christmas magic Candy Cane Lane drive-thru Christmas light park has over one million lights to check out. Candy Cane Lane is on 170 Hwy 151 N. in Calhoun. It's open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night from now through Dec. 31. Admission is $20 for a family vehicle.
CALHOUN, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Fentanyl threatening local communities

In a 72-hour span last week, Monroe Police responded to four overdose deaths believed to be related to fentanyl. Monroe detectives are working to track down the source of the drugs. In the interim, MPD is warning the public of the deadly effects of this particular strain of the drug.
KNOE TV8

Court upholds former Monroe police chief Reggie Brown’s termination

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A court has upheld former Monroe Police Chief Reggie Brown’s termination. According to sources familiar with the decision, the fourth judicial court has sided with Monroe after it appealed a civil service board decision giving brown his job back. It stems from Brown’s alleged mishandling...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Victim reports car taken by acquaintance

Two men were arrested by Ruston Police during the investigation of a car taken from the owner without permission. On Monday, RPD officers responded to a King Avenue residence where the victim said she woke up Monday morning to find her keys and vehicle were missing. She called a possible suspect, Jhirrell Harris, 31, of Ruston who said he had the car.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Investigators on scene of fatal wreck near Pecanland mall

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe police have identified the victim as 33-year-old Timothy Crisp. This is an updated story. Read the previous versions below. UPDATE: I-20 eastbound is now open. MPD says they believe excessive speed might have caused the wreck. The car allegedly went off the road and...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

NELA man accused of attempted second-degree murder of toddler

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested Quintarion Connor, 20, after a toddler was brought into Richardson Medical Center unresponsive. On Dec. 2, 2022, RPSO posted on Facebook that Connor had been arrested and accused of attempted second-degree murder. Officials say the two-year-old was...
RICHLAND PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

State troopers make arrests

Two individuals were arrested by Louisiana State Police Thursday morning in Ruston in separate incidents. Larry T. Lucas 59, of Ruston was stopped on La. Highway 33 near U.S. 80 for failure to wear a seat belt. During a license check, it was discovered Lucas was wanted in Mississippi on...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police respond to multiple overdose deaths in short span of time

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department said that they responded to four overdose deaths spanning from Dec. 1-Dec. 3, 2022. Officers said in a Facebook post that they believe the deaths to be related to fentanyl, and detectives are working toward tracking down the source of the drugs.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Former Interim Monroe Police chief’s termination upheld by court officials after 2020 police brutality incident

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the firing of the former chief of the Monroe Police Department, Reggie Brown, has been once again upheld by the fourth judicial court. Brown’s initial termination took place after he was accused of mishandling the police brutality case where Timothy Williams was the victim. On […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies catch West Monroe man allegedly shoplifting from Academy Sporting Goods; also arrested for drug offense

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 3, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover theft operation at Academy Sporting Goods in West Monroe, La. During the investigation, deputies observed a male subject walking toward the entrance with a piece of clothing in his […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Family argument lands Monroe man in jail; allegedly attempted to grab officer’s firearm during arrest

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Peach Street in Monroe, La. due to an argument that took place between 50-year-old Quandra R. Powell and his aunt. According to police, they were informed that Powell and […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested on traffic stop

A Ruston man was arrested by sheriff’s deputies Friday after a traffic stop yielded drugs and a firearm. At about 2 a.m. Friday morning, Lincoln Parish Deputy S. Carr stopped a vehicle for crossing the center line of the roadway multiple times. While talking to the driver, Carr smelled suspected burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
RUSTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy