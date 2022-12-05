Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KEDM
ULM Foundation receives donation to create Tex Kilpatrick Endowed Professorship in Kinesiology
MONROE, LA – The family of the late Tex Kilpatrick recently made a generous donation to the ULM Foundation for the creation of the Tex Kilpatrick Endowed Professorship in Kinesiology. Members of the family and close friends of Mr. Kilpatrick spoke at a check presentation at the Laird Weems Center on the ULM campus.
Near 100-year-old Historic building In Monroe receives massive facelift
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Miller Roy building on Desiard Street was built in 1929. Although this building has been in Monroe for decades, it’s received a few new upgrades thanks to local developers. Michael Echols, state representative for district 14 and developer for the Miller Roy Building has turned the property into a sixty-six-unit […]
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Candy Cane Lane
CALHOUN, La. - If you're looking for some Christmas magic Candy Cane Lane drive-thru Christmas light park has over one million lights to check out. Candy Cane Lane is on 170 Hwy 151 N. in Calhoun. It's open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night from now through Dec. 31. Admission is $20 for a family vehicle.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe police working Stella Mill exit wreck, backing up I-20
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department is working on a wreck involving several vehicles on I-20 near the Stella Mill exit. The fire department and ambulance are on the scene. WMPD says at least one person has been transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. This is...
KEDM
Inmate serving mandatory life sentence released from Madison Parish jail
Law enforcement officials in Ascension Parish are trying to figure out why a man convicted of murder just five years ago has been able to walk free for months despite his charge carrying a mandatory life sentence. Michael “Ma-Man” LeBlanc was released from jail in Madison Parish back in May....
lincolnparishjournal.com
Fentanyl threatening local communities
In a 72-hour span last week, Monroe Police responded to four overdose deaths believed to be related to fentanyl. Monroe detectives are working to track down the source of the drugs. In the interim, MPD is warning the public of the deadly effects of this particular strain of the drug.
KNOE TV8
Court upholds former Monroe police chief Reggie Brown’s termination
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A court has upheld former Monroe Police Chief Reggie Brown’s termination. According to sources familiar with the decision, the fourth judicial court has sided with Monroe after it appealed a civil service board decision giving brown his job back. It stems from Brown’s alleged mishandling...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Victim reports car taken by acquaintance
Two men were arrested by Ruston Police during the investigation of a car taken from the owner without permission. On Monday, RPD officers responded to a King Avenue residence where the victim said she woke up Monday morning to find her keys and vehicle were missing. She called a possible suspect, Jhirrell Harris, 31, of Ruston who said he had the car.
KNOE TV8
Investigators on scene of fatal wreck near Pecanland mall
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe police have identified the victim as 33-year-old Timothy Crisp. This is an updated story. Read the previous versions below. UPDATE: I-20 eastbound is now open. MPD says they believe excessive speed might have caused the wreck. The car allegedly went off the road and...
KNOE TV8
NELA man accused of attempted second-degree murder of toddler
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested Quintarion Connor, 20, after a toddler was brought into Richardson Medical Center unresponsive. On Dec. 2, 2022, RPSO posted on Facebook that Connor had been arrested and accused of attempted second-degree murder. Officials say the two-year-old was...
lincolnparishjournal.com
State troopers make arrests
Two individuals were arrested by Louisiana State Police Thursday morning in Ruston in separate incidents. Larry T. Lucas 59, of Ruston was stopped on La. Highway 33 near U.S. 80 for failure to wear a seat belt. During a license check, it was discovered Lucas was wanted in Mississippi on...
Overnight shooting takes place in Tallulah; deputies investigating incident
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 4, 2022, the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that took place on Tampa Street in Tallulah, La. According to the Madison Journal, deputies confirmed the shooting and that no one was harmed during the incident on […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe police respond to multiple overdose deaths in short span of time
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department said that they responded to four overdose deaths spanning from Dec. 1-Dec. 3, 2022. Officers said in a Facebook post that they believe the deaths to be related to fentanyl, and detectives are working toward tracking down the source of the drugs.
Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units […]
Former Interim Monroe Police chief’s termination upheld by court officials after 2020 police brutality incident
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the firing of the former chief of the Monroe Police Department, Reggie Brown, has been once again upheld by the fourth judicial court. Brown’s initial termination took place after he was accused of mishandling the police brutality case where Timothy Williams was the victim. On […]
Deputies catch West Monroe man allegedly shoplifting from Academy Sporting Goods; also arrested for drug offense
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 3, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover theft operation at Academy Sporting Goods in West Monroe, La. During the investigation, deputies observed a male subject walking toward the entrance with a piece of clothing in his […]
Family argument lands Monroe man in jail; allegedly attempted to grab officer’s firearm during arrest
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Peach Street in Monroe, La. due to an argument that took place between 50-year-old Quandra R. Powell and his aunt. According to police, they were informed that Powell and […]
Monroe Police release more details on fatal crash that took place near the Pecanland Mall
UPDATE (12/07/2022; 1:23 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 7, 2022, at 1:23 PM, Monroe Police confirmed that an adult male was the victim of the fatal crash that took place on Interstate 20 near the Pecanland Mall in Monroe, La. According to police, the crash is under investigation and a toxicology report is pending. MONROE, […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested on traffic stop
A Ruston man was arrested by sheriff’s deputies Friday after a traffic stop yielded drugs and a firearm. At about 2 a.m. Friday morning, Lincoln Parish Deputy S. Carr stopped a vehicle for crossing the center line of the roadway multiple times. While talking to the driver, Carr smelled suspected burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Comments / 0