Packers Wideout Watson Among Favorites for Notable Award

One of the few bright spots this season for the Green Bay Packers and their fans has been the recent explosive play of rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Watson, who was an early pick in the second round of the draft this season out of North Dakota State, has elevated his play so much of late that he is now among the favorites to take home the AP NFL Rookie of the Year Award.
GREEN BAY, WI
Iowa Hunter Claims To Have Shot And Killed a Mountain Lion

At this point in time, there is very little debate that mountain lions are indeed back in Iowa. For years the Department of Natural Resources denied their existence. But finally, enough good photographic and video evidence surfaced, giving validity to the claims. Sightings have been confirmed in most regions in the state with wildlife officials still claiming that there aren't enough of the big cats around to establish a breeding population. A few days ago a photo popped up in my Twitter feed that once again proved the big cats are back. Or did it?
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

