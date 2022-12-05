Chiefs vs Broncos should be an exciting and physical game for football fans. Sunday’s game is a battle within the division and both teams know each other well. Chiefs vs Broncos football comes at an interesting time. The regular season is winding down and both teams are trying to make a playoff push. The Chiefs enter the game with a 9-3 record. Kansas City sits atop the AFC West and look to bounce back from their loss to the Bengals. The Broncos are 3-9 and are in last place in the AFC West. Denver recently lost a close game to the Ravens and want to finish the season strong. Chiefs vs Broncos will be a battle between offense and defense.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO