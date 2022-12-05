Read full article on original website
Everything to Know About Margot Robbie’s Live-Action ‘Barbie’ Movie
Come on, Barbie, let's go party! The live-action approach to the story of iconic doll line has been a long time in the making. The Barbie movie was originally set to be rewritten by Diablo Cody with Amy Schumer in the lead role. After the writer departed from the project, Cody opened up about the […]
‘Wonder Woman 3’ Is Not Moving Forward at DC Studios
The new leadership at DC Studios is looking to make some big changes. According to a new report, the studio’s co-CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran, are readying their plan for the future of the DC Movie Universe, and it could potentially involve altering or completely canceling some projects that were in early stages of development. At the top of that list: Wonder Woman 3, which is apparently not moving forward in its current form.
Reese Witherspoon to Star in ‘Election’ Sequel
Reese Witherspoon was set on the path to movie stardom by two movies: Legally Blonde in 2001 and Election two years prior, where she played ambitious high school student Tracy Flick, who runs afoul of her school’s social studies teacher (Matthew Broderick) in the midst of an election for school president. The movie was an arthouse hit and an Academy Award nominee, and along with Legally Blonde, it established Witherspoon as a major young star.
Is Lady Gaga in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’?
The official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrived Dec. 2 online, and fans are already speculating about who will voice the character of Lylla, Rocket Raccoon's otter soulmate. A popular choice is Lady Gaga, which would make things extra sweet given that she previously worked with Rocket's...
‘Black Adam’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date
The hierarchy of power in the streaming DC Universe is about to change: Black Adam is coming to HBO Max. While the film is still playing in theaters in some locations, the latest DC movie is just days away from its streaming premiere. If you missed it at the multiplex, or you just want to watch that Henry Cavill cameo over and over and wonder what will be (or if it will be at all) you will be able to do so next week.
Antonio Banderas Thriller ‘Clean Up Crew’ Adds Ekaterina Baker, Laurence Kinlan, Andy Kellegher (EXCLUSIVE)
Antonia Banderas starrer “Clean Up Crew” has added three to its cast. Ekaterina Baker (“The Protégé”), Andy Kellegher (“Game of Thrones”), and Laurence Kinlan (“Ned Kelly”) have joined the action-crime thriller, which “The Survivalist” helmer Jon Keeyes is directing. As well as Banderas, Ireland-based “Clean Up Crew” stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers (“Velvet Goldmine”) and Melissa Leo (“The Fighter”). It was written by Matthew Rogers. In the film, Rhys Meyers and his co-stars play a crime scene clean-up crew. One day, after discovering a briefcase full of cash, they find themselves at loggerheads with a gang of ruthless mobsters, led by crime boss Banderas...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ First Reviews Call It a Mind-Blowing Spectacle
It’s a bunch of reviews 13 years in the making. (Technically, the movie is 13 years in the making. These reviews were written in, like, 30 seconds after the movie ended.) For the first time in well over a decade, there is a new Avatar movie in theaters, and a new James Cameron movie in theaters to boot. Avatar: The Way of Water continues the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) quite a few years after the first movie, now as parents to a family of their own. Various Pandoran shenanigans ensue from there.
‘Wednesday’ Is Already the Third Most-Watched Show Ever on Netflix
For the second straight week, Wednesday was far and away the most-watched show on Netflix. In fact, it was nearly watched for ten times the number of hours as the second-most-watched show on the streaming service, 1899. And if you add up the total number of hours viewed of the nine other shows in the Netflix top ten most-watched series last week, their total — 191 million hours viewed — is less than half the amount of Wednesday that was watched — 411 million hours.
