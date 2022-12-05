Read full article on original website
Louisiana high school on 3rd lockdown in 2 days due to threats
Beau Chêne High School is on lockdown for the 3rd time this week due to a bomb threat.
KPLC TV
Four SWLA schools recognized for exceeding pre-pandemic scores
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Education is recognizing four SWLA area schools that have made significant gains in both math and English language arts following the 2020 hurricane season and COVID-19 pandemic. The schools are among 41 that are being recognized as “Louisiana Comeback Campuses.” Each...
What is on the December Ballot for Voters Across Acadiana?
On Saturday, December 10th, voters from across Acadiana and Louisiana will head to the polls to let their voices be heard. City Council, Mayoral, and Judge races will be on the ballot, as well as three Constitutional Amendment proposals. PAR's Guides to the Constitutional Amendments. Every election cycle that contains...
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
theadvocate.com
Josh Guillory, Jan Swift to launch campaigns for Lafayette mayor-president next week
Qualifying for the 2023 race for Lafayette mayor-president is still eight months away, but two residents are launching their campaigns next week. Attorney Jan Swift and incumbent Mayor-President Josh Guillory both have scheduled announcement events Dec. 15. Swift confirmed Wednesday she is formally announcing her candidacy at 2 p.m. Dec....
Southern University mourns loss of three Human Jukebox members
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band lost their lives tragically. The post Southern University mourns loss of three Human Jukebox members appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
theadvocate.com
Pay raises for Lafayette fire, police chiefs nixed; mayor-president, CAO raises effective in 2024
Lafayette's fire and police chiefs won't be receiving pay raises, while pay hikes for the mayor-president and CAO won't kick in until January 2024. Proposals before the City and Parish Councils Dec. 6 for introduction would have capped the salaries of the police chief at $170,000 a year and the fire chief at $172,000 a year, increases of more than $35,000 a year each. The councils did not approve the pay hikes.
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
Beau Chene Students Evacuated After Two Threats in One Day
ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - Beau Chene High School started the school day in lockdown, but almost as soon as students were released from it, they were forced to evacuate. According to the St. Landry Sheriff's Office, the school was placed in lockdown this morning after a student alerted the school's administration to a threat they had seen.
Home for the Holidays drawing winners announced
Tonight is the night! The winner of the 2022 Home for the Holidays was announced on Wednesday on KATC.
Acadiana's Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee's
Okay, here us out...a Buc-ee's in Acadiana. Mais that sounds real nice.
Shooting Threat Forces Beau Chene Into Lockdown for Third Time in Two Days
ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - The St. Landry Sheriff's Office is confirming that Beau Chene High School is under lockdown for the third time in two days. On Monday, one threat forced a lockdown at the school, but while it was being lifted and students were returning to class, a bomb threat was discovered in a bathroom, forcing an evacuation.
‘The Price is Right Live’ is Coming to Louisiana in 2023
If so get excited because The Price is Right Live is coming to Louisiana in 2023. The Price is Right Live is headed to Baton Rouge, La to be exact. The Price is Right Live will be at the River Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7 pm.
brproud.com
WBR work release inmate charged with Terrorizing after walking into bank and demanding ‘all the money’
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A work release inmate named Darrick Arceneaux, 39, of Lake Charles apparently decided to walk off from a work release program on Tuesday, December 6. After walking off, Arceneaux was said to have made his way to the Cottonport Bank in Brusly. While at the...
NOLA.com
DOTD chief sets up exploratory committee as he considers bid for governor
Louisiana's transportation chief said Wednesday he has set up an exploratory committee as he considers a bid for governor in 2023. Wilson, who is secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, would run as a Democrat if he enters the race to succeed Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is finishing his second term and cannot run again.
How Josh Edmond keeps the Northside beautiful
Josh Edmond is a shining example of what it means to take ownership of your community. As a maintenance supervisor at UL Lafayette since 1999, he knows the impact of green spaces firsthand. When trees go down, it’s not just the landscape that suffers. “A tree’s root system is...
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
Lafayette Police Make Huge Cocaine Bust, Arrest Pensacola Florida Man
With Interstate 10 running right through Lafayette, Louisiana, it should be no surprise when people from out of the state get arrested on drug charges, especially people from nearby states such as Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Lafayette Police are hard at work in the fight to keep drugs off...
Apparently, Acadiana Has Really Strong Opinions on Eggnog
As soon as the holiday season hits, so does the eggnog. The custard-like seasonal drink is a mix of egg, cream, sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, and (sometimes) booze (like rum or whiskey). You see it all over - in supermarkets, daiquiri shops, and recipe blogs - and there is an incredible number of takes on the drink.
Services set for Elton Mayor
Funeral services for Avella Ackless, mayor and long-time employee of the town of Elton, will be Monday.
