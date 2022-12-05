Lafayette's fire and police chiefs won't be receiving pay raises, while pay hikes for the mayor-president and CAO won't kick in until January 2024. Proposals before the City and Parish Councils Dec. 6 for introduction would have capped the salaries of the police chief at $170,000 a year and the fire chief at $172,000 a year, increases of more than $35,000 a year each. The councils did not approve the pay hikes.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO