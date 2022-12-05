ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Four SWLA schools recognized for exceeding pre-pandemic scores

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Education is recognizing four SWLA area schools that have made significant gains in both math and English language arts following the 2020 hurricane season and COVID-19 pandemic. The schools are among 41 that are being recognized as “Louisiana Comeback Campuses.” Each...
LOUISIANA STATE
What is on the December Ballot for Voters Across Acadiana?

On Saturday, December 10th, voters from across Acadiana and Louisiana will head to the polls to let their voices be heard. City Council, Mayoral, and Judge races will be on the ballot, as well as three Constitutional Amendment proposals. PAR's Guides to the Constitutional Amendments. Every election cycle that contains...
LOUISIANA STATE
Pay raises for Lafayette fire, police chiefs nixed; mayor-president, CAO raises effective in 2024

Lafayette's fire and police chiefs won't be receiving pay raises, while pay hikes for the mayor-president and CAO won't kick in until January 2024. Proposals before the City and Parish Councils Dec. 6 for introduction would have capped the salaries of the police chief at $170,000 a year and the fire chief at $172,000 a year, increases of more than $35,000 a year each. The councils did not approve the pay hikes.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Beau Chene Students Evacuated After Two Threats in One Day

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - Beau Chene High School started the school day in lockdown, but almost as soon as students were released from it, they were forced to evacuate. According to the St. Landry Sheriff's Office, the school was placed in lockdown this morning after a student alerted the school's administration to a threat they had seen.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
DOTD chief sets up exploratory committee as he considers bid for governor

Louisiana's transportation chief said Wednesday he has set up an exploratory committee as he considers a bid for governor in 2023. Wilson, who is secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, would run as a Democrat if he enters the race to succeed Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is finishing his second term and cannot run again.
LOUISIANA STATE
How Josh Edmond keeps the Northside beautiful

Josh Edmond is a shining example of what it means to take ownership of your community. As a maintenance supervisor at UL Lafayette since 1999, he knows the impact of green spaces firsthand. When trees go down, it’s not just the landscape that suffers. “A tree’s root system is...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Apparently, Acadiana Has Really Strong Opinions on Eggnog

As soon as the holiday season hits, so does the eggnog. The custard-like seasonal drink is a mix of egg, cream, sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, and (sometimes) booze (like rum or whiskey). You see it all over - in supermarkets, daiquiri shops, and recipe blogs - and there is an incredible number of takes on the drink.
LOUISIANA STATE
