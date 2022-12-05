Read full article on original website
University of Florida
A Part-Time and New Resident’s Guide to Gardening in Central Florida
The land of abundant sunshine and a more varied climate than you may think. From the occasional near freezing temperatures every few winters to summers full of heat, humidity, and rainstorms, Florida is quite a unique place. With such variety, a few tips will help get you started and ensure a successful garden or landscape in Central Florida.
University of Florida
UF, Auburn and Tampa Bay Estuary Program scientists use AI to learn extent of seagrass scarring in Tampa Bay – add tips to avoid damage
Scientists from the University of Florida, Auburn University and the Tampa Bay Estuary Program are using artificial intelligence technology to identify damaged seagrass beds in Tampa Bay – and so far, they’ve found almost 24,000 scars. That’s about one scar for every four registered boats in Hillsborough and...
