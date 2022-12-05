Read full article on original website
This week in St. Peter area sports
THURSDAY St. Peter gymnastics vs. St. James Area (GAC) — 6p.m. Cleveland girls basketball vs. AC/G-E — 6 p.m. Minnesota River girls Hockey vs. Waseca — 7 p.m. St. Peter boys basketball vs. Mankato East — 7 p.m. ...
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES BOYS BASKETBALL De Pere 82, Pulaski 51 DE PERE - The Redbirds held a nine-point lead at the break but outscored Pulaski by 22 in the second...
Johnnies, Bennies Top Macalester
St. John's basketball improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the MIAC after posting a 75-50 win at Macalester in St. Paul Wednesday night. Cathedral graduate Mitchell Plombon led the Johnnies with 27 points and 9 rebounds and Ryan Thissen added 10 points and 7 assists. St. John's will play at Hamline Saturday at 1 p.m.
SBLive's Minnesota boys and girls basketball top performers (Nov. 28 - Dec. 4)
Braeden O’Neil, Norwood Young America The senior scored 36 points in a 90-70 win over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted on December 2, and he put up another 25 points in a 69-41 win over Dover-Eyota the next day. His 61 points scored leads all of Minnesota, according to MNbasketballhub. Lewis Wolbert, ...
Four area teams pick up wins in Dec. 6 prep highlights
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys basketball picked up a win, while Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids girls basketball picked up wins on the court in Dec. 6 prep highlights. The Central Wisconsin Storm took down Medford, 5-0. SPASH got off to a quick start against Chippewa Falls, jumping out to a 17-5 lead in the first half. They finished a tight victory, 60-59.
MU vs. UW game at Fiserv Forum next year shows rising interest in volleyball
With the announcement that Marquette will host Wisconsin in women's volleyball at Fiserv Forum on Sept. 13, 2023, the explosion of volleyball in the state will be on full display.
Gladstone, Kingsford Menominee officially join West-PAC for football in 2023
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The WestPAC officially announces the addition of three new affiliate members for the sport of football - Gladstone, Kingsford & Menominee – with their first season of play beginning with the fall 2023 season. “The addition of these three storied and accomplished programs will help...
