1390 Granite City Sports

Johnnies, Bennies Top Macalester

St. John's basketball improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the MIAC after posting a 75-50 win at Macalester in St. Paul Wednesday night. Cathedral graduate Mitchell Plombon led the Johnnies with 27 points and 9 rebounds and Ryan Thissen added 10 points and 7 assists. St. John's will play at Hamline Saturday at 1 p.m.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WSAW

Four area teams pick up wins in Dec. 6 prep highlights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys basketball picked up a win, while Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids girls basketball picked up wins on the court in Dec. 6 prep highlights. The Central Wisconsin Storm took down Medford, 5-0. SPASH got off to a quick start against Chippewa Falls, jumping out to a 17-5 lead in the first half. They finished a tight victory, 60-59.
WAUSAU, WI

