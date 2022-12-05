Read full article on original website
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
AdWeek
Why More and More People Are Watching The White Lotus
The White Lotus continues its winning ratings streak. The penultimate episode of Season 2 hit another ratings high with 2.8 million viewers across HBO Max and linear broadcasts. The total night’s viewing was up 23% vs. last week’s episode and 85% vs. the Season 2 debut, marking five consecutive weeks of audience growth. Episodes this season are now averaging 9.5 million viewers across platforms, nearly 60% ahead of Season 1. The White Lotus is now ranked as the No. 1 title overall on HBO Max for the fifth week in a row.
AdWeek
Report: ABC News Launches ‘Internal Review’ Into Amy Robach-T.J. Holmes Romance
ABC News has launched an internal review focused on the romantic relationship between GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, reports Semafor‘s Max Tani. That review, being conducted by ABC lawyer Tanya Menton, looks at whether Robach and Holmes’ relationship violates company policies. Menton’s review is also looking into whether newly-surfaced allegations in Page Six about relationships between Holmes and other ABC employees violated policies about relationships between bosses and subordinates. The tabloid points to an alleged three-year affair Holmes had with ABC News producer Natasha Singh from 2016-2019. Tani reports that Menton’s review focuses on morality language in Disney’s corporate handbook.
AdWeek
Sweet Life: Los Angeles Canceled After 2 Seasons at HBO Max
The Issa Rae-produced reality series Sweet Life: Los Angeles has been canceled at HBO Max after two seasons. This is the third unscripted series axed by the streamer over the past few days. HBO Max canceled fellow reality competition series FBoy Island and Legendary earlier this week. Sweet Life: Los...
AdWeek
HBO Max to Remove Gordita Chronicles
HBO taketh and taketh away. Gordita Chronicles showrunner Brigitte Munoz-Liebowitz took to Twitter Thursday to announce the coming-of-age comedy series, which HBO Max canceled back in August, will be pulled from the streamer. “Binge it one last time before our sweet little show is gone,” she said. “Thank you to...
AdWeek
2 NBC News Studios Films Accepted Into Sundance
It’s a first for NBC News Studios as two of its documentaries have been accepted into the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The Disappearance of Shere Hite and Bad Press are the first docs to be selected from NBC News’ fledgling unit, established in 2020 to produce premium documentaries, docu-series, select scripted programming, and content for emerging platforms.
AdWeek
e.l.f. Cosmetics, Meghan Trainor, The Weather Channel Forecast an e.l.f.ing Glow Storm
What do you get when you combine beauty and skincare brand e.l.f. Cosmetics, Grammy Award-winning artist Meghan Trainor and The Weather Channel? An e.l.f.ing glow storm. In a campaign kicking off Thursday on e.l.f.’s social channels on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube, as well as Trainor’s TikTok channel, Trainor uses a “special radiance report” to break the news of an impending e.l.f.ing glow storm, noting that Halo Glow Liquid Filter is back in stock on e.l.f.’s.
AdWeek
Everything You Need to Know About Disney+'s New Ad Tier
At long last, Disney+’s ad tier—called Disney+ Basic—is here. Nine months after first announcing it was getting into the AVOD market, Disney+ launched its ad-supported offering on Thursday, bringing on more than 100 partners “across every major holding company” and “every single major brand,” according to Disney ad sales chief Rita Ferro.
AdWeek
Meta Brings Avatars to WhatsApp
Meta brought avatars to messaging application WhatsApp Wednesday. The company wrote in a blog post, “Your avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hairstyles, facial features and outfits. On WhatsApp, you can now use your personalized avatar as your profile photo or choose from 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions.”
AdWeek
Cinedigm Launches Realmadrid TV and El Rey Network on Amazon Freevee
Independent content distributor Cinedigm announced Thursday that it has launched two linear channels on Amazon Freevee — Realmadrid TV and El Rey Network. Realmadrid TV offers matches and thousands of hours of content featuring one of the most recognizable sports brands in the world, Real Madrid C.F. El Rey...
AdWeek
Why Disney+ Increased Its Prices
Today, Disney+ is hiking its rates. As first announced in August, the increase means subscribers will see prices rise from $7.99 a month to $10.99 per month for the ad-free tier. However, you can avoid the price hike by switching to the streamer’s new ad-supported tier, which also launches today,...
AdWeek
To Refresh an Iconic Brand, Cointreau Introduces an Enigmatic Mascot Who Can Stop Time
How do you go from being the supporting act to the star of the show? That’s one marketing challenge of French liqueur Cointreau, which despite being part of several classic cocktails, is sometimes overlooked by the everyday drinker. Cointreau’s global campaign, created by agency TBWA\Paris, elevates the humble ingredient...
AdWeek
Ted Sarandos Says Netflix Not Interested In Live Sports Rights At The Moment
Despite reports Netflix is looking to acquire the streaming rights to several live sports leagues, co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the streamer is not interested in bidding on sports rights right now. “We’ve not seen a profit path to renting big sports,” said Sarandos at the UBS Global TMT Conference. He...
AdWeek
Hallmark Movies Now Service Is Available on Apple SharePlay
Hallmark announced today that Hallmark Movies Now subscribers can watch Hallmark content through Apple’s SharePlay. The new feature provides a new and easy way for subscribers to watch movies and shows from the Hallmark library together. iPhone, iPad and Mac users can now synchronize playback in the Hallmark Movies Now app while participating in a FaceTime call, so 2 to 32 friends can have a watch party across devices, regardless of distance.
AdWeek
Cameo Teams Up With Candle Media on Cameo Kids
Why should grown-ups have all the fun? Personalized video messaging platform Cameo is thinking of the children Thursday. Cameo teamed up with Candle Media to launch Cameo Kids, which lets parents and other loved ones book personalized videos for their kids from family entertainment stars, starting at $25. Next-generation media...
AdWeek
1 in 4 Disney+ Subscribers May Opt for Ad-Supported Tier
Ahead of its Disney+ ad-tier launch this Thursday, a report by Kantar has found that 1 in 4 subscribers could trade down to a cheaper ad-supported tier. The report, titled Kantar Entertainment on Demand: Video Streaming Insights, queried 11.435 U.S. streaming subscribers and found that Disney+ had an 8% share of screen time among AVOD streamers in the third quarter of 2022. While AVOD (Advertising-Based Video on Demand) and FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) users tend to be lower income, AVOD subscribers are more likely younger with young families.
