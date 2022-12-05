ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolduc running for NH GOP vice chair after Senate loss

By Julia Mueller
Retired Army general Don Bolduc is running to be vice chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party after losing his bid for U.S. Senate.

“I was humbled by the outpouring of support during my Senate run and the encouragement of the grassroots to stay involved in the political process,” Bolduc said in a statement announcing his intent to run when the party convenes for leadership elections in January.

“The last few weeks laid bare the need to change as a party. We have to counter the misconceptions peddled by the other side while convincing voters the core beliefs of the GOP are the policies best suited for their needs and to bring back American Strength,” Bolduc said.

Bolduc, who falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Trump, won New Hampshire’s Republican primary in September but los t by 9 points in November to the Democrat incumbent, Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Bolduc’s alignment with Trump alienated some, and he appeared to walk back some of his 2020 election fraud stances after his primary win — a move Trump criticized after the loss .

The New Hampshire GOP’s current Chairman Steve Stepanek and Vice Chairwoman Pamela Tucker, who Bolduc would replace, are both stepping down from their leadership positions, according to Politico.

