Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
KTUL
Local artist begins large-scale aviation mural inside Oklahoma History Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new large-scale mural is underway inside of the Oklahoma History Center (OHC). Oklahoma City native Manuel Cruz III is working on a new large-scale mural that will be located inside of the OHC. The mural will be part of the new aviation exhibit at...
KTUL
$100 stipend offered to families attending regional Oklahoma Human Services DDS meetings
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Human Services is offering an $100 stipend to families attending regional Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services meetings to offset the cost of traveling or hiring a babysitter. The regional meetings are taking place to assist families who are moving onto DDS services from...
KTUL
Cowboy Ranch closes after reportedly not paying rent for almost two years
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A popular bar in Oklahoma City has closed after reportedly not paying rent for nearly two years. The property owners of the building holding the Cowboy Ranch on E. California Avenue evicted the business at the end of last month. Cowboy Ranch reportedly did not...
KTUL
Suspect detained after Southern Nazarene University buses set on fire
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — One person was detained after three buses were set on fire at Southern Nazarene University on Friday morning. One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury during the incident. University police said the person who was detained was chased off the property on Thursday and showed...
KTUL
'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
KTUL
Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
KTUL
EV company Canoo moves closer to receiving $1M incentive package from Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An electric vehicle start-up is one step closer to government support. Canoo made its pitch to the Oklahoma City's City Council on Tuesday, presenting why it deserves a million dollar incentive. Canoo has been making headlines across the state as they've announced a chain...
KTUL
Officer involved shooting rattles employees in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near NW 2nd and Penn. There was a lot of damage, but minimal injuries. "I'm like "Oh crap, something's going on over there,"" said Jacob Magnuson,...
KTUL
Law enforcement confirms bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country schools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement agencies have confirmed that there were several bogus 911 calls made to local area schools on Thursday. The Miami Police Department, Stillwater Police Department and the Tulsa Police Department both responded to schools in their communities after a call was made about an active shooter at the schools.
KTUL
Friends say they are shocked after three men die in small plane crash in Yukon
Yukon, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is learning more about the three men who died during a crash taking off from Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport Monday night. Troopers say Chris Lamb was flying his 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza. They say his dad, David Lamb, and his friend, Gage Prough,...
KTUL
Man commits suicide after holding woman hostage for several hours in Newalla home
NEWALLA, Okla. (KOKH) — A man committed suicide after holding a woman hostage in her own home for several hours in Newalla on Friday. On Dec. 2, Cleveland County deputies responded to a domestic incident where an armed man forced his way into a woman's home, brutally beat her, threatened her, and attempted to drown her in her bathtub. Eventually the victim was able to escape from the man and run across the street to a neighbor's house. When the woman fled, the suspect fired a shot at her, but missed.
KTUL
OSHA investigation finds contractor at fault after two Edmond workers die in manhole
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The investigation into two workers death in Edmond found an Arkansas contractor failed to test the oxygen level in the confined space before the two workers entered into the sewer 20-feet below ground. Federal workplace safety investigators determined that an Arkansas construction contractor failed to...
KTUL
More than 1,800 marijuana plants seized at illegal grow operation in Blanchard
BLANCHARD, Okla. (KOKH) — The McClain County Sheriff's Office said it seized 1,800 marijuana plants on Wednesday at an illegal grow operation in Blanchard. Authorities said it marked the second time that an illegal grow facility was shut down at the location this year. Deputies who executed the search...
KTUL
Court docs: Woman forges 91 checks, steals $445,000 from mother's bank account
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman is suing Liberty National Bank after her daughter allegedly forged her name and stole thousands of dollars from her account over a period of several months. According to court documents, Gala Harper's daughter, Tamara Walters, gained access to her account sometime around February...
KTUL
52-year-old man arrested after allegedly making bombs at his workplace in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police arrested a 52-year-old man after he allegedly made bombs at his place of employment. On Dec. 2, police received reports of an explosion coming from a transient camp in the 3800 block of 27th St. When at the camp, officers found a...
KTUL
OSDE files to revoke license of MPS teacher after inappropriate Snapchats with student
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Moore Public Schools (MPS) teacher and coach is facing the revocation of his teaching license after the district was made aware of his Snapchat communications with an 8th grade student. Coach and teacher at Central Junior High School, Nicholas Garrison, submitted his resignation on...
KTUL
Wellston attorney arrested on drug charges after Lincoln County deputies raid her home
WELLSTON, Okla. (KOKH) — A Wellston attorney was arrested on drug charges earlier this month. Lincoln County deputies raided the home of Debra Campbell and said they found meth, marijuana, multiple digital scales, and glass smoking devices. Deputies also said they found over $4,000 in cash and four firearms....
