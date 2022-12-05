ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KTUL

Suspect detained after Southern Nazarene University buses set on fire

BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — One person was detained after three buses were set on fire at Southern Nazarene University on Friday morning. One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury during the incident. University police said the person who was detained was chased off the property on Thursday and showed...
BETHANY, OK
KTUL

'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
YUKON, OK
KTUL

Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Officer involved shooting rattles employees in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near NW 2nd and Penn. There was a lot of damage, but minimal injuries. "I'm like "Oh crap, something's going on over there,"" said Jacob Magnuson,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Law enforcement confirms bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country schools

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement agencies have confirmed that there were several bogus 911 calls made to local area schools on Thursday. The Miami Police Department, Stillwater Police Department and the Tulsa Police Department both responded to schools in their communities after a call was made about an active shooter at the schools.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Man commits suicide after holding woman hostage for several hours in Newalla home

NEWALLA, Okla. (KOKH) — A man committed suicide after holding a woman hostage in her own home for several hours in Newalla on Friday. On Dec. 2, Cleveland County deputies responded to a domestic incident where an armed man forced his way into a woman's home, brutally beat her, threatened her, and attempted to drown her in her bathtub. Eventually the victim was able to escape from the man and run across the street to a neighbor's house. When the woman fled, the suspect fired a shot at her, but missed.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

