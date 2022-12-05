NEWALLA, Okla. (KOKH) — A man committed suicide after holding a woman hostage in her own home for several hours in Newalla on Friday. On Dec. 2, Cleveland County deputies responded to a domestic incident where an armed man forced his way into a woman's home, brutally beat her, threatened her, and attempted to drown her in her bathtub. Eventually the victim was able to escape from the man and run across the street to a neighbor's house. When the woman fled, the suspect fired a shot at her, but missed.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO