Kansas City, MO

Clayton News Daily

Jets-Bills Odds, Spread and Betting Insights

Mike White leads the Jets head north to Orchard Park to take on Josh Allen and the Bills in an AFC East showdown with major playoff implications in Week 14. White, who has been solid the last two weeks since taking over for Zach Wilson, will face perhaps the toughest road test of his young career. New York, which was installed as underdogs in 10 of 12 games, are double-digit 'dogs against Buffalo for the second time this season. The Jets, who upset the Bills 20-17 as 11-point home underdogs in Week 9, will play on the road for the second consecutive game. After coming up short last week against the Vikings, New York now stands at 4-2 SU and ATS on the road this season.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Dan Snyder, Commanders leaked emails that got Jon Gruden fired

The call is coming from inside the house. Bruce Allen, the former general manager of the Washington Commanders franchise, testified to the U.S. House of Representatives that owner Dan Snyder and his staff were the ones who leaked a series of racist, homophobic and misogynistic emails between Allen and former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Allen testified that he was told by an NFL executive, and the move was made in an attempt to shift blame off Snyder as the team was the subject of numerous investigations into workplace misconduct. “By June 2021, Mr. Snyder went one step further: he identified for the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Clayton News Daily

Bills QB Josh Allen Shares Wholesome Dream for Buffalo This Season

View the original article to see embedded media. With every NFL season comes a renewed push from teams and their fanbases focused on fulfilling the ultimate goal of running through the postseason and winning a Super Bowl. Among the favorites for the Lombardi Trophy this season are none other than...
BUFFALO, NY
Clayton News Daily

Falcons BREAKING: Marcus Mariota Benched, Rookie QB Desmond Ridder New Starter

The Atlanta Falcons are making a major change. The Falcons might be on their bye week, but there's far from a shortage of intrigue surrounding the team. To be more specific, all eyes are on Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who's set to announce Atlanta's starting quarterback next Monday for the Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Dak Prescott Reacts to Jason Garrett, Stanford Report

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have won five of their last seven games heading into matchup against the Texans on Sunday afternoon. While preparing to try and pick up a fourth consecutive win, Prescott saw the news of his former coach, Jason Garrett, being named one of two finalists to become Stanford’s next football coach, according to The Athletic. When asked about his thoughts on Garrett potentially leading the Pac-12 program, the two-time Pro Bowler was a huge advocate for his former coach.
STANFORD, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Clayton News Daily

Report: Jets Rookie Out for Season After Doctors Discover Blood Clots

View the original article to see embedded media. The Jets placed rookie offensive tackle Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list Wednesday, ending his season, and it appears it’s because of a serious medical condition. According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, doctors found blood clots but the condition is not believed to be long-term or career-threatening.
LOUISIANA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Congressional Report: Commanders Leaked Gruden Emails

View the original article to see embedded media. The leaked emails that led to the resignation of former Raiders coach Jon Gruden were leaked by Dan Snyder and the Commanders, according to the report issued by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform on Thursday. Former team...
WASHINGTON, DC
Clayton News Daily

Sources: Jason Garrett Seen On Stanford Campus Amid Coaching Search

View the original article to see embedded media. Former Cowboys head coach and Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has emerged as a serious candidate to become the next head coach at Stanford, as first reported by The Athletic‘s Stewart Mandel. On the heels of that report, sources told Sports...
STANFORD, CA
Clayton News Daily

SI:AM | Brittney Griner Is Coming Home

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Brittney Griner is finally coming home. ⚾ What the Judge signing means for the Yankees and Giants. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. Biden: “Brittney is in good...
FLORIDA STATE
Clayton News Daily

MLB Free Agency 2023: Best Destinations for SS Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa is on the clock now that Trea Turner and Aaron Judge have landed new deals in this year’s MLB free agency. There are several teams remaining in the sweepstakes to land the free-agent shortstop. In October, Correa opted out of the final two years of his contract with the Twins to test free agency.
MINNESOTA STATE

