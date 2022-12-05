Pinnacles Prep is launching a mini-internship program for its 8th grade students and is looking for local businesses and organizations to get involved. "Part of what we envision for Pinnacles is to connect our scholars to the community, and part of that is to connect them to social capital and help them figure out what it is they like to do," said Pinnacles co-founder, Sara Rolfs. "So we're going to be giving our students some hands-on, career-connected opportunities for them to explore."

