goodfruit.com
Big machines at Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Center
In a first for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association’s annual meeting, the 2022 trade show has expanded to fill the Wenatchee, Washington, Town Toyota Center to accommodate large machinery, manufacturers and large farm equipment for the three-day show Dec 5–7. Here are some moments captured from the...
kpq.com
Confluence Parkway Project Open House Happening Next Week
The City of Wenatchee will hold another open house regarding the expected and potential impacts of the Confluence Parkway Project next week. Wenatchee Mayor, Frank Kuntz, says the event will provide citizens with an opportunity to find out more about how the $120 million project could affect them. "Part of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Annual beef, food box distribution planned at 3 locations in the Yakima Valley this week
Food boxes with ground beef will be distributed during Second Harvest mobile markets this week in the Yakima Valley. Drive-through distributions for 300 families will be offered at each of three locations while supplies last, and are open to the public, according to a news release. This year the boxes will have ground beef instead of roasts to maximize the food that can be provided. They also will have produce and other perishable groceries.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Buys Land to Double Size Of Saddle Rock
The City of Wenatchee is more than doubling the size of the Saddle Rock Natural Area with a land purchase. It's bought 430 acres of private land from local families which expands Saddle Rock and establishes a legal route between Saddle Rock and the Jacobson Preserve. Chelan-Douglas Land Trust Program...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Councilmember Jose Cuevas Named Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023
Wenatchee City Councilmember Jose Cuevas will be the council’s Mayor Tempore for 2023. The Mayor Pro Tempore will take over mayoral duties anytime Mayor Frank Kuntz is absent or temporarily unavailable. "He's done a really fantastic job [and] is engaged in everything that's going on. When it's time to...
cherryfm.com
Yakima area school delay/ closures December 8th, 2022
School delays/ closures courtesy of the Yakima Herald Republic website. Granger Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Breakfast will not be served due to the delay. Mabton Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool More Info. Selah Sch. Dist. – AM/PM Buses on...
ALERT DAY Weather Blog: I-84 is back open both direction – Storm to hit in late afternoon to early evening
REGIONAL – Winter weather is once again causing havoc throughout the valley region. Several closures of schools and businesses are already taking place. KAPP-KVEW’S First Alert storm team of Chief Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo and Jason Valentine have already issued an ALERT DAY for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The team issues an ALERT DAY when the weather will significantly impact your...
ifiberone.com
42-acre industrial development project underway in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - Virginia-based Third Security LLC has announced the development of a 42-acre industrial development project adjacent to the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake. The site under development is called the "Moses Lake Commerce Center." Crews recently broke ground on a 108,000 square foot food processing facility,...
kpq.com
Dusty’s In-N-Out To Reopen In January In N Wenatchee
The new owners of Dusty's In-N-Out say the iconic north Wenatchee restaurant will reopen next month. Dusty's closed down with little warning in October, and by mid-November the Wild Huckleberry announced it would become part of its family of restaurants. The group announced the new Dusty's will feature burgers, fries,...
kpq.com
Pinnacles Prep Launching Career Internship Program
Pinnacles Prep is launching a mini-internship program for its 8th grade students and is looking for local businesses and organizations to get involved. "Part of what we envision for Pinnacles is to connect our scholars to the community, and part of that is to connect them to social capital and help them figure out what it is they like to do," said Pinnacles co-founder, Sara Rolfs. "So we're going to be giving our students some hands-on, career-connected opportunities for them to explore."
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather – Weather ALERT DAY Friday, more ❄SNOW❄ on the way
Our snow and wintry mix in the Mid-Columbia and Blue Mountain region will come to an end in the early evening, with just little cells of snow overnight. Our next push of snow is Friday evening. We expect 2 to 4 inches of new snow in the Yakima and Ellensburg areas. Kittitas and Yakima counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 4pm Friday to 4pm Saturday. The Mid-Columbia and Blue Mountain region expect more rain than snow…..but if it’s cooler than expected, snow could be a part of Friday evening into Saturday as well.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Real Estate Maintains $500k+ Property Values, With Closed Sales Stagnating
Property sales in the Wenatchee real estate market are rising, while the number of closed sales continue to stagnate. On Tuesday, Pacific Appraisal Associates released their November real estate report for the Wenatchee real estate market. The Wenatchee real estate market consists of Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Malaga, Orondo, and Rock...
kpq.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued to North Central Washington
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North Central Washington starting Friday night. South winds are expected to bring moisture into the area late Friday night and will persist through Sunday morning. The North Central region is expected to receive over half a foot of snow,...
kpq.com
Fire Destroys Garage of Dryden Home
Chelan County firefighters responded to a garage fire attached to a two-story home in Dryden Wednesday. At 11:23 a.m., Chelan County Fire District #6 were called out to a structure fire on the 7000 block of Stine Hill Road in Dryden. Chelan County Fire District #6 Chief Andy Lee said...
kpq.com
RSV Cases On the Rise in Chelan & Douglas Counties
As cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) continue to increase nationwide, so too do the number of infections in North Central Washington. Over the past 90 days, Washington's Rapid Health Information Network has reported 223 cases of the illness in Chelan and Douglas Counties. Dr. James Wallace, interim health officer...
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
kpq.com
May 7th Shooting in Wenatchee Proceeds to Prosecutor’s Office
The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit (NCW SIU) completed their investigation into the officer-involved shooting on May 7 in Wenatchee, and is now in the hands of the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney. The Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney was given the case for review Thursday. On May 7, 36-year-old Alexander...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Police Still Looking For JCPenney Burglary Suspect
The Wenatchee Police Department is still looking for the suspect who hid inside a JCPenney dressing room and stole jewelry back in November. On Nov. 16, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to an alarm at the Wenatchee JCPenney around midnight. Upon inspection, officers discovered two broken jewelry cases along with surveillance...
q13fox.com
Holiday romantic movie filmed in Leavenworth, Washington
Leavenworth is looking festive as usual Friday morning. For holiday movie lovers, a romantic movie called 'Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas' - filmed in Washington's iconic Bavarian Village - starts airing Friday.
kpq.com
Suspect In Ellensburg Rec Center Fire Previously Fired, Accused Of Stealing Cash
A man accused of setting a fire that destroyed much of Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center and an adjacent feed store last week was previously charged with stealing from the store. Former ACX feed and forage employee Lyle Chance Morgan, 24, is charged with first-degree arson for the fire last...
