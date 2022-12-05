Read full article on original website
NHL
Canadiens score twice in seven seconds, defeat Kraken
SEATTLE -- Shane Wright scored his first NHL goal, but the Montreal Canadiens scored twice in seven seconds in the second period in a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, scored in the first...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Senators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Ottawa Senators at American Airlines Center. Game 27: Dallas Stars (14-7-5, 33 points) vs. Ottawa Senators (10-14-1, 21 points) When: Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. CT (1930) Where: American Airlines Center- Dallas, TX. TV: Bally...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. WILD
FLAMES (12-9-3) vs. WILD (13-9-2) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (19) Goals - Kadri, Elias Lindholm (9) Wild:. Points - Kirill Kaprizov (32) Goals - Kaprizov...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
Wrapping up a five-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-12-5) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (11-12-4) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Jets
BLUES It was a night of firsts at UBS Arena on Tuesday night as the Blues delivered an impressive offensive showing to beat the Islanders. Colton Parayko notched his first goal of the season, Josh Leivo scored his first goal as a Blue and Will Bitten earned the first point of his NHL career - all contributing to the Blues' first seven-goal performance of the season.
NHL
Predators Drop Three-Game Winning Streak in 5-2 Loss to Lightning
Nashville Returns Home to Face Ottawa on Saturday Afternoon. The Tampa Bay Lightning cooled off the Nashville Predators' hot streak with a 5-2 win Thursday at AMALIE Arena. The Preds, unable to extend their win streak to four games, fell to 0-1-1 in the season series against Tampa Bay. The...
NHL
Flyers Farm Report: 3 Stars of the Week
The Flyers' affiliate in the American Hockey League, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (9-8-2) are coming off a split in a weekend set of back-to-back games at the Bojangles Coliseum against the Charlotte Checkers (12-6-3). Ian Laperriere's team captured a 3-2 regulation victory last Friday before Charlotte captured the return match the next evening, 6-4.
NHL
BLOG: Absences Forcing Line Shuffle in New Jersey
Unforeseen circumstances mean Blackhawks need to get creative for Devils matchup. Circumstances keeping key players out in Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils necessitate Blackhawks adjustments to their lines. Toews Misses Morning Skate. Jonathan Toews did not practice during the team's morning skate at the Prudential Center. Head coach...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (15-7-3) at Capitals (12-12-4) | 4 p.m.
WASHINGTON D.C. - The Kraken are in the other Washington to renew their acquaintance with a team they saw just eight days ago in the Washington Capitals. It was on Dec. 1 that Seattle dug out of a two-goal deficit with three straight goals to beat the Caps 3-2 in overtime. Having played so recently, the Kraken will be able to rely on some familiarity with the team on the other side of the ice but know the matchup will be another tough test.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Flames
Columbus looks to get back to its winning ways tonight against a stout Western foe. Johnny Gaudreau gets his first look at his former teammates as Calgary makes its annual trek to Nationwide Arena for a Friday night contest. That will be a storyline, but the bigger issue for Columbus is simply getting on track after Wednesday's loss to Buffalo dropped the team to 1-5-1 in its last seven games.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: CBJ @ PIT - 10:14 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - Goal Pittsburgh. Explanation: Video review confirmed no goaltender interference infractions occurred prior to Sidney Crosby's goal. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Marner extends point streak to 20 in Maple Leafs win against Stars. Murray makes...
NHL
Bright Personalities | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Presented by Ticketmaster, Amanda Stein recaps the week that was taking you behind the scenes of the New Jersey Devils. It never gets old going back over a week in the Devils' schedule where they just keep on winning. And quite frankly, they've given me no other choice, which is fine by me. There's levity in the air when the wins pile up, but that's not without its seriousness as well. It's something that always stands out to me. There are those moments of levity, but the concentration, the focus, and the 'all business' attitude around this group.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Marner can push point streak to 21 for Maple Leafs
Stamkos closing in on 500 goals for Lightning; Hronek of Red Wings can match Coffey in record book. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Thursday. Maple Leafs,...
NHL
Pettersson scores in OT, Canucks rally past Sharks
SAN JOSE -- Elias Pettersson scored with 35 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday. Pettersson scored from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 off a pass from Andrei Kuzmenko right after Canucks goalie Spencer Martin made consecutive saves on Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl.
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Ducks
The San Jose Sharks are in Anaheim for a quick one-game road trip to take on the Ducks. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Goaltender Eetu Makiniemi saw action in the third period on Wednesday, marking his NHL debut. Jonah...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Unlucky Seven
Kraken fall behind 3-1 in seven seconds of the middle period, never recovering and losing 4-2 to visiting Original Six franchise Montreal. Shane Wright scores first NHL goal. On a night when 2022 first-round draft choice Shane Wright scored his first-ever NHL goal, the Kraken couldn't follow through with a win to cap the moment. One night after blowing a four-goal lead and ultimately the game in Vancouver, the Montreal Canadiens protected a three-goal lead built up late second period for a 4-2 victory.
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Going for a regular season sweep of the Preds
Tampa Bay and Nashville wrap up their season series on Thursday at AMALIE Arena. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Predators on Thursday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Projected...
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 06.12.2022
Wranglers continue to pile up wins and fire on all cylinders. The Wranglers are the 'real McCoy'. Through 20 games this season, the Wranglers boast a record of 13-6-1, finishing a fast-paced November with four-straight wins. As December descends, it has become increasingly evident that this team is deep. Like,...
NHL
Marner extends point streak to 20 in Maple Leafs win against Stars
Murray makes 44 saves in first shutout for Toronto; Robertson run ends at 18 games for Dallas. Matt Murray posted a 44-save shutout, Mitchell Marner extended his point-streak to 20 games, helping Maple Leafs earn a 4-0 win over the Stars. 04:56 •. Mitchell Marner extended his Toronto Maple Leafs...
NHL
Arvidsson scores twice in Kings win against Senators
OTTAWA -- Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-2 at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday. "I think we played fast and we executed," Arvidsson said. "They did too, but I think we made better decisions with the puck and we were more effective."
