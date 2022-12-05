ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan DA hires former DOJ official who previously investigated Trump Foundation

By Aaron Katersky
 3 days ago

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Monday that his office has hired former Justice Department official Matthew Colangelo as senior counsel.

Colangelo served in the Department of Justice and, before that, in the New York attorney general's office, where he was part of the team that investigated the Trump Foundation , former president Donald Trump's now-defunct charity arm.

Colangelo also led the NYAG's opposition to the Trump administration's efforts to add a citizenship question to the U.S. census.

At the district attorney's office, Bragg said Colangelo will focus on cases, policies and strategies in the areas of housing and tenant protection and labor and worker protection, and will work on "the office's most sensitive and high-profile white-collar investigations."

Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images,FILE - PHOTO: In this Sept. 8, 2022 file photo Alvin Bragg, Manhattan district attorney, announces charges against Steve Bannon, former adviser to Donald Trump, during a press conference in New York.

The Manhattan DA's office has said it is continuing its criminal investigation into Trump and his business practices. Trump's namesake real estate company, the Trump Organization, is currently on trial in Manhattan for criminal tax fraud.

The DA's wider investigation appeared dormant at the start of the year when the two senior prosecutors leading the probe resigned after Bragg reversed course regarding his office moving forward on a possible indictment of Trump.

But in recent months, the DA's office has revisited an early focus of the investigation: the hush-money paid in 2016 to Stormy Daniels , the adult film performer who claimed a long-denied affair with Trump, sources familiar with the matter have told ABC News. Details of the probe's new focus were first reported by the New York Times.

Sherry sealey
3d ago

Those people have Trump syndrome, and won't check their own for crimes that they are doing against the USA every day .

14
Shirley Wascom
3d ago

These people must live a miserable life to have that much hate in them. God bless President Trump for having to put up with this BS for several years now and they still don't have anything

Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani Dealt Another Setback in Multi-Billion Dollar Legal Brawl with Smartmatic, as Judge Revives Once-Dismissed Count

Rudy Giuliani has been dealt another setback on Wednesday in a multi-billion dollar legal battle accusing him of defaming the Smartmatic voting machine company to propagate 2020 election conspiracy theories. In March, a Manhattan judge advanced Smartmatic’s lawsuit against the Fox Corporation, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and Giuliani, who succeeded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Michael Cohen cleared to sue Trump Organization for millions

Onetime Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen was given the go-ahead to sue the Trump Organization for millions in legal fees, a New York court ruled. Determining that a prior judge erred last November when he tossed out Cohen's lawsuit against former President Donald Trump's business empire, the Appellate Division in Manhattan concluded that the Trump Organization may be liable for his legal costs.
The List

Former Federal Prosecutor Tells Us How Trump's Candidacy May Have Removed His Legal Troubles

While former President Donald Trump's recent announcement for a third presidential campaign came as a surprise to very few, there might be an underlying motive for his actions. Trump, who is the subject of both civil and criminal investigations (per ABC News), enters the Republican primary with surprisingly good chances of winning their nomination. This is despite the numerous legal issues he's currently facing. Trump — or his businesses — face numerous lawsuits that allege financial fraud, attempts to illegally remain in power, and that he took classified documents from the White House. In August 2022, FBI agents raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of a Justice Department investigation against the former president.
NBC Bay Area

Body Cam Video Shows Paul Pelosi Opened Door for Police, Despite DOJ Saying Otherwise: Source

Police body camera video that captured the attack on Paul Pelosi, and the moments leading up to it, contradict one of the details included in the Department of Justice's account of what happened that evening, according to a source familiar with the Pelosi investigation who personally viewed the body camera footage and spoke to the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Business Insider

Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
WASHINGTON STATE
People

Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn Ordered to Pay $15,000 After House Ethics Investigation

In a report issued Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said Cawthorn, 27, "acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House" when he promoted a cryptocurrency that he had invested in A House panel this week said that Rep. Madison Cawthorn violated ethics rules, ordering him to pay more than $14,000 to charity after he promoted a cryptocurrency from which he allegedly benefited financially. In its report issued Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said Cawthorn "acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House."...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
New York Post

Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein hurled racial slurs during meltdown

Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein’s plane meltdown started with her hurling racial slurs at fellow passengers on the Thanksgiving day Spirit Airlines flight, according to documents obtained by The Post. Epstein, 25, was later slapped with multiple charges related to her violent arrest just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the New Orleans airport. She allegedly injured six police officers — biting and spitting on them — and yelled, “Do you know who I am?” A Spirit Airlines supervisor told a responding officer Epstein was “asking Hispanic families if they were smuggling cocaine,” the arrest documents detailed, forcing the plane to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
