New York Repealed Its Police Secrecy Law Two Years Ago. Departments Are Still Trying To Hide Misconduct Files.

Those Confusing New Yorkers: A Reminder That the New York Supreme Court Is the
From NBC News' article, Herschel Walker's Loss Is Just More Bad News for Trump:. Two Trump companies were found guilty of criminal tax fraud in New York's highest court Tuesday. The verdict did happen in the Supreme Court in New York, but that's not the highest court in New York;...
New York Forces Websites To Monitor 'Hateful' Speech. A New Lawsuit Says This Violates the First Amendment.
In New York, websites and apps are required to have a plan to address "hateful conduct" on their platforms. A new lawsuit is seeking to change that. On Thursday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) filed a lawsuit on behalf of two online platforms, Rumble and Locals, as well as Eugene Volokh, a UCLA law professor who runs the blog The Volokh Conspiracy (which is hosted by Reason.) FIRE claims that a New York law mandating that online platforms provide mechanisms for reporting "hateful" speech violates the First Amendment.
No Pseudonymity for Plaintiff in Action Claiming Florida Discriminates Based on Race in Funding Universities
From Judge Robert Hinkle (N.D. Fla.) a couple of weeks ago in Denton v. Board of Governors for the State Univ. Sys. of Florida:. In this action six plaintiffs assert the State of Florida has engaged in a pattern of racial discrimination—a pattern of providing lower funding for historically black universities than for traditionally white comparators. One of the six plaintiffs has moved for leave to proceed under a pseudonym. He would disclose his identity to the defendants and the court but only on condition that the identity not be publicly disclosed.
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
Colorado's Anti-Discrimination Law Forces Artists To Echo the State's Message
Lorie Smith is a conservative Christian and a website designer who thinks she should be able to engage in her chosen occupation without compromising her moral beliefs. But that is illegal in Colorado, where Smith is forbidden to create websites for heterosexual weddings unless she is also willing to create websites for gay weddings.
California Bill Would Exempt Church-Sponsored Housing Projects From Hellish Zoning Laws
From shelters to soup kitchens, zoning laws often outlaw churches and religious nonprofits from carrying out their charitable missions on land they own. A new bill in California could make their lives a little easier by allowing them to build housing on their properties without all the usual red tape.
Puerto Rico Inches Toward Self-Determination
Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D–Ariz.), chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources, was pissed. The prominent progressive had just left a July 26 committee meeting on the Puerto Rico Status Act, a legislative compromise negotiated by the territory's nonvoting House member, Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón of the New Progressive Party (PNP). The bill would allow Puerto Rico to conduct a binding referendum on the island's status.
Prof. Michael McConnell (Stanford) on 303 Creative (the Web Site Designer / Same-Sex Wedding Case)
Prof. McConnell is one of the top First Amendment law scholars in the country, and I was delighted that he passed along this item:. Much of the commentary on today's argument in 303 Creative starts from the premise that the case pits free speech (or maybe religious freedom) against LGBTQ rights. The headline in The Economist reads: "A new Supreme Court case may dampen protections for LGBT people." Anyone listening carefully to the argument will discover that this framing is off the mark. Both sides in the argument were peppered with hypotheticals—some of them bizarre—about other possible scenarios if the Colorado law that has been interpreted to require a web designer to use her talents to celebrate a same-sex wedding is upheld. Or struck down. The hypotheticals involved all manner of speech on one side or the other of questions related to discrimination of one sort or another—religious discrimination, political belief discrimination, pro-LGBT advocacy, and any other messages you can imagine that involve one group favored over another.
California Law Strips Licenses from 'Misinformation'-Spreading Doctors
A new California law gives the state unprecedented control over what doctors can say to their patients about COVID-19. "We've got to stop the disinformation pipeline," an emergency physician supporting California's AB 2098 told the California Assembly in April. Stanford economist and medical school professor Jay Bhattacharya, a leading critic...
Also on Religious Freedom and Abortion
From Judge Frank Easterbrook's opinion Monday in Doe v. Rokita, joined by Judge Michael Brennan and Michael Scudder:. Indiana requires abortion providers to dispose of fetal remains by either burial or cremation. This mandate applies only to providers; women may choose to take custody of the remains and dispose of them as they please. The Supreme Court sustained this regimen against a contention that it violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, Inc. (2019). Nonetheless, in this suit the district court held that it violates the First Amendment (applied to the states by the Fourteenth) and enjoined its operation….
