Julia Bullock & Salome Jicia Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get to experience the debut albums of major stars and ensembles as well as the world premiere video recording of a Bellini opera. Here is a look at the releases from this week that you simply cannot miss. Walking in the Dark. Julia Bullock makes her...
Eleonora Buratto to Present ‘Butterfly Gala’
Eleonora Buratto is set to represent a Butterfly Gala at the Teatro Comunale Pavarotti – Freni di Modena. The concert is the first edition of the Butterfly Gala, a benefit concert that will be done in collaboration with the Orchestra Filarmonica Italiana and under the patronage of Modena city council in aid of Debra Südtirol – Alto Adige, a non-profit organization that works to support children suffering from epidermolysis bullosa.
Artur Ruciński Cancels ‘Fedora’ at Metropolitan Opera
Artur Ruciński has canceled his participation in the Metropolitan Opera’s production of “Fedora.”. The baritone took to social media and said, “‼️My dearest friends, it is with a heavy heart that I have to announce my very unfortunate withdrawal from the new production of Fedora at the @metopera due to a sudden emergency procedure on my spine and time needed for recovery.”
Minnesota Orchestra Names New Vice President of Artistic Planning
The Minnesota Orchestra has announced that Erik Finley has been appointed the Leni and David Moore, Jr. Vice President of Artistic Planning. In this role, he will collaborate closely with Music Director Designate Thomas Søndergård, musicians, and artistic staff to bring to life a shared artistic vision for the organization.
Mónica Ábrego Headlines Elgin Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Latin Fire’
The Elgin Symphony Orchestra is set to present “Latin Fire” on Dec. 30, 2022 at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin, Illinois. The showcase will be headlined by soprano Mónica Ábrego and will also star trumpeter José Sibaja. Enrico Lopez-Yañez conducts. The program will...
Connecticut Virtuosi to Present 2022 Polish Christmas Concert
The Connecticut Virtuosi will present its Annual Polish Christmas Concert at Central Connecticut University on Dec. 11, 2022. Soprano Jurate Svedaite-Waller will headline, performing Christmas arias and songs. Joining her will be the Moniuszko Choir and conductor Hugh Keelan. The showcase will also feature Mieczyslaw Karlowicz’s Violin Concert in A Major, Op. 8, with Adrian Sylveen as the soloist.
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Aida’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced cast change for its upcoming performances of “Aida.”. The company said, “for all remaining fall performances of Verdi’s ‘Aida,’ the title role will be sung by Michelle Bradley, replacing Latonia Moore, who has withdrawn due to illness.”. The news comes...
‘The Magic Flute’ Returns to the Metropolitan Opera for Holiday Presentation
The Metropolitan Opera is set to revive the holiday presentation of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”. The opera will be presented nine times starting Dec. 16 in the English-language adaptation which runs under two hours. Julie Taymor’s production returns to the Met with conductor Duncan Ward leading a stellar...
Claudia Boyle, Konu Kim, Giorgi Manoshvili, Na’ama Goldman, Jade Phoenix Headline Wexford Festival Opera’s 2023 Season
The Wexford Festival Opera has announced its 2023 season which will include 70 events across 13 days. Entitled “Women and War,” the season will kick off with three mainstage opera productions. First up is Donizetti’s “Zoraida di Granato” starring Claudia Boyle and Konu Kim. Bruno Ravella directs with Diego Ceretta conducting.
The School of the Art Institute of Chicago has rescinded Kanye West’s honorary doctorate degree. The Chicago Sun-Times reported the news comes after members of the SAIC community issued an online petition last Thursday (Dec. 1). Published on change.org, the organizers collected over 1,000 signatures in five days. “Regardless of his contributions prior to receipt of this award, it is harmful to allow Ye, as he is presently known, to continue to use the School of the Art Institute of Chicago to help legitimize hatred and violence,” reads the petition, requesting SAIC President Elissa Tenny to immediately take action. More from...
German & Austrian Works Featured in San Francisco Opera’s Fourth Installment of ‘Streaming the First Century’
San Francisco Opera is set to continue their centennial celebration with the fourth installment of their “Streaming the First Century” platform. This edition features a number of German and Austrian composers, including Strauss’ “Salome” and “Elektra,” Korngold’s “Die tote Stadt,” excerpts from Wagner’s “Die Walkure,” Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte,” and Beethoven’s “Fildelio.” Each session explores SFO’s repertoire over the last 100 years, offering historic performance recordings, interviews, and contemporary conversations.
Q & A: Ashi Day on ‘Waking The Witch’ & Contemporary Opera
Composer, librettist, and singer Ashi Day is a composer with a strong penchant for revitalizing opera’s antiquarian stories and gender hierarchy. As one of the seven women to receive funding as part of Opera America’s Opera Grants for Women Composers (OGWC), her present chamber opera project, “Waking the Witch” is scheduled to receive its first workshop performance December 9-10th at the Washington National Opera studios.
Queen Sonja International Music Competition Gets New Name
The Queen Sonja International Music Competition has been renamed the Queen Sonja Singing Competition. Alongside the change of name, the organization is also getting a new logo, visual identity, and website. The Queen Sonja International Music Competition was originally launched in 1988 and was originally dedicated to pianists. However, as...
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘Andrea Chenier’
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of “Andrea Chénier.”. The company said that Luciano Ganci will sing the title role on Dec. 6 replacing Jonas Kaufmann, who is ill. This is the second performance that Kaufmann cancels due to illness. He also canceled...
Bach Choir of Bethlehem to Present Bach’s ‘Christmas Oratorio’
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem has announced its Annual Christmas Concerts which will feature Parts four, five, and six of Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio.” Performances are set for Dec. 10 and 11, 2022. Soloists in the performance include soprano Nola Richardson, mezzo-soprano Janna Critz, tenor Lawrence Jones, and...
Academy of Vocal Arts Announces Holiday 2022 Slate
The Academy of Vocal Arts has announced its holiday lineup. First up will be “Christmas in Spain” with soprano Cristina Nassif, a 2003 alumna. She will showcase “villancicos” from Spain by such composers as Nin, Toldrá, Rodrigo, and more. She will be accompanied by Emily Kosasih.
Opéra de Paris Announces Cast Change for ‘La Forza del Destino’
The Opéra de Paris has announced a cast change for its opening night of “La Forza del Destino.”. The company said, “Anna Netrebko, unwell, has canceled the first performance on Dec. 12, 2022. As a result, Anna Pirozzi will sing the role and make her house debut earlier than expected.
Artist of the Week: Cecilia Duarte
Mezzo-Soprano Returns to Houston Grand Opera for ‘El Milagro del Recuerdo’. This week, the Houston Grand Opera is set to revive Javier Martínez and Leonard Foglia’s “El Milagro del Recuerdo,” celebrating the holiday season. It’s a work that world premiered in 2019 to critical acclaim and sold-out shows. For this revival, the production will see the return of some of the original cast members including Cecilia Duarte.
How to Watch the Teatro alla Scala’s Opening Night
(Credit: Teatro alla Scala / Brescia – Amisano) The Teatro alla Scala is set to open its 2022-23 season with a production of Mussorgsky’s “Boris Godunov.”. The opening will be broadcast worldwide with more than 60 countries showing the opening in cinemas. It will also be broadcast...
Royal Swedish Opera Names Alan Gilbert Court Kapellmeister
The Royal Swedish Opera hs announced that Music Director Alan Gilbert has also been named Royal Court Kapellmeister. The company said that “Alan Gilbert is a Swedish and American citizen and has been living with his family in Stockholm for many years. Court Kapellmeister is, like court singer and court dancer, an honorary title that H.M. The king distributes on proposals from the Royal Opera.”
