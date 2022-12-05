The School of the Art Institute of Chicago has rescinded Kanye West’s honorary doctorate degree. The Chicago Sun-Times reported the news comes after members of the SAIC community issued an online petition last Thursday (Dec. 1). Published on change.org, the organizers collected over 1,000 signatures in five days. “Regardless of his contributions prior to receipt of this award, it is harmful to allow Ye, as he is presently known, to continue to use the School of the Art Institute of Chicago to help legitimize hatred and violence,” reads the petition, requesting SAIC President Elissa Tenny to immediately take action. More from...

