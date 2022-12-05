ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals sign Drue Chrisman from practice squad

The Cincinnati Bengals make the switch at punter official as they’ve signed Drue Chrisman off the team’s practice squad a day after releasing long-time punter and holder Kevin Huber. Chrisman, a first-year player out of Ohio State University, originally joined the Bengals as a college free agent signee...
