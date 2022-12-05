Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
Genie Energy to proceed with two New York community solar projects for 2023 construction
Genie Energy, a retail energy provider, obtained notice to proceed for a 4 MW community solar project in upstate New York and completed the interconnection review for its second project, also in upstate New York. Construction of its 4 MW community solar project is scheduled to begin in Q1 2023....
Meet the largest landowner in the US as map reveals stunning amount of land billionaire owns – and it’s not Bill Gates
A MAP has revealed which billionaire owns the largest amount of land in the US - you’ll be shocked to know that it isn’t Bill Gates. The Microsoft co-founder faced several claims that he owned a majority of America’s farmland earlier this year. While Gates owns nearly...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Enphase to expand microinverter manufacturing in the U.S.
50 states of solar incentives: Oklahoma Oklahoma is a state with an abundance of sunlight, but limited solar incentives at the state level. Virginia homeless shelter and recovery center adds 313 kW rooftop solar array The Richmond, Virginia non-profit is estimated to save $224,358 per year in energy costs with the system from Secure Solar Futures.
rigzone.com
New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Market headwinds persist through 2023 for rapid deployment of renewable energy, report finds
Despite a market hamstrung by rising costs, supply chain disruption, trade policy uncertainty, inflation and interconnection delays, renewable energy deployments are expected to ramp up in the next two years, buoyed by clean energy incentives of the Inflation Reduction Act. In Deloitte’s 2023 Renewable Energy Outlook, the global consulting group...
Tax breaks up to $10,000 for Americans through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law by President Biden
Millions of Americans can also look forward to saving up to $220 a year, based on energy-efficiency-related incentives. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
CNBC
The Fed may wreck one of the greatest booms in history of Main Street America
Recession calls are being issued by major corporate CEOs and leading economists as Federal Reserve policy to fight inflation weakens business spending and growth, as well as consumer demand. Layoffs in the tech sector are leading a business retreat on aggressive hiring. But an economic downturn is not showing up...
streetwisereports.com
Analyst: Timing Perfect for Nevada Lithium Project
The timing of Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR:TSX.V; ROVMF:OTCQB; 4X0:FSE) move from gold to lithium and critical elements is perfect, an analyst said, as other projects near its new Let’s Go Lithium project in Nevada are “ripe for consolidation.”. Let’s Go Lithium is estimated to hold lithium-bearing clay mineralization...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar anti-circumvention ruling will not damage short-term module supply, but UFLPA might
On December 2, 2022, the U.S. Department of Commerce made a preliminary determination that companies in Southeast Asia are avoiding U.S. tariffs imposed on solar products that originate from China. The preliminary ruling included investigations of BYD (Cambodia), Canadian Solar (Thailand), Trina Solar (Thailand), and Vina (a Vietnamese subsidiary of LONGi).
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Don’t let the solar lights go out in California
Next-generation factories promise a brighter future for solar manufacturing The digital transformation of scalable and cost-effective solar manufacturing is key to enabling the anticipated growth in clean energy alternatives. American Battery Factory to build Tucson, Arizona battery cell gigafactory The battery Gigafactory will bring 300 initial full-time jobs, scaling up...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Freepoint constructs 7 MW community solar project in Greene County, N.Y.
Freepoint Solar, the solar development arm of global commodities trader Freepoint Commodities, announced the commercial operation of a 7.0 MWdc community solar facility in Greene County, N.Y. The project was developed on a 32-acre parcel of land southwest of Coxsackie, N.Y., and will serve about 650 residential and commercial customers...
pv-magazine-usa.com
People on the Move: Solar Integrated Roofing, Pattern Energy, and more
Martin McDermut appointed Chief Financial Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. Martin McDermut brings more than 30 years of broad financial leadership to SIRC, with a strong track record in strategic and financial planning, business development, mergers and acquisitions, and SEC reporting for NASDAQ-listed technology companies. rPlus Energies announced Theresa...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Tariffs are not the biggest threat to U.S. module supply
Solar assets are underperforming by 8%, kWh Analytics reports The 2022 Solar Generation Index report showed a continued trend of solar asset performance falling below estimates. Renewable Properties acquires 40 MW community solar portfolio in Maine This latest acquisition from NextGrid brings Renewable Properties’ Maine portfolio to over 42 MW...
agupdate.com
Corn market suggests selling into a strong basis
Corn closed the week 24 cents lower. Last week, private exporters announced the sale of 4.5 million bushels of corn to Mexico. In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, for the week ending Nov. 24 were 11.9 million bushels, down from the previous week's 19.6 million bushels, substantially below last year's same-week exports of 31.7 million bushels and were the second lowest of the first 12 full weeks of the 2022-2023 marketing year, just beating the marketing year low of 9.2 million bushels in the first week of November.
pv-magazine-usa.com
The clock is ticking on the IRA’s prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements
Renewable energy developers and contractors have been anticipating the Treasury Department and IRS’s initial guidance on what is required to satisfy the prevailing wage and apprentice requirements under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). To take advantage of these tax incentives, renewable energy developers and contractors must ensure their projects meet certain requirements, including paying a “prevailing wage” to workers, employing certain percentages of apprentices, and maintaining required ratios through registered apprenticeship programs.
sciencealert.com
Fusion Technology Is Reaching a Turning Point That Could Change The Energy Game
Our society faces the grand challenge of providing sustainable, secure, and affordable means of generating energy while trying to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to net zero around 2050. To date, developments in fusion power, which potentially ticks all these boxes, have been funded almost exclusively by the public sector. However,...
PV Tech
US solar assets ‘are not meeting performance expectations’, kWh Analytics says
US solar assets “are not meeting performance expectations”, according to research from insurer kWh Analytics. kWh Analytics has published the 2022 edition of its annual Solar Generation Index (SGI), which compiles learnings from more than 500 operational solar assets in the US, with a total installed capacity in excess of 11GW.
The surprising player in the rail strike fight: Fossil fuel companies
As the country barrelled towards a potential rail workers strike last week, battle lines were drawn over the issue of paid sick leave. On the one side were unions — the signalmen, track workers, boilermakers, and conductors — who had rejected a contract brokered in September that didn’t include paid time off for illnesses or medical visits. On the other were big rail companies, which have spent years cutting staff, extending worker hours, and enacting stricter attendance policies, all while making record-breaking profits.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar performance reduced by up to 30% during peak wildfire seasons, report finds
Smoke from California wildfires in September 2020 darkened the skies so much that it slashed the state’s solar power production during peak hours by 10% to 30%, according to the study Smoke from 2020 United States wildfires responsible for substantial solar energy forecast errors, conducted by the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) and published in Environmental Research Letters.
Suppressing the stats that make progressives look bad
What do you do when the data don’t fit your ideology? Increasingly, modern progressives — from the educrats of New York’s Board of Regents to the capitalists running energy giant BP — look to suppress them. BP, reports Reuters, is considering killing its annual Statistical Review of World Energy — because the report undercuts its drive to rebrand itself as Beyond Petroleum. “Put simply,” a company source quips, the Statistical Review is “bad PR.” Since 1952, the report has provided indispensable benchmark data on global energy trends. Yet, as energy expert Robert Bryce explains, the data expose just “how little” progress the...
