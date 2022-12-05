ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
captimes.com

Editorial | WE Energies rate hike is outrageous

Wisconsin has a Public Service Commission that has as its primary responsibility the protection of consumers from over-the-top demands by utility monopolies. But too frequently in recent years, the PSC has imagined that its job is to protect the monopolies. That’s what happened last week when the PSC approved overall...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

See where rural broadband is (and isn't) available in Wisconsin

As federal regulators prepare to publish a new map showing where broadband internet is and isn’t available across the U.S., Madison-area internet advocates are urging residents to check the draft themselves. Unveiled in November, the “pre-production draft” of the Federal Communications Commission map is the most detailed and current...
WISCONSIN STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: Don’t let the solar lights go out in California

Next-generation factories promise a brighter future for solar manufacturing The digital transformation of scalable and cost-effective solar manufacturing is key to enabling the anticipated growth in clean energy alternatives. American Battery Factory to build Tucson, Arizona battery cell gigafactory The battery Gigafactory will bring 300 initial full-time jobs, scaling up...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSAW

Governor Evers kickstarts new veteran assistance program

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the application period is now open for the new $2 million Veterans Rental Assistance Program, as part of the governor’s $10 million investment to support Wisconsin veterans. The program aims to address housing insecurity and homelessness among Wisconsin veterans...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

We Energies customer rates to spike by double-digits in 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Electricity costs for residential customers of We Energies will increase by 11% in January after the state Public Service Commission approved a rate increase that kept the utility’s profit rate well above the national average. The increase for residential customers is higher than it needed...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin State Senator Unhappy with We Energies Rate Hike

(Milwaukee, WI) — One of Milwaukee’s Democratic lawmakers is furious with We Energies latest rate hike. State Senator Chris Larson says We Energies customers are ‘losing’ because of the 11 percent rate hike approved last week by the state’s Public Service Commission. We Energies originally wanted a 13 percent hike but regulators lowered it. Larson says the state should not give a for-profit company an energy monopoly over a third of Wisconsin’s population. He is also complaining that We Energies is dragging its feet on green energy. The move to green energy is one of the reasons that We Energies says it needs to charge more for electricity.
WISCONSIN STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: Enphase to expand microinverter manufacturing in the U.S.

50 states of solar incentives: Oklahoma Oklahoma is a state with an abundance of sunlight, but limited solar incentives at the state level. Virginia homeless shelter and recovery center adds 313 kW rooftop solar array The Richmond, Virginia non-profit is estimated to save $224,358 per year in energy costs with the system from Secure Solar Futures.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wisfarmer.com

Round Barn history revisted

I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Letter | Marijuana should be legalized, taxed, regulated

Dear Editor: In last month’s midterm election, voters in several Wisconsin counties and cities made it known that we want our elected officials to legalize and tax marijuana, with regulations similar to alcohol. Voters in southern Dane County all the way north to Superior overwhelmingly answered “yes” to ballot...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin-based slaughterhouse cleaner ordered not to hire minors

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment at five different meatpacking plants in Nebraska, Minnesota and Arkansas. Packers Sanitation...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Regulators Approve Rate Hikes for Electric and Natural Gas Customers

(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on Thursday, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, the...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Farmers Have New Tool to Stay in Cover-Crop Game

Agriculture groups and government agencies aren’t slowing down in trying to convince farmers to use more sustainable practices such as cover crops, and Wisconsin producers who have joined that movement will soon be able to sign up for reimbursements. Starting Monday, farmers who planted cover crops this year can...
WISCONSIN STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

50 states of solar incentives: Oklahoma

Oklahoma is “where the wind goes sweeping down the plains,” with wind energy providing about 24% of the Public Service Company (PSC) of Oklahoma’s energy mix. However, despite strong levels of solar irradiance, the state has not yet matured its solar market, though recent procurement efforts may aid this.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy