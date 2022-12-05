Read full article on original website
Related
captimes.com
Editorial | WE Energies rate hike is outrageous
Wisconsin has a Public Service Commission that has as its primary responsibility the protection of consumers from over-the-top demands by utility monopolies. But too frequently in recent years, the PSC has imagined that its job is to protect the monopolies. That’s what happened last week when the PSC approved overall...
Consultant proposes 65% increase in Wausau water rate for 2023
Amid skyrocketing utility-related debt in Wausau a financial consulting firm is proposing the city increase water rates by 65 percent in 2023, along with a 5 percent hike in sewer rates. Water bills for city residents are projected to rise about $140 per quarter, up from about $85 and is...
captimes.com
See where rural broadband is (and isn't) available in Wisconsin
As federal regulators prepare to publish a new map showing where broadband internet is and isn’t available across the U.S., Madison-area internet advocates are urging residents to check the draft themselves. Unveiled in November, the “pre-production draft” of the Federal Communications Commission map is the most detailed and current...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Don’t let the solar lights go out in California
Next-generation factories promise a brighter future for solar manufacturing The digital transformation of scalable and cost-effective solar manufacturing is key to enabling the anticipated growth in clean energy alternatives. American Battery Factory to build Tucson, Arizona battery cell gigafactory The battery Gigafactory will bring 300 initial full-time jobs, scaling up...
WSAW
Governor Evers kickstarts new veteran assistance program
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the application period is now open for the new $2 million Veterans Rental Assistance Program, as part of the governor’s $10 million investment to support Wisconsin veterans. The program aims to address housing insecurity and homelessness among Wisconsin veterans...
WSAW
We Energies customer rates to spike by double-digits in 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Electricity costs for residential customers of We Energies will increase by 11% in January after the state Public Service Commission approved a rate increase that kept the utility’s profit rate well above the national average. The increase for residential customers is higher than it needed...
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin State Senator Unhappy with We Energies Rate Hike
(Milwaukee, WI) — One of Milwaukee’s Democratic lawmakers is furious with We Energies latest rate hike. State Senator Chris Larson says We Energies customers are ‘losing’ because of the 11 percent rate hike approved last week by the state’s Public Service Commission. We Energies originally wanted a 13 percent hike but regulators lowered it. Larson says the state should not give a for-profit company an energy monopoly over a third of Wisconsin’s population. He is also complaining that We Energies is dragging its feet on green energy. The move to green energy is one of the reasons that We Energies says it needs to charge more for electricity.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Enphase to expand microinverter manufacturing in the U.S.
50 states of solar incentives: Oklahoma Oklahoma is a state with an abundance of sunlight, but limited solar incentives at the state level. Virginia homeless shelter and recovery center adds 313 kW rooftop solar array The Richmond, Virginia non-profit is estimated to save $224,358 per year in energy costs with the system from Secure Solar Futures.
wisfarmer.com
Round Barn history revisted
I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
captimes.com
Letter | Marijuana should be legalized, taxed, regulated
Dear Editor: In last month’s midterm election, voters in several Wisconsin counties and cities made it known that we want our elected officials to legalize and tax marijuana, with regulations similar to alcohol. Voters in southern Dane County all the way north to Superior overwhelmingly answered “yes” to ballot...
State files criminal charges against Wisconsin dairy farm
Prosecutors filed charges against a Kewaunee farmer, agronomist and hauler who allegedly illegally dumped nearly 3 million gallons of excess manure that washed into tributaries of Lake Michigan.
We Energies explains how it protects power grid infrastructure from attacks
We Energies’ infrastructure not only have security and surveillance, but the company also partners with law enforcement and has employees who focus on preventing cyber and physical attacks.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin-based slaughterhouse cleaner ordered not to hire minors
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment at five different meatpacking plants in Nebraska, Minnesota and Arkansas. Packers Sanitation...
wpr.org
A CAFO, contractors lied about how much manure they spread on fields. Now the state is suing them.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is suing a large dairy farm, a manure hauler and a crop consultant for falsifying a report to cover up overspreading of manure. Some environmental advocates say the case highlights the state’s over reliance on self-reporting for regulating concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Regulators Approve Rate Hikes for Electric and Natural Gas Customers
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on Thursday, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, the...
Wisconsin utility regulators approve rate hikes for We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service
Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on Thursday, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved overall electric rate hikes of 8.8 percent for We...
WBAY Green Bay
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges against a Kewaunee County dairy farm owner and a manure hauler for allegedly conspiring to submit a forged report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The charges were filed in Kewaunee County Court against Gregory R....
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Farmers Have New Tool to Stay in Cover-Crop Game
Agriculture groups and government agencies aren’t slowing down in trying to convince farmers to use more sustainable practices such as cover crops, and Wisconsin producers who have joined that movement will soon be able to sign up for reimbursements. Starting Monday, farmers who planted cover crops this year can...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DOJ: farm owner, two others charged with conspiring to overspread manure
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information about an alleged conspiracy to overspread manure that resulted in high E. Coli bacteria readings. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against three people for allegedly conspiring to submit forged report to the...
pv-magazine-usa.com
50 states of solar incentives: Oklahoma
Oklahoma is “where the wind goes sweeping down the plains,” with wind energy providing about 24% of the Public Service Company (PSC) of Oklahoma’s energy mix. However, despite strong levels of solar irradiance, the state has not yet matured its solar market, though recent procurement efforts may aid this.
Comments / 0