wvtm13.com
Shooting incident involving law enforcement officer in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — An investigation is underway into a law enforcement officer shooting in Blount County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that their investigators were called to investigate Wednesday. Hayden's police chief told WVTM 13 News that one of Hayden's police officers was involved. We've learned that...
wbrc.com
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says an officer-involved shooting happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Moon says one suspect is dead. Authorities have identified that person as Stephen Bentley. He was 34. The incident happened at 150 Dogwood Lane. Hayden Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Office...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 7
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 7, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 4 theft of property-3rd degree; WalMart; Hwy 157; miscellaneous; $1,268 December 5 theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $78 December 6 unauthorized use of vehicle; Enterprise Rental Company theft by deception-1st degree; Bromeliad Society International; cash Arrests December 6 Calvert, William B; 34 FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts) Coker, Michael J; 47 theft of property-4th degree Davidson, Erin M; 34 theft of property-4th degree Speakman, James R; 27 FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia (3 counts) FTA-theft of property-4th degree (3 counts) criminal trespassing-3rd degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
Columbia police search for person in Cosmo Park who crashed alleged stolen truck after chase near Primrose Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash occurred near the intersection of Primrose Drive and North Stadium Boulevard on Tuesday night after officers discovered a pickup truck that was allegedly stolen and a chase ensued, Columbia police told ABC 17 News. The truck ended up going off the road and crashed, facing northwest. The suspect ran out The post Columbia police search for person in Cosmo Park who crashed alleged stolen truck after chase near Primrose Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jackson County man faces mountain of theft charges following investigation
A Jackson County man is facing a mountain of theft-related charges after authorities say he was found with the stolen items.
KMZU
Missing teen suspected to be in Callaway County
ASHLAND, Mo. – An Ashland teen who went missing over the weekend is suspected to be in the Callaway County and Fulton area. According to Missouri Missing, 15-year-old Emilee Dubes was last seen on December 4. Her family suspects she may be held against her will. Dubes reportedly does not have her cell phone or other forms of communication in her possession.
Wrong-way driver crashes into two vehicles on Whitesburg Drive
One person was injured when a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Whitesburg Drive hit at least two other vehicles on Wednesday, according to police.
Wrong-way Driver Arrested for DWI
On Sunday evening around 7 p.m., Pettis County Joint Communications received information from Benton County of a wrong-way driver headed north on US 65 in the southbound lanes at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. A Benton County Deputy was following the vehicle in the appropriate lane of...
62-year-old woman identified in Collinsville death investigation
A death investigation is underway after a woman was found unresponsive in Collinsville.
KTLO
Missouri man arrested for burglary of antique store in Boone County
A Missouri man has been arrested in Boone County for burglary and theft of property after evidence linking him from a similar crime in Missouri is discovered. According to the probable cause affidavit, in August, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report someone had made entry into the Junk-Shun Barn Merchandise Store by removing a section of the back exterior wall. Law enforcement observed a piece of the metal exterior side had been bent, a portion of the exterior wall insulation dug out and forced to break away the interior wall board covering, leaving a two-foot by two-foot hole.
1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
One critically injured in Huntsville crash involving electrical wires
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after police say their car crashed into a ditch bringing down electrical wires.
WAFF
Falkville woman killed in U.S. 31 crash near Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash near Cullman claimed the life of a Falkville woman on Wednesday. Marquetta Vinson, age 41, was critically injured in the crash which occurred four miles north of Cullman on U.S. 31, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey. The driver of the second vehicle was also injured in the crash.
KMZU
Warsaw man arrested following traffic stop
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Highway Patrol says a Warsaw man resisted arrest yesterday evening during a traffic stop in Boone County. The online arrest report indicates 51-year-old William J. Jones is accused of careless and imprudent driving, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia, and not using a seat belt.
KMZU
Route D off Interstate 70 in Lafayette County now open
BATES CITY – Pavement resurfacing work on Route D off Interstate 70 in Lafayette County is now complete and the route is open to traffic. Additionally, both the off-ramp from westbound I-70 to Route D as well as the on-ramp from Route D to westbound I-70 are re-opened as well.
‘More will go down’: Ex-Limestone correctional guard expects more arrests
Four former Limestone correctional officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state department of corrections.
Columbia man charged in May 25 stabbing of homeless man
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County man was arrested and charged Saturday for the stabbing of a homeless man on May 25 in Columbia. James Dillender, 54, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He appeared for his first court appearance via The post Columbia man charged in May 25 stabbing of homeless man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Former north Alabama correctional officers facing bribery, prison contraband charges
Multiple former correctional officers at the Limestone Correctional Facility have been arrested and charged after an investigation into prison contraband.
Guns, chainsaws recovered after Scottsboro burglary
Several guns and chainsaws were recovered and three men arrested after a burglary was reported in Scottsboro.
