Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Wbaltv.com
1 dead in double-shooting at southwest Baltimore Royal Farms
Baltimore police are investigating a double-shooting at a Royal Farms in which a man died. City police said officers were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to the Royal Farms store in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue for a shooting. Police said a 24-year-old man who was shot in...
Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man and a woman were both shot in Northwest Baltimore this morning. The male victim did not survive. Shortly after 10 am, The Baltimore Police arrived at the 4000 Block of Park Heights Avenue as a result of a shooting report. When police arrived, they discovered a 25-year-old male and a 27-year-old female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital where the 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries. The extent of the female victims’ injuries is unknown at this time. If you have any information about this incident, please call The post Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Unresponsive man found with gunshot wounds, dies on scene, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was declared dead where he was found after police responded to reports of an unresponsive person in Northwest Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m., officers were called to the scene near Saint Ambrose Avenue. Once there, officers located a 32-year-old man inside...
3 people killed hours apart in Park Heights neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore
In just 24 hours, five different families lost a loved one to gun violence in Baltimore City. Three of them within blocks of each other in the Park Heights neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore.
Man pulls knife in front of Baltimore 7-Eleven over panhandling
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating a knife incident outside a 7-Eleven that started from a panhandling complaint. According to police, At approximately 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 4000 Ritchie Highway in Baltimore in response to a report of an assault that had just occurred. During an argument in front of the store, the victim and another subject were discussing panhandling when the suspect approached them. The suspect displayed a pocket knife and held it up to the victim’s face. As soon as the two men stopped arguing, the suspect drove off in The post Man pulls knife in front of Baltimore 7-Eleven over panhandling appeared first on Shore News Network.
Young Man Dead After Yet Another Baltimore Shooting
A 20-year-old man is dead after a violent shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Park Heights Terrace after reports of a shooting shortly before noon on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Baltimore police. Once on the scene, officers found the 20-year-old man suffering from...
Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot late Saturday morning in Southwest Baltimore. Shortly before 12 pm, The Baltimore Police Department received a shooting report. When the police arrived at the 3500 Block of West Caton Avenue, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was brought to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southwestern District Detectives at 410-396-2488, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The shooting remains under investigation. The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
39-Year-Old Arrested in Baltimore Murder
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 35-year-old man that happened on November 7th. Southeast District Police Patrol Officers heard a gunshot at the 4000 Block of East Lombard Street shortly before 1:30 am. Officers found the 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He did not survive. 39-year-old Keith Luckey was arrested today and charged with 1st-degree murder. Initial investigation revealed that the victim threw a brick at the suspect before the suspect shot him. The post 39-Year-Old Arrested in Baltimore Murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Son Admits To Beating Elderly Mother To Death During Argument In Baltimore, Police Say
Authorities say that a Maryland man has been charged with allegedly killing his elderly mother in Northeast Baltimore during a dispute that rapidly escalated. Kevin Burke, 52, admitted to police investigators that he killed his 75-year-old mother when an argument turned violent and he allegedly assaulted her, a Baltimore Police spokesperson announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Woman Fights For Life, Man Killed After Violent Early Morning Attack In Baltimore
Police are investigating a double shooting of a man and a woman in Baltimore, authorities say. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, around 10 a.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue, for a report of a shooting, according to Baltimore police. Once there, officers located a 27-year-old...
Man Found Dying On Maryland Street
A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested
Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
65-year-old man found shot in middle of road in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a shooting death in Capitol Heights that took place Tuesday night. According to police, detectives are trying to identify the suspects who shot and killed 65-year-old Leon Steadham, a D.C. resident. Police said that at around 7:10 pm, officers responding to a shots fired call in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue discovered Steadham lying in the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post 65-year-old man found shot in middle of road in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 29-Year-Old Man
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man that took place in Northwest D.C. on May 30th. Police were called at approximately 4:30 am to the 1700 Block of Rhode Island Avenue for the sounds of gunshots. When they arrived, they discovered 29-year-old Christian Gabriel Monje of Virginia suffering from a gunshot wound. Monje was brought to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries on June 16th. 28-year-old James Carl Jackson of Maryland was arrested yesterday and charged with murder. The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 29-Year-Old Man appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect arrested in Cockeysville murder
COCKEYSVILLE, MD – Investigators with the Baltimore County Police Department today announced the arrest of a suspect in the early morning shooting murder of 23-year-old Azayn Antrobus in Cockeysville. Police responded to Queensbridge Court at around 6:00 am. When they arrived, they located the 23-year-old male with a fatal gunshot wound unresponsive at the scene. Antrobus was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later announced they had made an arrest. The name of the suspect was not released at this time. Police have not yet revealed a motive in the shooting. The incident remains under investigation. The post Suspect arrested in Cockeysville murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police ID Decomposed Body Found Behind Maryland Grocery Store
Authorities have identified the decomposing body who was found behind a Maryland supermarket in mid-November, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced. Michael Kim Mancini, 21, was found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when members of the sheriff’s office responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown, where there were reports of a dead body behind the Safeway location.
CBS News
'Somebody knows': Police still searching for person who killed pregnant 19-year-old in NE Baltimore
BALTIMORE – A murder suspect is still on the run days after a pregnant 19-year-old was killed in Northeast Baltimore. Jaymyra Burrell was shot multiple times early Sunday in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. While Baltimore has had 311 murders this year, police are working to identify the...
Woman punched in the face, robbed in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A woman was assaulted and robbed in the street in the Tanyard Shores townhome development in Glen Burnie. On Tuesday, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Gatewater Court in Glen Burnie. She stated that as she exited her vehicle, she was approached by an unknown black male who said, “Give me all your money.” The suspect punched the victim in the face and stole money from her purse before fleeing on foot towards Furnace Branch Road. Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask The post Woman punched in the face, robbed in Glen Burnie appeared first on Shore News Network.
Stranger Accused Of Murdering Maryland Teen Arrested, Motive Still Unknown, Police Say
A Hyattsville man has been arrested after brutally stabbing and killing a Maryland teenager, authorities say. Rasheed Anwar, 65, is accused of fatally stabbing Therry Buhdeng, 19, on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 11:45 a.m., in the 4600 block of Baltimore Avenue, according to Prince George’s County police. Police discovered...
Two found shot dead inside car after crash in Bladensburg
BLADENSBURG, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are investigating after officers found two men shot dead inside a car at the scene of a reported crash Wednesday morning. Police arrived in the area of the 5400 block of Annapolis Road in Bladensburg at around 3:40 am after receiving a report of a motor vehicle crash in the area. Upon their arrival, officers located two victims inside an SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation to determine who shot the two men and why. At this The post Two found shot dead inside car after crash in Bladensburg appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
120K+
Followers
60K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0